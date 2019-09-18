Good Day Sept. 18-19, 2019

Drummer John Hanrahan and his combo, including saxophonist Andrew Dixon, play Wayne Shorter’s “Juju” at SFJAZZ on Thursday. (Courtesy r.r. jones)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

Big Book Sale: Presented by Friends of the San Francisco Public Library, the 55th annual benefit event, which runs through Sept. 22, offers 500,000 used books and media (CDs, DVDs and vinyl) for sale at bargain prices ($2 to $4) in a family-friendly environment. [10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Festival Pavilion, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

Antoni Porowski: The food and wine expert on Netflix’s “Queer Eye” appears in conversation with Alice Waters and Davia Nelson to promote the book “Antoni In The Kitchen.” [8 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

MIKA: The English pop star is on his Tiny Love Tiny Tour, promoting his highly anticipated new album “My Name Is Michael Holbrook,” his first in five years, slated for October release. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Loyal Lobos: Colombia-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Andrea Silva opens for Girl Ultra and CLUBZ. [9 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

In Fabric: Horror autuer Peter Strickland’s film about a lonely woman who visits a bewitching London department store in search of a dress that will transform her life screens to celebrate Art House Theater Day. [7 p.m., Roxie, 3117 16th St., S.F.]

Cirque Mei: Some three dozen elite artists and acrobats from China’s Hebei Province display awe-inspiring and gravity-defying talents in a colorful and lively celebration of the Chinese circus arts. [7:30 p.m., Oshman Family JCC, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto]

Breaking Benjamin: Best known “The Diary of Jane,” the Pennsylvania rockers headline a concert with Chevelle, Chevelle, Three Days Grace, Diamante and Dorothy. [5:30 p.m., Concord Pavilion, 2000 Kirker Pass Road, Concord]

Ariel Pink: (((folkYEAH!))) presents the lo-fo artist (aka Ariel Marcus Rosenberg) headlining a two-night engagement with opener Jennifer Herrema of Royal Trux/Black Bananas. [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Mumford & Sons: Stanford Live and the Cox Center for Steinbeck Studies at San Jose State University present the English folk rockers in an an acoustic performance and conversation as they accept the 2019 John Steinbeck Award, given to artists who invoke the writer’s “empathy, commitment to democratic values and belief in the dignity of people who by circumstance are pushed to the fringes.” {7:30 p.m., Bing Concert Hall, 327 Lasuen St., Stanford University]

Caleb Crain: The novelist discusses his latest book “Overthrow,” which is set in today’s world where controls — through technology, surveillance and the law — are “changing the nature and shape of human boundaries.” [6 p.m., Book Passage, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]

Rachael Yamagata: The “Be Your Love” singer-songwriter has maintained quiet, consistent music since her “Happenstance” days in the early 2000s, releasing a few albums, EPs and contributing to a few soundtracks. [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Mark Knopfler: The guitar great of Dire Straits fame plays a sold-out show on his tour with a 10-piece band, playing music from his career and his ninth 2018 album “Down The Road Wherever.” [7 p.m., Greek Theatre, 2001 Gayley Road, Berkeley]

THURSDAY, SEPT. 19

John Hanrahan Quartet: The Santa Cruz-based master drummer, saxophonist Andrew Dixon, pianist Dahveed Behroozi and bassist Giulio Xavier Cetto perform the music immortalized on “Juju,” Wayne Shorter’s 1965 Blue Note masterpiece. [7 and 8:30 p.m., SFJAZZ, 201 Franklin St., S.F.]

Culture for Community Day: Free admission and special programming is offered at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, California Historical Society, Children’s Creativity Museum, Contemporary Jewish Museum, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts and other Yerba Buena district arts and culture organizations and restaurants. [Visit https://www.yb3tsf.org/]

Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly-The Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour: Accompanied by a live band and backup singers, the show is a “cutting edge holographic performance with remastered audio.” [8 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]

MTT & Trifonov-Rachmaninoff & John Adams: Michael Tilson Thomas conducts the San Francisco Symphony in Adams’ premiere “I Still Dance”; Daniil Trifonov plays Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 4 in the first of four performances. [2 p.m., Davies Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Bill and Flicka-Generous Spirits: Opera Parallèle begins its 10th season with a recital by tenor William Burden and mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade of music by Berthomieu, Brackett, Britten, Brubeck, Duparc, Glass, Arthur Hammerstein, Piaf and Marcus Shelby. [8 p.m., Conservatory of Music, 50 Oak St., S.F.]

Paper Kites: The Australian folk rock outfit’s new recording “On the Corner Where You Live” is a melancholic concept album about characters living in an apartment building. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

The Small Calamities: The California alt pop trio — with a sound described as “jangle pop,” “neo-90s sadcore” and “like something that would go on a ‘Shrek’ soundtrack” — is promoting the new record “designer heartache.” [8 p.m., Hotel Utah, 500 Fourth St., S.F.]

First Impressions-Part-time Work for Ages 60+: The session describes how the SF ReServe program connects older workers and adults living with a disability to part-time work with nonprofit organizations. [2 to 3:30 p.m., Learning Center, fifth floor, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

A New Year of Jewish Flavors: Cookbook authors Einat Admony, Leah Koenig and Adeena Sussman appear in the ticketed event ($30 includes snacks) moderated by Rabbi Zac Kamenetz. [7 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 3200 California St., S.F.]

Chiiild: The Montreal genre-bending band opens for label mates Emotional Oranges, a catchy, enigmatic R&B duo whose members don’t identify themselves. [9 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

The Future of Plant Medicine + Cannabis: Robert Flannery, founder of clean cannabis brand Dr. Robb Farms, and Dr. Vanessa Miles speak about new research and dispel myths about medical marijuana. [6 p.m., Hotel Zetta, 55 Fifth St., S.F.]

Balloon Pop: Wax Tailor, Blockhead, Little People, Yppah and others appear in the Future Archive Recordings hip hop-inspired dance music concert series. [8 p.m., 1015 Folsom, 1015 Folsom St., S.F.]

Nolan Hidgon, Mickey Huff: The professors and activists discuss their new book “United States of Distraction: Media Manipulation in Post-Truth America (And What We Can Do About It).” [7 p.m., City Lights, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Oakland International Film Festival: The seventh annual event — 11 days of independent film screenings and panels at varied locations — opens with two programs of short films, followed by a party. [6 and 8:45 p.m, Grand Lake Theatre, 3200 Grand Ave., Oakland]

Dani Burlison: Appearing with Tomas Moniz, the editor of “All of Me: Stories of Love, Anger and the Female Body” discusses the importance of men reading feminist lit in a conversation “sure to be lively, entertaining and slightly racy.” [7 p.m., Green Arcade, 1680 Market St., S.F.]

Murphy and Cadogan Contemporary Art Awards: The annual exhibition, showcasing 17 emerging artists working across disciplines and identifying those whose “practices intersect with rising trends in the arts,” opens with a reception. [6 to 9 p.m., SOMArts Cultural Center, 924 Brannan St., S.F.]

Counting the Hours Exhibition: Contiuning through Nov. 2, the art show created by Sawyer Rose and The Carrying Stones Project, which sheds light on inequalities that working women face, including the physical and emotional effects of disproportionate labor loads, opens with a reception and dance performance. [6 to 9 p.m., Code & Canvas, 151 Potrero Ave., S.F.]

Night Moves: The headlining Minneapolis-based electro-psychedelic rock outfit is led by songwriters John Pelant and Micky Alfano, “masters at mining humdrum, everyday existence for gorgeously cinematic music.” [9 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

Berkeley Old Time Music Convention: Jerron Paxton, The Crooked Jades, Thomas Maupin and Daniel Rothwell appear. [7 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St., Berkeley]

The Queering Dance Festival presents Frolic: Eleven commissioned dance groups appear in two programs in the four-day event concluding the inaugural week-long celebration of queer dance artists. [8 p.m., Waterfront Playhouse, 2020 Fourth St., Berkeley]