Good Day Sept. 4-5, 2019

“Schooltown Funk,” a one-act comedy featuring Jessica Martinez about the travails of public school teaching, is among Thursday’s opening night shows in the nine-day, 28th annual San Francisco Fringe Festival at the Exit theater complex. (Courtesy Sybil Patten)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 4

David Crosby: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer appears with Sky Trails Band: James Raymond on keys, Mai Leisz on bass, Steve Di Stanislao on drums, Jeff Pevar on guitar and Michelle Willis on keyboards and vocals. [8 p.m., Fox, 2215 Broadway, Redwood City]

Korn: The band continuing to “push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres” co-headlines with hard rock’s Alice in Chains: Underoath and Fever 333 open. [6:30 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]

San Francisco Symphony Opening Gala: Artistic director Michael Tilson Thomas begins his 25th and final year in a sold-out concert of works by Gordon Getty, Glinka, Copland, Britten and Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” featuring guest vocalists. [8 p.m., Davies Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Anastasia: The musical based on the 1997 animated movie telling the story of the youngest surviving member of Romanov royalty opens a month-long engagement. [7:30 p.m., Golden Gate Theatre, 1 Taylor St., S.F.]

The Longevity Project: Maurizio Gigola, director, writer and producer of the documentary series that explores why people living in Mediterranean countries lead extremely long lives, speaks. [5:15 p.m., Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.[

Mark Arax: The author discusses his book “The Dreamt Land: Chasing Water and Dust Across California,” which tells personal stories of the state’s unique water distribution system, built in the 1940s-60s, today straining to keep up with relentless growth. [7 p.m., City Lights Books, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Afterburn Comedy: Danny Dechi is among the acts appearing in the free open mic comedy session. [6 p.m., Depot, San Francisco State, 1650 Holloway Ave., S.F.]

THURSDAY, SEPT. 5

Schooltown Funk: Opening a four performance run, the satire about a day in the life of four teachers who try to perform for their public school’s fund-raiser is among the many offerings in the 28th annual San Francisco Fringe Festival of live, experimental theater, running Sept. 5-14 at the Exit complex. [7 p.m., Exit Studio, 156 Eddy St., S.F.]

King Crimson: The influential 1970s avant-garde, prog-rock band, on a 50th anniversary tour, opens a two-night stand. [8 p.m., Fox Theater, 1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland]

Not a Genuine Black Man: Brian Copeland appears in his critically acclaimed, extremely personal exploration of race and identity; it’s also the longest running solo show in San Francisco history. [7:30 p.m., Marsh, 1062 Valencia St., S.F.]

Daniel Handler: The funny best-selling San Francisco novelist reads from his latest, “Bottle Grove,” described as a “razor-sharp tale of two couples, two marriages, a bar and a San Francisco start-up.” [7 p.m., City Lights Books, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Veronica Swift: The Charlottesville-raised jazz and bebop singer who made her recording debut at 9 with saxophonist Richie Cole opens the 2019-20 SFJAZZ season with the Emmet Cohen Trio in the Joe Henderson Lab. [7 and 8:30 p.m., SFJAZZ, 201 Franklin St., S.F.]

Broad Comedy: Planned Parenthood Mar Monte Young Professionals Committee presents the musical satire, created by a “snarky, provocative and lovable group of women.” [7:30 p.m., Center for Performin Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View]

Neeli Cherkovski: The poet, biographer and literary chronicler of the Beat Movement appears with Boston poet Jim Dunn in the first event of San Francisco State’s Poetry Center’s fall season. [7 to 9 p.m., 512 Humanities Building , San Francisco State, 1600 Holloway Ave., S.F.]

The Hip Abduction: The Florida band, which is “fueled by African rhythms, dub spirit and roots soul,” has just released “To the Ends of the Earth.” [8:30 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Renée Watson: The multi-award winning author of children and young adult books speaks on “The Miracle of Joy: How Stories Heal” in the San Francisco Public Library’s 23rd annual Effie Lee Morris Lecture. [6 p.m., Main Library, Koret Auditorium, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Ugly God: The rapper who hit in 2016 with “Water” is on tour to promote his new album “Bumps and Bruises.” [9 p.m., Brick & Mortar Music Hall, 1710 Mission St., S.F.]

One Man, Two Guvnors: National Theatre Live! marks its 10th anniversary with a high-definition screening of the National Theatre production of the comedy featuring the performance from “The Late Late Show’s” James Corden captured from live from New York’s Music Box Theatre. [7 p.m., Hammer Theatre, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose]

Blunderbusst: The Reno, Nev.-based noisy shoegaze-pop trio “has emerged from a five-year hiatus with dreamy new ‘Monarch of the Mountain.’” [9 p.m., El Rio, 3158 Mission St., S.F.]

Vincent Fecteau: A gallery show of works by the San Francisco sculptor who’s known for unique techniques and constructing with papier-mache, plaster and foamcore opens with a reception. [5:30 p.m., California College of the Arts Wattis Institute, 360 Kansas St., S.F.}

Alex Lahey: On her sophomore album “The Best of Luck Club,” the songwriter displays her “propensity for taking the minute details of the personal and flipping it public through anthemic pop-punk.” [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

The Conservative Case for Universal Coverage: Dr. Avik Roy, president of the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity and former governmental policy advisor, discusses the little-known conservative position on universal health care with Mark Zitter, founder of the Zetema Project, a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing information about health care. [6 p.m., Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]