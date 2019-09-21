Good Day Sept. 22-24, 2019

Mark Morris Dance Group, in its Cal Performances’ residency in Berkeley, performs the beautiful “Mozart Dances.” (Courtesy Stephanie Berger)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 22

Mark Morris Dance Group: The troupe reprises “Mozart Dances” with accompaniment by the Berkeley Symphony conducted by Colin Fowler and featuring pianist Inon Barnatan. [3 p.m., Zellerbach Auditorium, UC Berkeley campus]

Presidio Theatre Open House: Visitors are invited to check out the newly restored 1939 Works Progress Administrationbuilt theater in the Presidio’s Main Post in an afternoon of free activities including tours and a performance by the Presidio Theatre Pop Up Orchestra playing music of the 1930s. [Noon to 5 p.m., 99 Moraga Ave., S.F. Presidio]

PUSHfest: The annual mixed-genre festival showcases dances by mid career and emerging choreographers and includes “Mothership III” by PUSH Dance Co. artistic director Raissa Simpson. [7:30 p.m. ODC Theater, 3153 17th St., S.F.]

Cointraptions-Classic Coin-Operated Machines: Antique vending machines, slot machines and mechanical banks are among the items on display in the recently opened nostalgic exhibtion, on view through Feb. 16. [11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Museum of American Heritage, 351 Homer Ave., Palo Alto]

Costanoan Trio: San Francisco Early Music Society presents Cynthia Black, violin; Frédéric Rosselet, cello; and Derek Tam, fortepiano, playing works by composer-pianists of the late 18th century: Haydn, Mozart, Clementi and Beethoven. [4 p.m., Church of the Advent, 251 Fell St., S.F.]

Jonathan Biss: The pianist begins a series of seven recitals in which he’ll play all of Beethoven’s piano sonatas. [3 p.m., Hertz Hall, UC Berkeley campus]

MarchFourth: The brassy funk, rock and jazz marching band is a “larger-than-life group of musicians and acrobats.” [8:30 p.m., Cornerstone, 2367 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley]

Community Music Center Sunday: Occurring three times per year, the free event offers music jams, lesson demos and classes for all ages. [3 to 5 p.m., 544 Capp St., S.F.]

Neighborhood Picnic at Alamo Square: Families and neighbors are invited to bring spreads, and enjoy arts, crafts and music in the park, in conjunction with Sunday Streets’ closed thoroughfares. [Noon to 4 p.m., East lawn, Alamo Square, Hayes and Steiner streets, S.F.]

Unitarian Universalist Sunday Forum: A representative for Strike for Climate Justice shares information about plans for nonviolent protest on Sept. 25 at Montgomery and Market streets, toward ensuring a safe, healthy and sustainable future for everybody. [9:30 a.m., First Unitarian Universalist Society, 1187 Franklin St., S.F.]

Abraham Alexander: The soulful Athens, Greece-born, Fort Worth, Texas-based singer-guitarist and Leon Bridges-collaborator plays from his recent debut EP, opening for Benjamin Francis Leftwich. [7 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

William Tyler: Noise Pop presents the folk pop guitarist, songwriter and member of Lambchop and Silver Jews, whose new solo album is “Goes West.” [8 p.m., Swedish American Hall, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Well Known Strangers: The country-rock-soul band featuring Marin and Sonoma musicians plays a free outdoor concert presented by Union Square Live. [2 p.m., 333 Post St., S.F.]

Making Faces-Portraits by John Kascht: The veteran caricature artist who has created satirical portraits of notable figures from Frida Kahlo to Keith Richards to Bill Murray speaks with Pixar’s Peter Docter at a reception to open his exhibition. [6 p.m., Cartoon Art Museum, 781 Beach St., S.F.]

Tamino: The Egyptian-Lebanese-Belgian singer with a three-octave range released the EP “Live At Ancienne Belgique” in 2019. [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Networked-Digital Art from the Permanent Collection: Continuing through August 2020, the group exhibition includes works by artists using technologies ranging from custom computer electronics and early robotics to virtual reality and artificial intelligence. [11 a.m. to 5 p.m., San Jose Museum of Art, 110 S. Market St., San Jose]

MONDAY, SEPT. 23

A Survival Kit for 21st Century Jews: Stephanie Butnick, Liel Leibovitz and Mark Oppenheimer, co-authors of “The Newish Jewish Encyclopedia,” speak at the “unorthodox” live podcast with guest Bari Weiss and a focus on combating anti-Semitism. [7 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 3200 California St., S.F.]

WWE Monday Night Raw: The show, World Wrestling Entertainment’s first San Francisco appearance in seven years, features Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss. [4:30 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]

Isabella Tree: The English journalist and former farmer speaks about “Wilding: Returning Nature to Our Farm,” which one critic called a “poignant, practical and moving story of how to fix our broken land.” [7 p.m., City Lights Books, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24

Margaret Atwood: Book Passage and the Curran theater present the acclaimed novelist in a ticketed talk about “The Testaments,” the long-awaited sequel to her seminal “The Handmaid’s Tale.” [7 p.m., Carol Channing Theater, Lowell High School, 1101 Eucalyptus Drive, S.F.]

George Takei: The activist and actor (Hulu on “Star Trek”) speaks about his life and graphic novel “They Called Us Enemy,” which revisits his childhood, when he was among the 120,000 Japanese Americans imprisoned in U.S. camps during World War II. [6:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

WWE Smackdown Live: Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, Bayley, Daniel Bryan and Xavier Woods compete in the World Wrestling Entertainment event. [4:45 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]

Kurt Ribak: The bassist-vocalist — whose music has been described as “Charles Mingus meets The Meters” — performs with his His Mighty Combo. [8 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St., Berkeley]

Durand Jones & the Indications: The young. soulful band “conjures the dynamism of Jackie Wilson, Curtis Mayfield and the Impressions” with an aesthetic steeped in “dreaminess of early 1970s soul” [yet] with “the urgency of this moment in time.” [8 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Incubus: The Southern California alt rock band, on its 20 Years of Make Yourself & Beyond tour, headlines the first of a two-night engagement; Brooklyn’s “trippy” Dub Trio — mixing metal, punk, alternative and shoegaze — opens. [8 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.]

Of Monsters and Men: The latest recording by the Icelandic chamber pop quintet is “Fever Dream.” [8 p.m., Fox, 1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland]

Jonathan Safran Foer, Samin Nosrat: Novelist and essayist Foer (“Everything Is Illuminated”) and chef-author Nosrat (“Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat”) converse in the ticketed presentation about solving today’s global environmental crisis by eating differently. [7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 2345 Channing Way, Berkeley]

Plague Vendor: With the recent release of the second album “By Night,” the California punk pop-psychedelic surf quartet has “swapped out shock value for raw vulnerability” in its live show. [9 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]