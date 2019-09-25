Good Day Sept. 25-26, 2019

Akwaeke Emezi speaks about “PET,” an acclaimed gender-defying young adult novel, at Books Inc. in Alameda on Thursday. (Courtesy Beowulf Sheehan)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25

Mari Andrew: California Institute of Integral Studies presents the writer and illustrator, who came to fame after posting relatable cartoons and sentiments on Instagram, in conversation with Nicole J. Georges. [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

San Francisco Public Press 10-Year Anniversary Party: The nonprofit news ublication covering education and other local policy topics celebrates a decade with a ticketed party. [6 p.m. 8:30 p.m., Bindery, 1727 Haight St., S.F.]

Bier! Brezeln! Bratwurst!: The sixth annual event, a five-day affair with a traditional German Oktoberfest setting — bench seating, music, dancing, contests, cold beer and food — kicks off with a happy hour seating. [5 to 9 p.m., Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

Hot Mikado: 42nd Street Moon begins preview performances of the show based on “The Mikado,” which amps up Gilbert and Sullivan’s operetta with a multicultural cast performing a jazz interpretation of the score. [7 p.m., Gateway Theatre, 215 Jackson St., S.F.]

Day6: The five-member South Korean boy band is on tour promoting its fifth mini album “The Book of Gravity: Us.” [7:30 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

Elvin Bishop, Coco Montoya: The blues and rock guitarists and their bands open a two-night stand; the show also features DJ Harry Duncan. [8 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St., Berkeley]

Hatchie: The rising dream-pop singer-songwriter (aka Harriette Pilbeam) from Australia explores new textures on her full-length debut “Keepsake.” [8:30 p.m., Cafe Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Hot Chip: The five-piece electro pop band from London is on tour with its new seventh album “A Bath Full of Ecstasy.” [8 p.m., Fox, 1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland]

CUESA Evening Talk: In the ticketed session presented by the Center for Urban Education about Sustainable Agriculture, organic farmers address “Sowing an Equitable Future for Farmers.” [6 p.m., Port Commission Room, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

Akwaeke Emezi: The author of the gender-defying, National Book Award-nominated young adult novel “PET” speaks about the book, which one critic called “a direct but tacit story of injustice, unconditional acceptance, and the evil perpetuated by humankind.” [7 p.m., Books Inc., 1344 Park St., Alameda]

Les Blank documentaries: Two films centering on Tex-Mex music and culture — “Chulas Fronteras” (“Beautiful Borders”) and “Del Mero Corazón” (“Straight from the Heart”) —screen, with guest appearances by co-directors Maureen Gosling and Chris Strachwitz. [6:45 p.m., Roxie, 3117 16th St., S.F.]

Sabrina Claudio: The half-Cuban, half-Puerto Rican R&B singer filters her breathy vocals with reverb to create the perfect bedroom vibes. [8 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.]

Shame on You: Juanita MORE! and Disco Coalition host the free postcard session (with pens, cards and postage provided) in which particpants may write to “let despicable politicians, people and companies know how they feel.” [6 to 8 p.m., Lookout, 3600 16th St., S.F.]

Chanticleer: The male a cappella chorus’ concert “Trade Winds” includes folk songs, chanteys and a commissioned piece by Chinese composer Zhou Tian. [7:30 p.m., Conservatory of Music, 60 Oak St., S.F.]

P:B Jam Fundraiser + Performance: The benefit for Post:Ballet includes interactive art experiences, food and drink, an after-party, an auction, a concert by The Living Earth Show and a private dance lesson with artistic director Robert Dekkers. [6 to 10 p.m., SOMArts Cultural Center, 934 Brannan St., S.F.]

Naomi Klein: The writer and activist appears in a ticketed talk with Mother Jones editor-in-chief Clara Jeffery about her book “On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal,” which states the case that “bold climate action can be a blueprint for a just and thriving society.” [7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 2501 Harrison St., Oakland]

Yvonne Cagle, Tavares Strachan: In conjunction with the exhibition “Far Out, Suits, Habs, and Labs for Outer Space,” the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art hosts a free talk with NASA astronaut Cagle and multidisciplinary artist Strachan. [7 p.m., Phyllis Wattis Theater, first floor, 151 Third St., S.F.]

Boris: The hard-rock, experimental trio from Japan’s 25th anniversary tour in 2017-18 turned out to be not a “sentimental finale,” but “the roar of a new beginning”; Uniform, the post-industrial duo of Michael Berdan and Chip King, opens. [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Friendly Fires: After an eight-year break, the indie dance band from the U.K. released “Inflorescent,” which, according to one critic, “harks back to the era of funkily optimistic pop.” [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Raymond Caballero: The historian speaks about “McCarthyism vs. Clinton Jencks,” his book detailing how the innocent Jencks, who led a mining industry strike, was imprisoned for falsely denying that he was a Communist. [7 p.m., Green Arcade, 1680 Market St., S.F.]

Sovereignty: Marin Theatre Company’s West Coast premiere of Mary Kathryn Nagle’s play about a Cherokee lawyer fighting to restore her nation’s jurisdiction as she confronts ghosts of her grandfathers opens with a preview performance. [7:30 p.m., 397 Miller Ave., Mill Valley]

Helen Frankenthaler: Paintings: The retrospective covering some 30 years of work by the late artist known for her pioneering soak-stain technique opens with a reception. [5 to 7 p.m., Berggruen Gallery, 10 Hawthorne St., S.F.]

Mark Coggins: The award-winning crime novelist speaks about his latest book “The Dead Beat Scroll,” in which “murder and mayhem surround a mysterious manuscript by Jack Kerouac.” [6:30 p.m., Mechanics’ Institute, 57 Post St., S.F.]

Graciela Iturbide: The fine art photographer who has long captured the “beauty, rituals, challenges and contradictions of her native Mexico” appears in conversation with artist and cultural historian Enrique Chagoya. [7 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 3200 California St., S.F.]

Hermitude: The Australian electronic duo’s new release is “Northern Lights.” [9 p.m., New Parish, 1743 San Pablo Ave., Oakland]

Classical Revolution Presents Abbey Road: The 50th anniversary show with Otis McDonald and Abbey Bowed String Quartet pays tribute to The Beatles’ influential last recorded album. [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St. S.F.]