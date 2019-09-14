Good Day Sept. 15-17, 2019

Austin quartet Explosions in the Sky plays the Fox Theater in Oakland on Monday. (Courtesy photo)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 15

Comedy Day: Some 40 comics — including Bob Sarlatte, Dan St. Paul, Brian Copeland, Scott Capurro, Rick Overton, Mark Pitta, Johnny Steele, Dr. Gonzo, Will Durst and Diane Amos in the closing set — appear in the 39th annual free outdoor show. [Noon to 5 p.m., Robin Williams Meadow, 320 Bowling Green Drive, Golden Gate Park, S.F.]

Alexandre Singh: A Gothic Tale: Running through April 12, the newly opened Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco-commissioned installation includes a noir-inspired short film called “The Appointment,” which is inspired by the Gothic literary tradition of 19th century Europe and works in the museums’ collection. [9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., Legion of Honor, Lincoln Park, 100 34th St., S.F.]

Broadway Flipped: Musical theater troupe 42nd Street Moon celebrates its 26th aniversary with a two-night run of a cabaret concert fundraiser. [7:30 p.m., Gateway Theatre, 215 Jackson St., S.F.]

Co-creating Hong Kong: Designers Henry Chu, Victor Wong, Karr Yip, Mui Kinoshita, Mazing Lee, Clement Tien and Fiona Lau appear at the opening of a one-week exhibition showcasing projects by Hong Kong artists offering “new perspectives on technology, sustainability and community.” [11 a.m., Chandran Gallery, 459 Geary St., S.F.]

Tom Weidlinger: The author, son of Budapest-born architect Paul Weidlinger, screens a short film and shares his family memoir “The Restless Hungarian: Modernism, Madness, and the American Dream,” which touches on the rise of modern achitecture, the Holocaust and the Cold War. [1:30 p.m., Jewish Community Library, 1835 Ellis St., S.F.]

Yungblud: English alt-rock, pop-punk, singer-songwriter Dominic Harrison released “21st Century Liability” to acclaim in 2018. [9 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

New Style Motherlode at Presidio Picnic: Dancers from the East Bay hip-hop dance studio perform a free show of varied styles at the outdoor festivities, which run Sundays through Oct. 20. [Noon and 2 p.m., Main Parade Ground, Sheridan Avenue, S.F. Presidio]

Poetry in Parks: California State Parks, Quiet Lightning, Kearny Street Workshop and Art Span present the fifth annual free event, which focuses on poems written on the walls of Angel Island’s Immigration Station and features readings by youths as well as literary luminaries Flo Oy Wong, Genny Lim, Truong Tran, Janice Lobo Sapigao, Kenji C. Liu and Kirin Khan. [11 a.m., Ayala Cove, Angel Island State Park]

Unitarian Universalist Sunday Forum: Bill Ong Hing, a law professor and founder of the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, speaks on “Close Down the Camps.” [9:30 a.m., First Unitarian Universalist Society, 1187 Franklin St., S.F.]

El Norte: Fathom Events screens Gregory Nava’s movie about a brother and sister who flee Guatemala and embark on a perilous journey to the U.S., “the quintessential film about immigration,” on its 35th anniversary. [2 p.m., Century 20, 825 Middlefield Road, Redwood City]

A New Grito for Change: Francisco Herrera, musicians and poets perform in the San Francisco Living Wage Coalition’s benefit for a campaign to stop deportations and protest the failure of free trade agreements in protecting workers’ rights. [5 p.m., 2940 16th St., S.F.]

Sean Penn: The actor-novelist, promoting his new book “Bob Honey Sings Jimmy Crack Corn,” described as “a madcap satire and political thriller,” appears in a ticketed conversation with writer Barry Eisler. [7 p.m., Book Passage, 51 Tamal Vista Blvd., Corte Madera]

On a Queer Day You Can See Forever: Shawl-Anderson Dance Center’s inuagural Queering Dance Festival for the LGBTQ+ artistic community and allies includes a free day of participatory activites and talks. [10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Shotgun Studios, 1201 University Ave., Berkeley]

Anna Merlan: The New York journalist, a former Village Voice staff writer, discusses her new book “Republic of Lies: American Conspiracy Theorists and Their Surprising Rise to Power.” [5 p.m., City Lights, 925 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Well Known Strangers: The country soul band plays a record release show for the album “TMI.” [6 p.m., Sweetwater, 19 Corte Madera Ave., Mill Valley]

MONDAY, SEPT. 16

Explosions in the Sky: The guitar-driven instrumental post rock band from Texas is on its 20th anniversary tour. [8 p.m., Fox, 1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland]

John Mayer: The pop-rock heartthrob with a guitar is getting rave reviews for his tour, in which he’s playing two full sets in specially curated, unique shows. [7:30 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]

Luis Fonsi: The Puerto Rican pop star broke a bunch of Guinness World Records with his chart-topping tune “Despacito.” [7:30 p.m., Mountain Winery, 14831 Pierce Road, Saratoga]

Cabaret with Hamilton’s cast: AIDS activists Judd Winick and Pam Ling host the evening of song to benefit the Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation of San Francisco, which supports HIV services, hunger programs and homeless and disenfranchised youth [7:30 p.m., Marines’ Memorial Theatre, 609 Sutter St., S.F.]

Sean Penn: The actor and writer speaks with poet, memoirist and teacher Joseph Di Prisco to promote his new novel “Bob Honey Sings Jimmy Crack Corn,” described as “a madcap satire and political thriller.” [7 p.m., Maude Fife room, Wheeler Hall, UC Berkeley campus]

Sara Gazarek: The Los Angeles-based jazz singer’s material ranges from original material to contemporary covers to standards. [8 p.m., Yoshi’s, 510 Embarcadero West, Oakland]

Generation Priced Out: Who Gets to Live in the New Urban America: Author Randy Shaw, director of the Tenderloin Housing Clinic, talks about ways to solve San Francisco’s housing crisis. [6:30 p.m., Mechanics’ Institute, 57 Post St., S.F.]

Pronoun Showdown: The cabaret show in which singers switch the pronouns in big Broadway tunes makes its West Coast debut, featuring guest singers from local casts of “Anastasia” and “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” [7 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

3 From Hell: An unrated version of the third “blood-soaked” chapter in Rob Zombie’s violent crime saga, with a video intro by Zombie, opens a three-night engagement, presented by Fathom Events. [7 p.m., Century 9 SF Centre, 845 Market St., S.F.]

TUESDAY, SEPT. 17

Avril Lavigne: The Canadian pop rocker is promoting the new album “Head Above Water” on her first tour in five years. [8 p.m., Fox Theater, 1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland]

Selecter: The English 2 Tone ska revival band is on its 40th anniversary tour. [9 p.m., Mezzanine, 444 Jessie St., S.F.]

Steely Dan: The 1970s jazz-rock-blues band led by Donald Fagen, playing some rarities on its Sweet tour, opens a two-night engagement. [7:30 p.m., Mountain Winery, 14831 Pierce Road, Saratoga]

One Cut of the Dead: Promoters say the 2018 zombie flick directed by Shin’ichiro Ueda is the “most successful Japanese independent film of all time.” [7 p.m., Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 2550 Mission St., S.F.]

Writers in Salesforce Park: Rapper and teacher Maddy “mad.lines” Clifford appears in an evening of poetry, free-styling and crowd participation to kick off a free fall series of outdoor interactive literary workshops presented by Intersection for the Arts. [5:30 p.m., 425 Mission St., S.F.]

James Arthur: The British singer-songwriter with the popular tune “Empty Space” plays a sold-out concert. [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Janaka Stucky: The poet and independent press publisher releases “Ascend Ascend,” a book written in 20 days, in which the author went in and out of trance states “brought on by fasting and somatic rituals while secluded in the tower of a 100-year-old church.” [7 p.m., City Lights, 925 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Amitav Ghosh: The award-winning Indian writer speaks about his new novel “Gun Island,” which one critic called “fictionalized musings on climate change.” [7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 2345 Channing Way, Berkeley]

Millencolin: “SOS” is the name of the Swedish skate-punk band’s ninth studio album. [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

The Homobiles: The queer party punk group which formed in 2015 singing songs about “cars and babes, crimes and change, bathhouses and ballot measures” headlines a bill with Oakland’s Copyslut, a queer band with the new single “Makers Mark.” [8:30 p.m., Ivy Room, 860 San Pablo Ave., Albany]