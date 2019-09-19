Good Day Sept. 19-21, 2019

THURSDAY, SEPT. 19
The Mending Project: Running through Dec. 9, the free interactive installation by artist Lee Mingwei with sewing as a point of departure to create meaningful conversations between strangers is part of “SOCIAL: Rethinking Loneliness Together,” a series dedicated to solving the public health crisis of loneliness. [Noon to 4 p.m., Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga]
The Last Black Man in San Francisco: Film director Joe Talbot’s love letter to The City screens for free, accompanied by poetry by Javier Reyes and Colored Ink. [7 p.m., Bayview Opera House, 4705 Third St., S.F.]
Free for All-A New Miss Julie for a New World: Cutting Ball Theater’s premiere of Megan Cohen’s “bombastic and whimsical take” on August Strindberg’s naturalistic classic about a young aristocrat and her father’s valet opens with a preview performance. [7 p.m., 277 Taylor St., S.F.]
The Wolves: Opening with a preview, the Pulitzer Prize-finalist dramedy by Sarah DeLappe describes the experiences of high school girls as they go through their Saturday morning pre-game soccer warmups. [8 p.m., City Lights Theater, 529 S. Second St., San Jose]
The Queering Dance Festival presents Frolic: Eleven commissioned groups appear in two programs in the four-day event concluding the inaugural week-long celebration of queer dance artists. [8 p.m., Waterfront Playhouse, 2020 Fourth St., Berkeley]
FRIDAY, SEPT. 20
Charo: The music and pop culture icon, queen of kitsch and cuchi, cuchi, and virtuoso flamenco guitarist appears in The City for the first time in a decade. [8 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]
Legacy Film Festival on Aging: The three-day event showcasing movies exploring all aspects of growing older — with meaning and without cliche — begins with three programs of features and shorts. [11 a.m., 2:30 and 5 p.m., New People Cinema, 1746 Post St., S.F.]
Wheelmobile: “Wheel of Fortune’s” promotional vehicle conducts open auditions for prospective contestants. [6 to 10 p.m., Graton Resort & Casino, 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park]
“You Betta Work Comedy ¡Fiesta!”: Jesús U. BettaWork hosts the free every-third Friday comedy showcase. [7:30 p.m., San Mateo County Pride Center, 1021 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo]
Mike Henderson-Honest to Goodness: The retrospective, which showcases five decades of work by the pioneering African American artist and blues musician, opens with a reception, including a musical performance. [6 to 8 p.m., San Francisco Art Institute, 800 Chestnut St., S.F.]
Blue Marble Benefit: Proceeds from the semi-formal event featuring music by Freddy Clarke go to efforts by various Bay.org nonprofits to conserve San Francisco Bay and its watershed. [6 p.m., Aquarium of the Bay. The Embarcadero at Beach Street, S.F.]
Art Explosion Fall Open Studios: Members of the Mission’s largest artists’ collective — painters, sculptors, photographers, fashion designers and jewelers and more — show and sell their work, opening a weekend-long event. [7 to 10 p.m., 2425 17th St.,; 744 Alabama St., and 2425 17th St., S.F.]
Oktoberfest by the Bay: In its 20th year, the event with singing, dancing, music and German food and drink is billed as “California’s largest three-day festival celebrating Munich’s famed Oktoberfest beer celebration.” [5 p.m. to midnight, Pier 35, S.F.]
Smuin: The contemporary ballet company opens its 26th season with dances by Michael Smuin, Rex Wheeler and James Kudelka. [7:30 p.m., Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek]
Sacheen Littlefeather, Sivan Alyra Rose: The Native American actors and activists speak in a program focusing on how Native Americans are portrayed in film and media. [6:30 p.m., Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]
Mamma Mia: Berkeley Playhouse kicks off its 12th season with the feel-good musical showcasing ABBA tunes; a five-week run opens with a preview performance. [7 p.m., 2640 College Ave, Berkeley]
Fou Fou Ha!: San Francisco’s trixter cabaret ensemble brings back “The 24 Carrot Show,” described as “an audience-interactive good time within a psychedelic cartoon cabaret.” [11 p.m., Oasis, 298 11th St., S.F.]
Brian McKnight: The “Back at One” R&B singer with the smooth falsetto has a new single “When I’m Gone.” [8 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]
Zac Brown Band: “The Owl” is the latest album from the multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning country group from Atlanta. [7 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]
SATURDAY, SEPT. 21
Redwood City Salsa Festival: Offerings in the 12th annual free event include multiple stages of live entertainment as well as a salsa competition and tasting. [Noon to 8 p.m., Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]
Salute to the Smiths: New Wave City sponosors the evening of music and dancing devoted to the English band headed by Johnny Marr and Morrissey. [9 p.m., Cat Club, 1190 Folsom St., S.F.]
The Living Earth Show: Percussionist Andy Meyerson heads up an “idiosyncratic and haunting solo recital exploring tension, resonance, ritual and control.” [8 p.m., Z Below, 450 Florida St., S.F.]
City Kids Family Fair: Children’s Council of San Francisco hosts the free festivities, which include art-making, performances, photo opportunities with Elmo and Cookie Monster, and information on child care and early education programs. [10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 445 Church St., S.F.]
Yuri Liberzon: Sunset Music and Arts presents the classical guitarist in a program of music by Bach, Piazzolla, Lennon and McCartney, Augustin Barrios Mangore, Leo Brouwer and others. [7:30 p.m., Incarnation Episcopal Church, 1750 29th Ave., S.F.]
Cannabis Career Fair: The free program is for job seekers wanting to connect in person with leading businesses hiring in the cannabis industry. [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Golden Gate University, 536 Mission St., S.F.]
Jon Nakamatsu: Steinway Society presents the San Jose native and Stanford graduate playing piano works by Chopin, Schubert and Brahms, preceded by a 6:45 p.m. lecture.[7:30 p.m., McAfee Performing Arts and Lecture Center, 20300 Herriman Ave., Saratoga]
Janet Jackson: The pop and R&B icon is on her 30th anniversary Celebration of Rhythm Nation tour. [8 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]
Jonathan Biss: The pianist begins a series of seven recitals in which he’ll play all of Beethoven’s piano sonatas. [8 p.m., Hertz Hall, UC Berkeley campus]
Opera in the Ballbark: In the free presentation, San Francisco Opera’s “Romeo and Juliet” is simulcast from the War Memorial Opera House in high definition on the huge screen. [7:30 p.m. SOracle Park, 24 Willie Mayes Plaza, S.F.]
Alexis Rockley: The author speaks about “Find Your F*ckyeah,” her humor, pop culture and psychology book which disrupts warm and fuzzy “personal growth” fads. [3 p.m., Book Passage, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]
Hot Wheels Legends Tour: The traveling car show, in search of a custom car worthy of being made into an iconic Hot Wheels die-cast vehicle, comes to Santa Clara County. [8 a.m. to noon, Walmart Supercenter, 7150 Camino Arroyo, Gilroy]
Clerestory Presents War & Peace: The vocal ensemble’s program ranges from fiery works from the era between two World Wars, to sacred texts, to pieces that find themselves “unwittingly caught” in the middle. [8 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1111 O’Farrell St., S.F.]