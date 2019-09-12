Good Day Sept. 12-14, 2019

Jazz Mafia reunites on Saturday for Brass, Bows and Beats Hip-Hop Symphony, a free Yerba Buena Gardens Festival concert. (Courtesy Ross Eustis)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 12

Fozzy: The Georgia heavy metal band headed by Chris Jericho is on its Unleashed In The West tour. [7:30 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Test Dept.: The industrial pioneers from the U.K. headline the Cold Waves SF Showcase, with Severed Heads, Pop Will Eat Itself, Paul Barker Min-Dub-Soundsystem, Kaelan Mikla and Vore Aurora. [7 p.m., 375 11th St., DNA Lounge, 11th St., S.F.]

FRIDAY, SEPT. 13

Blake Shelton: The country superstar headlines a bill with Hunter Hayes and Devin Dawson, opening SAP Center’s 25 Festival Weekend, which includes free music in the plaza outside the arena. [8 p.m., SAP Center, 525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose]

Elton John: The chart-topping, Grammy-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend brings his final tour, “Farewell Yellow Brick Road,” to The City. [8 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]

RAWDance Concept series-26: The contemporary troupe hosts an informal salon with guests including Kim Ip/Krimm’s Dance Party, randy reyes, Red Brick Company/Nick Korkos, Robert Woods-LaDue & Sarah Woods-LaDue and Virginia Matthews. [8 p.m., Green Room, Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Omri Shimron: Old First Concerts presents the pianist exploring the idea of transformation via works by J. S. Bach, Philip Glass, Franz Schubert and Menachem Weisenberg. [8 p.m., Old First Church, 1751 Sacramento St., S.F.]

Nina G: The Bay Area author of “Stutterer Interrupted: The Comedian Who Almost Didn’t Happen” — at one time world’s only female stuttering standup comedian — does standup and tells stories. [2 p.m., Belmont Library, 1110 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont]

Sherlock Holmes and the Mystery of the Crown Jewel: The original family-friendly musical follows the fun adventures of the famous detective who recruits urchins to help him crack a case that could affect the future of the Britain. [8 p.m., Tabard Theatre, 29 N. San Pedro St., San Jose]

A History of World War II-The D-Day Invasion to the Fall of Berlin: John Fisher, director of San Francisco’s long-running queer Theatre Rhinoceros, has extended the East Bay run of his solo show, which mixes fun facts and personal revelations about the global conflict. [8 p.m., Marsh, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley]

Magic Moments: The California singer, rapper, songwriter and producer who makes “uplifting music” releases “Jungle Party,” opening for Ehiorobo and Deca, both appearing with DJ Marvel. [9 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

Hippie Kid: In his funny and musical one man show, Zappo Diddio tells stories of his life, from growing up in a commune with Wavy Gravy to traveling the world with famed Dr. Patch Adams. [8 p.m., Marsh Cabaret, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley]

IndieShorts: The three-day festival, featuring 82 films grouped by category, opens with “Infinite While It Lasts,” a collection of short films about relationships. [6:45 p.m., New People Cinema, 1746 Post St., S.F.]

Off the Grid Mid Autumn Festival: Asian cuisine is a focus at the Friday night food truck park; additional activities include a free lantern decoration station and Chinese dance performances. [5 to 10 p.m., Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

Arkona: The Russian metal outfit is on its Pagan Rebellion tour, also featuring Metsatoll and Arcane Existence. [9 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Pour the Line: Presented by itinerant gallery re.riddle, the “site-store-happening-anything” in which creators from multidisciplinary backgrounds explore the difference between what’s a product and what’s art, opens with a reception. [6:30 p.m., AR et al.1256 Mason St., S.F.]

Planet Home: The inaugural three-day event, which promoters call “the future of experiential entertainment and environmental solutionism,” includes art installations, discussion about climate change, and, in the first session, performances by Anna Clendening, Gallant, Nick Murphy (fka Chet Faker); Edward Norton also appears in a “fireside chat.” [5 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]

S H I F T: A show of textile works by Klea McKenna, who utilizes a process called photogram, in which photographic paper “physically meets its subject and records the mark of an interaction” opens with a reception. [6 to 8 p.m., EUQINOM Gallery, 1295 Alabama St., S.F.]

Solidarity Struggle Victory: The group exhibition, paying tribute to the 50th anniversary of the country’s first College of Ethnic Studies established at San Francisco State College in 1969, and showcasing work by radical activist artists, opens with a reception. [7 to 9 p.m., Southern Exposure, 3030 20th St., S.F.]

FURY Show: Opening a two-night stand, the multi-media performance featuring live music, dance and video tells a post-apocalyptic survival story inspired by the movie “Mad Max: Fury Road.” [8:30 p.m., Tortona Big Top, 1911 Telegraph Ave., Oakland]

Well-Strung: The all-male string quartet returns to Feinstein’s at the Nikko with “The Movie Show,” a new presentation featuring the group’s pop-classical spin on some of the biggest songs from the silver screen.[8 p.m., 222 Mason St., S.F.]

Revivalists: The New Orleans alt rock band hit in 2017 with “Wish I Knew You.” [7:30 p.m., Greek Theatre, 2001 Gayley Road, Berkeley]

Charlie Cunningham: Noise Pop presents the English songwriter known for “goosebump-inducing vocals, lyrics that cut to the bone and effortless command of his nylon-stringed guitar.” [8:30 p.m., Cafe Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Ben Folds, Cake: The versatile singer-songwriter-producer and pianist and the alt rock band from Sacramento are on their second co-headlining summer tour. [7 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]

SATURDAY, SEPT. 14

Jazz Mafia: Appearing with dozens of members, the band reunites to mark the 10th anniversary of commissioned Brass, Bows and Beats Hip-Hop Symphony, playing reiminagined selections of the piece as well premiering new works with surprise guests. [1 p.m., Yerba Buena Gardens, 760 Howard St., S.F.]

Jay Som: Bedroom pop artist and East Bay native Melina Duterte named her new second album “Anak Ko,” which means “my child” in Tagalog, a dialect of the Philippines, her immigrant parents’ homeland; Boy Scouts and Affectionately open. [9 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.

Bright Star: Palo Alto Players open their 89th season with the Peninsula premiere of the musical set in the South in the 1920s-40s and featuring a bluegrass score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. [8 p.m., Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto]

San Francisco Contemporary Music Players: “Oceanic Migrations” includes the premiere of a work by Bang On A Can’s Michael Gordon featuring the vocal octet Roomful of Teeth and wind quintet Splinter Reeds. [8 p.m. Cowell Theater, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

Lights On Festival: The R&B-centered event, curated and headlined by singer-songwriter H.E.R., features Jhené Aiko, Daniel Caesar, Summer Walker, Ari Lennox and more. [2 p.m., Concord Pavilion, 2000 Kirker Pass Road, Concord]

Die Fledermaus: Opera San Jose opens a six-performance run of Strauss’ waltz-filled operetta. [8 p.m., California Theatre, 345 S. First St., San Jose]

Actions vent ascending frequencies: The free “participatory art installation and roller rink experience” is an artist-designed outdoor roller-rink, where performances, DJ sets and special programming continue through Oct. 6; rental skates are $5. [Noon to 8 p.m., Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

Ted Vadakan and Angie Myung: The Los Angeles designers and founders of the brand Poketo discuss their new interior design and lifestyle book “Creative Spaces” with artist Windy Chien. [2 p.m., San Francisco Museum of Modern Art store, second floor, 151 Third St., S.F.]

Burning River Baroque: “A Mad, Burning Desire,” a concert and lecture focusing on the ways mental illness was portrayed in early modern England, includes “mad” songs by Henry Purcell and others that captivated London theater audiences in the 1690s. [7:30 p.m. Incarnation Episcopal Church, 1750 29th Ave., S.F.]

A Full Moon Fundraiser: Epiphany Dance Theater hosts a $100-per-person, high-in-the-sky benefit event including a sneak peek of new work by choreographer Kim Epifano. [6 to 9 p.m., Salesforce Tower, Ohana Floor Penthouse, 415 Mission St., S.F.]

Palestine Cultural Day-From the Bay to Jerusalem: Palestinian American Coalition hosts the 41st annual free community event, which includes traditional Palestinian cuisine, live music, dancing, art and fashion. [11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Park & Recreation Center, 650 Shell Blvd., Foster City]

Greg Laswell: The Southern California troubadour has been compared to Leonard Cohen and Nick Cave. [8 p.m., Swedish American Hall, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Voices Carry-Women in Film: The fall cinema series begins with “Zama,” Lucretia Martel’s lavish, critically acclaimed 18th century drama about a Spanish colonial officer who futilely awaits a transfer from Paraguay to Argentina. [2 p.m., S.F. Museum of Modern Art, Phyllis Wattis Theater, first floor, 151 Third St., S.F.]

Axel Schmitt: The pianist and music instructor performs the fifth instrallment of a free concert series, “The Complete Piano Sonatas of Beethoven.” [7:30 p.m., Tateuchi Hall, Community School of Music and Arts, 230 San Antonio Circle, Mountain View]

La La Land: Green Velvet, Dajae, DJ Dials, Eskuche, Joeski, J. Worra, Layton Giordani, Mason Maynard and Matthias Tanzmann appear in the electronic/dance party. [8 p.m., Midway, 900 Marin St., S.F.]

Ariel Wang: The Bay Area singer, songwriter and violinist releases her album “Bridges,” playing on a bill with Wayfairy, Heather Normandale and Bridgit Boyle. [8 p.m., Starry Plough Pub, 3101 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley]

California Symphony: Donato Cabrera conducts and mezzo soprano Rachel Calloway solos in “Iconic Beethoven,” also featuring works by Mahler and Frank. [8 p.m., Lesher Center, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek]