Good Day Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2019

Jordan Casteel’s “The Baayfalls” is among the paintings in “Returning the Gaze” at Stanford’s Cantor Arts Center through Feb. 20. (Courtesy Jordan Casteel, Casey Kaplan, New York)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze: The 29-piece exhibition by the acclaimed artist known for empathetic, bold-colored, nearly life-size portraits of Harlem residents reflecting her interest in humanity, identity and community, runs through Feb. 20. [11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cantor Arts Center, 328 Lomita Drive, Stanford University]

Folsom Street Fair: The annual event hosts some 250,000 fetish enthusiasts from all over the world, with 200 exhibitor booths selling fetish gear and toys, as well as entertainment and dancing. [11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Folsom Street, between Eighth and 13th streets, S.F.]

Trailblazer Race: Proceeds from the 25th annual benefit event — which includes 10K and 5K runs (on scenic, flat courses), a three-mile (5K) round trip Trail Walk in a wildlife refuge, along free kids’ activities and a festival area — go to Friends of Stevens Creek Trail. [7:30 a.m. check-in, Shoreline Park, 2905 N. Shoreline Blvd., Mountain View]

Anthropocene: The Human Epoch: The film, a four-years-in-making “cinematic meditation on humanity’s massive re-engineering of the planet,” screens, followed by panel with filmmakers Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier and Edward Burtynsky. 1:30 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

Paula Cole: Best known for the TV theme to “Dawson’s Creek,” the Grammy winning singer-songwriter has a new album, “Revolution.” [8 p.m., Yoshi’s, 510 Embaracadero West, Oakland]

Annalee Newitz: The award-winning Bay Area writer speaks about “The Future of Another Timeline,” which one critic called a “mind-blowing punk feminist sci-fi time traveling thriller.” [3 p.m., Borderlands, 866 Valencia St., S.F.]

Swan Lake: Russian Ballet Theatre’s production of the classic features Olga Kifyak as Odette/Odile and Evgeny Svetlitsa as Prince Siegfried. [6:30 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3601 Lyon St., S.F.]

Taste the Panorama: Amazon’s Treasure Truck and Carnival Cruise Line host the free mini-food festival, which previews eats and drinks served on Carnival’s upcoming ship, The Panorama. [10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., MoMo’s, 760 Second St., S.F.]

Unitarian Universalist Sunday Forum: Rev. Arlington Trotman and Liduina Van Nes speak on racism, immigration and issues relating to the El Paso/Juarez border. [9 a.m., First Unitarian Universalist Society, 1187 Franklin St., S.F.]

Pharmakon: “Devour,” the new recording from New York City electronic artist Margaret Chardiet, is the “most intense output of her 12-plus years creating industrial noise.” [9 p.m., Gray Area, 2665 Mission St., S.F.]

Changing and Unchanging Things: Noguchi and Hasegawa in Postwar Japan: Continuing through Dec. 8, the exhibit celebrates the friendship of Japanese-American sculptor Isamu Noguchi and Japanese calligrapher and painter Saburo Hasegawa, and their significant contributions to mid-20th-century art and design. [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin St., S.F.]

S.F. Symphony Chamber Music Concert Series: Works by Previn, Coleridge-Taylor, Ron Minor and Dvorak with jazz and folk undertones are on the opening program for 2019-20. [2 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

International Art Museum of America Free Day: Works by Dorje Chang Buddha III as well as by artists from diverse backgrounds and time periods are on view. [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1023 Market St., S.F.]

Tim Baker: The Canadian singer-songwriter who draws from both contemporary and 1970s folk-pop influences opens for Half Moon Run, an indie rock band based in Montreal. [9 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Lieder Alive!: Baritone Eugene Villanueva accompanied by pianist Peter Grunberg sings music by Schubert and Mahler. [5 p.m.,Noe Valley Ministry, 1021 Sanchez St., S.f.]

Sundays with The St. Lawrence: James Austin Smith, oboe, joins the St. Lawrence String Quartet in a concert of works by Debussy, Telemann, Haydn and Paul Wiancko. [2:30 p.m., Bing Concert Hall, 327 Lasuen St., Stanford University]

A Jewish Music Potpourri: Community School of Music And Arts faculty member and flutist Marian Concus and pianist Joshua Horowitz play a free concert of Jewish holiday melodies and compositions marking significant Jewish historical events. [2 p.m., Tateuchi Hall, CSMA, 230 San Antonio Circle, Mountain View]

MONDAY, SEPT. 30

Shura: The new single by English electro-pop artist born Alexandra Lilah Denton is “Religion (U Can Lay Your Hands On Me)”; NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner Quinn Christopherson opens. [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Shafia Zaloom: The San Francisco health educator speaks about her book “Sex, Teens, & Everything In Between” with “Girls & Sex” author Peggy Orenstein. [7 p.m., Book Passage, 51 Tamal Vista Blvd., Corte Madera]

Angels & Airwaves: The alt-rock band started by Tom DeLonge of Blink 182 also features Nine Inch Nails drummer Ilan Rubin and guitarist David Kennedy of Box Car Races. [7:30 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.f.]

Oh Sees: The garage-noise rockers (formerly of The City) open a two-night, sold-out engagement, promoting the new double LP “Face Stabber.” [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

TUESDAY, OCT. 1

Vampire Weekend: The indie art-pop group is promoting “Father of the Bride,” its fourth album. [7:30 p.m., Bill Graham Civic, 99 Grove St., S.F.]

Alonzo King Lines Ballet: Jazz saxophonist Charles Lloyd and pianist Jason Moran collaborate with the contemporary troupe in the first of seven-performances of an evening-length work. [7:30 p.m., Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 700 Howard St., S.F.]

Electric Cars 101: The free San Francisco Department of the Environment workshop offers consumer information about how to shop for and operate an electric auto. [6 p.m., Learning Studio, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Nilufer Yanya: The London singer-songwriter-guitarist of Turkish-Irish-Bajan heritage is on tour with her debut pop soul recording “Miss Universe.” [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Sovereignty: Marin Theatre Co. opens its West Coast premiere of the drama Mary Kathryn Nagle about a young Cherokee lawyer fighting to restore her nation’s jurisdiction. [7:30 p.m., 397 Miller Ave., Mill Valley]

Marie Lu: The best-selling young adult author appears at the ticketed talk to promote “Rebel,” the final volume in the Legend series. [7 p.m., Books Inc., 601 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

John Freeman and Friends: The editor releases the latest volucme of the literary journal “Freeman’s: “The Best New Writing on California” with issue contributors Tommy Orange, Rabih Alameddine, Lauren Markham, H.R. Smith and Shobha Rao. [7 p.m., City Lights, 261 Columbus Ave., S.f.]

Bailen: Siblings Daniel, David and Julia Bailen harmonize well on their debut album “Thrilled To Be Here.” [8 p.m., Swedish American Hall, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Plastic Picnic: Playing wavy guitar pop on its 2019 second album “Vistalite,” the Brooklyn indie quartet appears on a bill with Seattle’s Cataldo. [8 p.m., Hotel Utah, 500 Fourth St., S.F.]

Cigarettes After Sex: The ambient-dream pop band from Texas is releasing its second album “Cry.” [8 p.m., Fox, 1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland]

Chicano on a Mission: Richard Montoya, drag queen Persia, Guillermo Gomez-Peña and artist-author Amalia Mesa-Bains appear in a performance and talk in conjunction with the exhibition celebrating late Mexican-American artist René Yañez. [6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Xavier Auditorium, Fromm Hall, University of San Francisco, 2497 Golden Gate Ave., S.F.]

Shaina McCoy-A Family Affair: Continuing through Oct. 26, the gallery show features the Minneapolis artist’s new personal portrait paintings based on a photographic archive of a black American family. [Noon to 5 p.m.,Ever Gold [Projects], 1275 Minnesota St., Suites 105-106, S.F.]

Pumpkin Spice Latte Day: Skin-care brand Native offers samples of pumpkin spice latte deodorant and free pumpkin spice lattes and doughnut bites from a food truck parked downtown. [7 a.m. to 3 p.m., 101 California St., S.F.]

James Verini: The frontline journalist discusses “They Will Have To Die Now,” his book about the climactic Battle of Mosul, and “the story of what happened after most Americans stopped paying attention to Iraq.” [7 p.m., Book Passage, 51 Tamal Vista Blvd., Corte Madera]