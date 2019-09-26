Good Day Sept. 26-28, 2019

Bob Seger, The Other Mozart, Smuin Dance Series 1, Monterey Jazz Festival, Maná, Glen Hansard, SF Conservatory of Music Kickoff Weekend, Great America’s Halloween Haunt, El Rio, Russian Ballet Theatre, Florida Georgia Line, Eric Church, Portola Garden Tour

Russian Ballet Theatre’s “Swan Lake,” featuring Olga Kifyak and Evgeny Svetlitsa, is onstage at San Mateo’s Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Sept. 28, and the San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts on Sunday, Sept. 29. (Courtesy Russian Ballet Theatre)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band: The veteran classic rocker from Detroit appears on his Roll Me Away-The Final Tour. [7 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]

The Other Mozart: Opening a two-night run, Sylvia Milo’s production tells the true story of keyboard virtuoso and composer Nannerl Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s prodigy sister. [7:30 p.m., Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose]

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

Smuin Dance Series 1: The contemporary ballet troupe opens an eight-performance San Francisco run of a program of works by Michael Smuin, Rex Wheeler and James Kudelka, set to music by Carl Orff, Dave Brubeck and tunes covered by Johnny Cash. [7:30 p.m., Cowell Theater, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.D.]

Monterey Jazz Festival: Kicking off three days of entertainment, the 62nd annual event includes indoor and outdoor performances on multiple stages, with opening day headliners Kenny Barron-Dave Holland Trio, Diana Krall and Christian McBride Situation with Patrice Rushen. [4 p.m., Monterey County Fairgrounds, 2000 Fairground Road, Monterey]

Maná: The group Billboard has hailed as “the most widely sold and heard Latin band in the world” opens a two-night stand on its Rayando El Sol Tour. [8 p.m., SAP Center, 525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose]

Glen Hansard: The 2019 solo album by the Irish folk rock artist of “Once” fame is “This Wild Willing.” [8 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.]

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram: The 20-year-old blues guitarist and vocalist from Clarksdale, Miss. celebrates the release of his Alligator Records debut album, “Kingfish.” [9 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

San Francisco Conservatory of Music Kickoff Weekend Concert: The student and faculty guitar program and Del Sol Quartet perform works by Golijov, Smith, Assad, Thorvaldsdóttir, Robles and Debussy. [7:30 p.m., 50 Oak St., S.F.]

Frances Ruffelle: Known for playing Eponine in the original cast of “Les Miserables” in London, the singer opens a two-night cabaret gig. [8 p.m., Feinsteins at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

Natasha Paremski, Alfredo Rodriguez: San Francisco Performances presents the classical and jazz pianists in program of works by Prokofiev, Ravel and Balakirev. [7:30 p.m. Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

The Early November: Songs on the New Jersey emo band’s new record “Lilac,” according to lead singer Ace Enders, “came from avoiding that comfort zone of a very sad guitar line.” [8 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

Halloween Haunt: Great America’s premier autumn attraction, opening this weekend and continuing with added hours as the holiday approaches, includes haunted mazes, live shows, scare zones and “hundreds of monsters at every turn” in the amusement park. [7 p.m. to midnight, 4701 Great America Parkway, Santa Clara]

Naomi Klein: The activist appears in a ticketed talk with Mother Jones editor-in-chief Clara Jeffery about her book “On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal,” which states the case that “bold climate action can be a blueprint for a just and thriving society.”” [7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, 600 N. Delaware St., San Mateo]

Music from Bartok to Bach: Violinist Patrick Galvin and pianist Jungeun Kim play a concert to benefit Interfaith Refugee Welcome. [7:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 495 Ninth Ave., S.F.]

San Francisco International Comedy Competition: Finalists Sterling Scott, Anthony K, Clay Newman, Pauline Yasuda and Gina Stahl Haven perform in the contest’s only remaining Bay Area show. [8 p.m., Washington Inn, 495 10th St., Oakland]

El Rio: Opening a four weekend run, the premiere play by Andrew Saito tells the tale of a Black-Seminole veteran who served time in Iraq, and her quest to honor her daughter’s memory while trying to save the life of an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala who she meets at the border. [8 p.m., Brava, 2781 24th St., S.F.]

Green Leaf Rustlers & Wavy Gravy: The benefit for Camp Winnarainbow features Chris Robinson, multi-instrumentalist Barry Sless, bassist Pete Sears, drummer John Molo, guitarist Greg Loiacono, and stories and poems by Wavy Gravy. [9 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St. S.F.]

Father: “A lot on ur plate” is the latest song from the Atlanta rapper and producer. [9 p.m., Brick & Mortar Music Hall, 1710 Mission St., S.F.]

Cornelius: The Japanese “sonic-wunderkind” (aka producer Keigo Oyamada) performs his remastered album “Point.” [9 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Flicks and Grooves: Cumbia-Latin Rock crooner Valley Wolf appears in the free South Bay summertime music and film series. [7 p.m., History Park, 635 Phelan Ave., San Jose]

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28

Swan Lake: Russian Ballet Theatre’s production of the classic features Olga Kifyak as Odette/Odile and Evgeny Svetlitsa as Prince Siegfried. [7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, 600 N. Delaware St., San Mateo]

Florida Georgia Line: Bro-country artists Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley headline; Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen and Canaan Smith also are on the bill. [7 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]

Eric Church: The three-time Country Music Association and six-time Academy of Country Music award winner recently released his critically acclaimed album, “Desperate Man.” [8 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]

New Century Chamber Orchestra: American teen pianist Maxim Lando joins the group for Chausson’s Concerto for Violin, Piano and Strings along with music by Elgar, Strauss and Schoenberg; Simos Papanas is guest concertmaster. [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Caviar & Coutoure Pop Up Shop: RedThread — a clothing company that uses 3-D scanning to create custom apparel — introduces its products and services. [11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Caviar Co., 1954 Union St., St., S.F.]

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder: South Bay Musical Theatre opens its run of the musical comedy about a man who learns he’s eighth in line for a fortune and devises a plan to knock off the aristocrats standing in his way. [8 p.m., Civic Theater, 13777 Fruitvale Ave., Saratoga]

New Music Ensemble: The San Francisco Conservatory of Music group, conducted by Nicole Paiement, performs works by Messiaen, Takemitsu, Laura Schwendinger and John Luther Adams. [7:30 p.m., Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, 50 Oak St., S.F.]

Portola Garden Tour: More than 25 private and public gardens are featured in the self-guided event, a fundraiser for Environmental Horticulture and Floristry studies at City College of San Francisco, followed by a party at Ferment. Drink. Repeat. (FDR) at 2636 San Bruno Ave. [10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Portola neighborhood, S.F.; visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4324080]

Michael Jang’s California: The exhibition, which surveys the artist’s career as a portrait and street photographer in Los Angeles and the Bay Area, opens with a reception. [5 p.m., McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, 1150 25th St., Building B, S.F.]

AJR: The chart-topping New York bedroom-pop trio — brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met — are on their Neotheater World Tour. [8 p.m., Bill Graham Civic, 99 Grove St., S.F.]

Sam Fender: The 25-year-old English singer-songwriter, winner of the Brit Critics’ Choice Award, is on tour with his EP “Dead Boys.”[9 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Mark Valenti: Sunset Music and Arts presents the pianist in a program of works by Debussy, Bach, Milhaud and Barber. [7:30 p.m., Incarnation Episcopal Church, 1750 29th Ave., S.F.]

Los Lupeños de San José: The Mexican folk troupe celebrates its 50th anniversary with a concert featuring dozens of performers in regional dances from the past, present and future. [8 p.m., Mexican Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum Rock Ave., San Jose]

American Bach Soloists Gala: “An Evening in Old Spain” is a fundraiser with a performance by soprano Helene Brunet, an auction, cocktails and dinner. [5 p.m., James Leary Flood Mansion, 2222 Broadway, S.F.]

Bombay Bicycle Club: The genre-hopping Mercury Prize-nominated U.K. band is back with new music after a three-year hiatus. [8:30 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Ghostly International 20th Anniversary: The house, techno and electro label hosts a bill including Matthew Dear under his dance alias Audion, Shigeto, Lusine, Telefon Tel Aviv,Gold Panda, Khotin, Russell E.L. Butler and Galcher Lustwerk. [10 p.m., Midway, 900 Marin St., S.F.]

Ari Berman: Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center sponsors a free lecture by the author, journalist (Mother Jones reporter), political pundit and expert in voter registration and suppression. [7 p.m., Marriott Hotel, 1001 Broadway, Oakland]

Triptych (Eyes of One on Another): The Cal Performances-commissioned premiere music-, spoken word- and video work reflecting on Robert Mapplethorpe’s provocative photography features a score by Bryce Dessner performed by vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth, mezzo soprano Alicia Hall Moran, actor Isaiah Robinson and the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players. [8 p.m., Zellerbach Hall, near Bancroft Way and Dana Street, UC Berkeley campus]

Freight Fest 2019: Freight & Salvage hosts the free indoor-and-outdoor music festival, showcasing performers from a wide array of styles on multiple stages, along with food trucks and family-friendly activities. [10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m., 2020 Addison St., Berkeley]

Livermore Valley Opera: Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin,” directed by Candace Evans, opens a three-performance run. [7:30 p.m., Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore]

Festac Cultural Arts Festival: Dozens of local artists and musicians show and sell their work at the free festivities presented by the Oakland Cannery Collective. [Noon to 10 p.m., Ninth and Washington streets, Oakland]

All Day I Dream in Oakland Bliss: The ticketed Burning Man-inspired party includes house and techno music by YokoO, Lee Burridge and Newman. [1 to 9 p.m., Middle Harbor Shoreline Park, 2777 E Harbor Road, Oakland]