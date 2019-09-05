Good Day Sept. 5-7, 2019

Stephen Marley, Admissions, Exit Strategy, Metallica and The San Francisco Symphony, Soulskin, SF Opera’s Romeo and Juliet, The Body Electric, Josh Groban, Lizz Roman & Dancers, Heart, Autumn Moon Festival, SF Opera’s Billy Budd, Due South Concert Series, Mountain View Art & Wine Festival

Soulskin dancers Andrea McGinnis and Emanuel Colombo appear in “Parallel Dialogues” onstage at Dance Mission Sept. 6-8. (Courtesy Annabelle Denmark)

THURDSAY, SEPT. 5

Stephen Marley: The eight-time Grammy-winning reggae artist is the second son of Bob and Rita Marley. [8 p.m., Filmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Admissions: Los Altos Stage Co. presents the West Coast premiere of the Drama Desk-winning satire by Joshua Harmon that looks at “privilege, power and the perils of whiteness.” [8 p.m., Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Ave., Los Altos]

Exit Strategy: Ike Holter’s examination of Chicago’s failing public school system opens Aurora Theatre Company’s 28th season. [8 p.m., 2081 Addison St., Berkeley]

San José Poetry Festival: Poetry Center San José’s fifth annual event begins with a free appearance by Filipino poet Jason Bayani. [7 p.m., Caffe Frascatti, 315 S. First St., San José]

AXIS Dance Company: Yerba Buena Gardens Festival presents the group showcasing dancers with and without disabilities in a program with excerpts of works by Robert Dekker, Nadia Adame and Jennifer Archibald. [12:30 p.m., Mission, between Third and Fourth streets, S.F.]

The Merde Project: The artist-commissioning concern hosts four contemporary dance groups — Sharp & Fine, Julie Crothers, Fullstop Dance and Macio Payomo — in risk-taking performances. [8 p.m., Joe Goode Annex, 401 Alabama St., S.F.]

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6

Soulskin: The contemporary ballet troupe’s sixth season offers the premiere of “Golden Mean,” a collaboration between artistic director Adrianna Thompson and guest choreographer Barbara Koch, and the West Coast premiere of Thompson’s “Parallel Dialogues.” [8 p.m., Dance Mission Theater, 3316 24th St., S.F.]

S&M2: Metallica and The San Francisco Symphony, led by Edwin Outwater, open the Warriors’ new arena with sold-out show. [8 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]

Romeo and Juliet: San Francisco Opera begins its season with a gala and the Charles Gounod work featuring Pene Pati and Nadine Sierra singing the title roles. [8 p.m., War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

The Body Electric: Yerba Buena Center for the Arts hosts a reception to open the exhibition of dozens of works examining the way technology changes humans’ understanding of the body and sense of self, deemed a “corrective” to highlight how women and artists of color have long been overlooked in a male-dominated field. [7 p.m., 701 Mission St., S.F.]

Josh Groban: The baritone and populuar classical crossover artist kicks off The Concerts at Wente Vineyards 33rd annual outdoor concert series. [8:15 p.m., 5050 Arroyo Road, Livermore]

Lizz Roman & Dancers: In the second installment of the troupe’s Sunset Dances series, the group offers a site-specific journey through an Ocean Beach home. [8:30 p.m., 4050 47th Ave., S.F.]

Heart: Veteran rockers Ann and Nancy Wilson are joined by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Elle King on their Love Alive tour. [7 p.m., Concord Pavilion, 2000 Kirker Pass Road, Concord]

Resident Artist Workshop: The program dedicated to fostering experimental dance features new work by Andi Salazar, Jyoti Arvey and Mogli’s Movers Artist Collective. [8 p.m., SAFEhouse Arts, 145 Eddy St., S.F.]

Audacity 2.0: Presented by Laura Esserman, the show promises an “evening of musical merriment chronicling the political circus that has become the U.S. presidency” featuring characters singing and dancing their way through the “astonishing” recent events. [8 p.m., Marines’ Memorial Theatre, 609 Sutter St., S.F]

Natalie Douglas: The singer opens a two-night run of her cabaret show, “The First Time…The Music of Roberta Flack.” [8 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

Hickorydickory Runs: Dragon Theatre begins a month-long run of the Bay Area premiere of the play by Marisa Wegrzyn that asks: What if we all had a literal internal clock that counted down to our time of death? [8 p.m., 2120 Broadway, Redwood City]

Love from California to NOLA: Singer-songwriter Dayna Kurtz and local multi-instrumentalist Vicki Randle perform to benefit the New Orleans Abortion Fund, which supports women receiving services from one of three remaining facilities in Louisiana. [7:30 p.m., First Unitarian Church, 685 14th St., Oakland]

Howlin Rain: (((folkYEAH!))) presents the Bay Area blues rock band as it begins the release of a series of recordings, starting with “Under the Wheels: Live From The Coasts (Volume 1).” [9 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Grief Is Horny: Part of the San Francisco Fringe Festival of edgy theater pieces, storytelling Jonathan Euseppi opens a four-performance run of his show, which dives into “issues of death, sex, and most importantly, love.” [8:30 p.m., Exit Stage Left, 156 Eddy St., S.F.]

San Mateo County History Museum: The Free First Fridays Program offers free entry as well as an 11 a.m. session about natural resources for preschoolers and 2 p.m. docent-led tours of the museum for adults. [10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7

2019 Autumn Moon Festival: The two-day Chinese cultural celebration includes live music, martial artists, lion dancing, food and booths with Asian arts, crafts, housewares and jewelry; a grand parade begins at 11 a.m. at California Street and Grant Avenue. [11 a.m to 6 p.m., Grant Avenue and surroundings, S.F.]

Due South Concert Series: The second offering of the inaugural season of the free San Francisco and Noise Pop-sponsored shows features San Francisco synth-pop producer Giraffage and lush electronica artist Astronautica. [2 p.m., Jerry Garcia Amphitheatre, John McLaren Park, 40 John F. Shelley Drive, S.F.]

Billy Budd: San Francisco Opera stages Benjamin Britten’s opera based on the Melville novel with an all-male cast headed by William Burden as Captain Vere and John Chest in the title role. [7:30 p.m., Opera House, 301 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

The Dream: Redwood City Improvement Association and Fung Collaboratives host a reception for the new downtown art kiosk installation by Redwood City artist Fernando Escartiz, who works in the Mexican folk art tradition called Alebrijes. [4 p.m., Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

Friends of Duboce Park Tag Sale: The 21st annual event, which benefits park improvements, serves up bargain shopping and socializing for all ages. [9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Duboce Park, Duboce Avenue between Steiner and Scott streets, S.F.]

Mountain View Art & Wine Festival: The 48th annual event, a free two-day affair, offers more than 500 artists booths, food, drink, a kids’ area and live musical entertainment. [11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Castro Street, between El Camino Real and Evelyn Avenu Mountain View]

Titanic The Musical in Concert: 42nd Street Moon opens its season with dozens of musical theater performers singing the Tony Award-winning score accompanied by a 25-piece orchestra. [8 p.m., Alcazar Theatre, 650 Geary St., S.F.]

That Don Reed Show: After an extended run in the East Bay, the local comedian and actor opens his one-man sketch variety show — described as “a hilarious hybrid of ‘SNL,’ ‘In Living Color’ and some touching beats of ‘The Carol Burnett Show ’” — to The City. [8:30 p.m., Marsh, 1062 Valencia St., S.F.]

Benji Kaplan and Rita Figueiredo: New York-based composer Kaplan and Brazilian singer-songwriter Figueiredo appear in a musical evening of Brazilian, jazz and classical traditions. [7:30 p.m., Red Poppy Art House, 2698 Folsom St., S.F ]

Moving Walls: Former incarcerees speak about their lives behind barbed wire at screening of a documentary, and a discussion of a book, about the Heart Mountain Relocation Center in Wyoming, where Japanese-Americans were detained during World War II. [2 p.m., Main Library, Koret Auditorium, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Rina Banerjee-New Paintings on Paper: The solo show of new mixed media paintings on paper by the Kolkata-born, New York-based artist, which serves as an ancillary exhibition to her touring mid-career survey at the San Jose Museum of Art, opens with a reception. [4 to 6 p.m., Hosfelt Gallery, 260 Utah St., S.F.]

I Favor My Daddy: Part of the San Francisco Fringe Festival , the award-winning solo show by Jamie Brickhouse, opening a four-performance run, is about his “Catholic, conservative closeted Texas daddy.” [8 p.m., Exit Theatre, 156 Eddy St., S.F.]