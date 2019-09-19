Good Day Sept. 19-21, 2019

The Mending Project, The Wolves, Charo, Legacy Film Festival on Aging, Mike Henderson-Honest to Goodness, Blue Marble Benefit, Brian McKnight, Oktoberfest by the Bay, Redwood City Salsa Festival, Janet Jackson, Jon Nakamatsu, Opera in the Ballpark

The one and only Charo brings her versatile act to Herbst Theatre on Sept. 21. (Courtesy Jason Altaan) The one and only Charo brings her versatile act to Herbst Theatre on Friday. (Courtesy Jason Altaan)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 19

The Mending Project: Running through Dec. 9, the free interactive installation by artist Lee Mingwei with sewing as a point of departure to create meaningful conversations between strangers is part of “SOCIAL: Rethinking Loneliness Together,” a series dedicated to solving the public health crisis of loneliness. [Noon to 4 p.m., Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga]

The Last Black Man in San Francisco: Film director Joe Talbot’s love letter to The City screens for free, accompanied by poetry by Javier Reyes and Colored Ink. [7 p.m., Bayview Opera House, 4705 Third St., S.F.]

Free for All-A New Miss Julie for a New World: Cutting Ball Theater’s premiere of Megan Cohen’s “bombastic and whimsical take” on August Strindberg’s naturalistic classic about a young aristocrat and her father’s valet opens with a preview performance. [7 p.m., 277 Taylor St., S.F.]

The Wolves: Opening with a preview, the Pulitzer Prize-finalist dramedy by Sarah DeLappe describes the experiences of high school girls as they go through their Saturday morning pre-game soccer warmups. [8 p.m., City Lights Theater, 529 S. Second St., San Jose]

The Queering Dance Festival presents Frolic: Eleven commissioned groups appear in two programs in the four-day event concluding the inaugural week-long celebration of queer dance artists. [8 p.m., Waterfront Playhouse, 2020 Fourth St., Berkeley]

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20

Charo: The music and pop culture icon, queen of kitsch and cuchi, cuchi, and virtuoso flamenco guitarist appears in The City for the first time in a decade. [8 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Legacy Film Festival on Aging: The three-day event showcasing movies exploring all aspects of growing older — with meaning and without cliche — begins with three programs of features and shorts. [11 a.m., 2:30 and 5 p.m., New People Cinema, 1746 Post St., S.F.]

Wheelmobile: “Wheel of Fortune’s” promotional vehicle conducts open auditions for prospective contestants. [6 to 10 p.m., Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park]

“You Betta Work Comedy ¡Fiesta!”: Jesús U. BettaWork hosts the free every-third Friday comedy showcase. [7:30 p.m., San Mateo County Pride Center, 1021 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo]

Mike Henderson-Honest to Goodness: The retrospective, which showcases five decades of work by the pioneering African American artist and blues musician, opens with a reception, including a musical performance. [6 to 8 p.m., San Francisco Art Institute, 800 Chestnut St., S.F.]

Blue Marble Benefit: Proceeds from the semi-formal event featuring music by Freddy Clarke go to efforts by various Bay.org nonprofits to conserve San Francisco Bay and its watershed. [6 p.m., Aquarium of the Bay. The Embarcadero at Beach Street, S.F.]

Art Explosion Fall Open Studios: Members of the Mission’s largest artists’ collective — painters, sculptors, photographers, fashion designers and jewelers and more — show and sell their work, opening a weekend-long event. [7 to 10 p.m., 2425 17th St.,; 744 Alabama St., and 2425 17th St., S.F.]

Oktoberfest by the Bay: In its 20th year, the event with singing, dancing, music and German food and drink is billed as “California’s largest three-day festival celebrating Munich’s famed Oktoberfest beer celebration.” [5 p.m. to midnight, Pier 35, S.F.]

Smuin: The contemporary ballet company opens its 26th season with dances by Michael Smuin, Rex Wheeler and James Kudelka. [7:30 p.m., Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek]

Sacheen Littlefeather, Sivan Alyra Rose: The Native American actors and activists speak in a program focusing on how Native Americans are portrayed in film and media. [6:30 p.m., Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Mamma Mia: Berkeley Playhouse kicks off its 12th season with the feel-good musical showcasing ABBA tunes; a five-week run opens with a preview performance. [7 p.m., 2640 College Ave, Berkeley]

Fou Fou Ha!: San Francisco’s trixter cabaret ensemble brings back “The 24 Carrot Show,” described as “an audience-interactive good time within a psychedelic cartoon cabaret.” [11 p.m., Oasis, 298 11th St., S.F.]

Brian McKnight: The “Back at One” R&B singer with the smooth falsetto has a new single “When I’m Gone.” [8 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

Zac Brown Band: “The Owl” is the latest album from the multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning country group from Atlanta. [7 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

Redwood City Salsa Festival: Offerings in the 12th annual free event include multiple stages of live entertainment as well as a salsa competition and tasting. [Noon to 8 p.m., Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

Salute to the Smiths: New Wave City sponosors the evening of music and dancing devoted to the English band headed by Johnny Marr and Morrissey. [9 p.m., Cat Club, 1190 Folsom St., S.F.]

The Living Earth Show: Percussionist Andy Meyerson heads up an “idiosyncratic and haunting solo recital exploring tension, resonance, ritual and control.” [8 p.m., Z Below, 450 Florida St., S.F.]

City Kids Family Fair: Children’s Council of San Francisco hosts the free festivities, which include art-making, performances, photo opportunities with Elmo and Cookie Monster, and information on child care and early education programs. [10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 445 Church St., S.F.]

Yuri Liberzon: Sunset Music and Arts presents the classical guitarist in a program of music by Bach, Piazzolla, Lennon and McCartney, Augustin Barrios Mangore, Leo Brouwer and others. [7:30 p.m., Incarnation Episcopal Church, 1750 29th Ave., S.F.]

Cannabis Career Fair: The free program is for job seekers wanting to connect in person with leading businesses hiring in the cannabis industry. [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Golden Gate University, 536 Mission St., S.F.]

Jon Nakamatsu: Steinway Society presents the San Jose native and Stanford graduate playing piano works by Chopin, Schubert and Brahms, preceded by a 6:45 p.m. lecture.[7:30 p.m., McAfee Performing Arts and Lecture Center, 20300 Herriman Ave., Saratoga]

Janet Jackson: The pop and R&B icon is on her 30th anniversary Celebration of Rhythm Nation tour. [8 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]

Jonathan Biss: The pianist begins a series of seven recitals in which he’ll play all of Beethoven’s piano sonatas. [8 p.m., Hertz Hall, UC Berkeley campus]

Opera in the Ballbark: In the free presentation, San Francisco Opera’s “Romeo and Juliet” is simulcast from the War Memorial Opera House in high definition on the huge screen. [7:30 p.m. SOracle Park, 24 Willie Mayes Plaza, S.F.]

Alexis Rockley: The author speaks about “Find Your F*ckyeah,” her humor, pop culture and psychology book which disrupts warm and fuzzy “personal growth” fads. [3 p.m., Book Passage, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]

Hot Wheels Legends Tour: The traveling car show, in search of a custom car worthy of being made into an iconic Hot Wheels die-cast vehicle, comes to Santa Clara County. [8 a.m. to noon, Walmart Supercenter, 7150 Camino Arroyo, Gilroy]

Clerestory Presents War & Peace: The vocal ensemble’s program ranges from fiery works from the era between two World Wars, to sacred texts, to pieces that find themselves “unwittingly caught” in the middle. [8 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1111 O’Farrell St., S.F.]