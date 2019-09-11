Good Day Sept. 11-12, 2019

Bernie and The Believers — from left, Danny Uzilevsky, Essence Goldman, Daniel Berkman and Kevin Glaz — play a memorial concert for Bernie Dalton at the Chapel on Thursday. (Courtesy Abe A. Long)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11

Eric Clapton: The esteemed guitarist and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer brings a great band — Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Steve Gadd and Chris Stainton and vocalists Sharon White and Katie Kissoon to town in one of his limited solo dates before his Crossroads Guitar Festival in Texas; blues guitarist Jimmie Vaughan opens. [7:30 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warrors Way, S.F.]

Gretchen Rubin: The best-selling author of “The Happiness Project” and Happier podcaster appears in conversation with her sister Elizabeth Craft. [7:30 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]

Mariko Tamaki: The young adult graphic novelist speaks at her DC launch of “Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass” with Gene Luen Yang, author of the forthcoming “Superman Smashes the Klan.” [7:30 p.m., Bindery, 1727 Haight St., S.F.]

You Are Here: A Come From Away Story: The documentary, on which the hit stage musical “Come From Away” is based, tells the story of Gander, Newfoundland, where 38 airliners carrying over 6,500 passengers were forced to land after the terrorist attacks on 9/11. [7 p.m., Daly City 20, 1901 Junipero Serra Blvd., Daly City]

A Funny Thing Happened: The second-Wednesday-of-the-month session features comedians and pro storytellers Dhaya Lakshminarayanan, Samantha Gilweit, Scott Sanders, Matt Gubser, Chey Bell and Cici McDonald sharing funny anecdotes. [8 p.m., The SetUp, 222 Hyde St., S.F.]

The Rime of the Ancient Mariner: Word for Word begins preview performances of its atmospheric production based on Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s epic poem in which a sailor relates his harrowing experiences after a long voyage. [7 p.m., Z Space, 450 Florida St., S.F.]

Little Steven: Guitarist Steven Van Zandt, a member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, is on his solo tour; all ticketholders to the show receive a copy of Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul’s new album, “Summer of Sorcery.” [8 p.m., UC Theatre, 2036 University Ave., Berkeley]

Dr. Kelli Harding: The psychiatrist and Columbia University professor speaks about her book “The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness,” which details results of a study in which lab rabbits tended by a nurturer had healthier hearts than those who were not. [6 p.m., Book Passage, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]

Alpha Girls: Julian Guthrie dicusses her book, subtitled “The Women Upstarts Who Took on Silicon Valley’s Male Culture and Made the Deals of a Lifetime,” which follows the influential careers of venture capitalists Theresia Gouw, Magdalena Yesil, Mary Jane Elmore and Sonja Perkins. [6:30 p.m., Mechanics’ Institute, 57 Post St., S.F.]

The Birch Tree: Screening in the free “The Best of Yugoslav Cinema” series, the 1967 film by Ante Babaja is a satire of traditional peasant mentality in the form of a painful love story and set in 1920s Croatia. [6:30 p.m. Coppola Theatre, Fine Arts, Coppola Theatre, Fine Arts Building, S.F. State University, 1600 Holloway Ave., S.F.]

June Diane Raphael: The actress from “Grace and Frankie” and author of “Represent: The Woman’s Guide to Running for Office and Changing the World,” speaks about the new guidebook with Melanie V. Ramil, executive director of Emerge California. [7:30 p.m., Book Passage, 51 Tamal Vista Blvd., Corte Madera]

My Will and My Life: In the San Francisco Fringe Festival show, a fictitious New York City firefighter and first responder on 9/11 describes an encounter he had with the real Father Mychal Judge, a New York fire department chaplain whose death was the first recorded fatality of 9/11. [8:30 p.m., Exit Studio, 156 Eddy St., S.F.]

THURSDAY, SEPT. 12

Bernie Dalton Memorial & Benefit Concert: Dalton, a surfer, father and songwriter who died from complications of Lou Gehrig’s disease at age 49 in May, is remembered in a show featuring the David Nelson Band, Bernie and the Believers, Essence, Casual Coalition, T Sisters, Essence and Danny, Jeremy D’Antonio and Darren Nelson Duo, Alex Nelson and David Simon Baker and Avery Hellman. [7 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Sigrid: The 23-year-old Norwegian pop singer came to fame in 2017 with her debut EP “Don’t Kill My Vibe.” [9 p.m., Mezzanine, 444 Jessie St., S.F.]

MTT and Mahler: Opening a four-performance run, Michael Tilson Thomas and the San Francisco Symphony play Mahler’s Symphony No. 6, the piece that launched the orchestra’s award-winnning Mahler Project. [8 p.m., Davies Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

The Doobie Brothers: At a special hometown show, the band’s playing landmark albums “Toulouse Street” and “The Captain and Me” in their entirety, plus a few select hits. [8 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.]

Lizz Wright: The Georgia-born vocalist is known for her distinctive intrepretations of jazz, gospel, folk, blues and soul tunes. [7:30 p.m. SFJAZZ, 201 Franklin St., S.F.]

Bon Iver: The Grammy-winning indie folk band led by detail-oriented singer-songwriter Justin Vernon is touring with its fourth studio album “I,I.” [7:30 p.m.m Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]

Squeeze: On its 45th anniversary, the U.K. band led by the songwriting team of Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook is on tour is playing hits (“Tempted,” “Cool for Cats”), rarities and tunes from the artists’ solo careers. [8 p.m., Fox, 1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland]

CounterPulse Residency Double Bill: “The Looking Glass Self,” an immersive theater piece by Mugwumpin invites audiences to consider how video technology alters truth, and “Metamorphosis: Phase 1,” a multimedia performance by Mabel Valdiviezo and Travis Bennet with shamanic storytelling, explores “the intersection of family separation, trauma and the well-being of Latinx immigrant women.” [7:30 and 8:15 p.m., CounterPulse, 80 Turk St., S.F.]

Star Trek Live!: Continuing Thursdays-Saturdays through Sept. 21, the drag parody of the TV classic featuring Leigh Crow, the world’s only female William Shatner impersonator, as Capt. Kirk, sends up the episode “The Naked Time.” [7 p.m., Oasis, 298 11th St., S.F.]

Fozzy: The Georgia heavy metal band headed by Chris Jericho is on its Unleashed In The West tour. [7:30 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Free Trip to Egypt: The documentary details the humanitarian project of a Canadian-Egyptian entrepreneur who reaches out to Americans concerned about an Islamic threat and offers them a free trip to the Middle East. [7:30 p.m., Albany Twin, 1115 Solano Ave., Albany]

Myanmar (Burma), The Land Beyond: A show of photographs by Anand Khokha and Sara Levinson depicting Burmese culture’s diversity opens with a reception. [3 p.m., Farmer Gallery, Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Night of the Living Prog-3.2: San Jose vocalist and guitarist Robert Berry shares songs and memories of his prog rock collaborations with Keith Emerson and Carl Palmer in 3, as well as with GTR, Jethro Tull, Genesis and Ambrosia. [8 p.m., Club Fox, 2209 Broadway, Redwood City]

Ben Folds: The musician talks about his memoir “A Dream About Lightning Bugs” and plays some tunes in the sold-out appearance. [7 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 3200 California St., S.F.]

We Got This: Marika Lindholm, one editor of the volume with “frank, funny, and unflinchingly real stories by solo moms, for solo moms” launches the book, with readings by contributors including Sharisse Kimbro, Dorianne Laux, Lennlee Keep, Marianne Peel Forman, Rachel Sarah and Mika Yamamoto. [7 p.m., East Bay Booksellers, 5433 College Ave., Oakland]

Test Dept.: The industrial pioneers from the U.K. headline the Cold Waves SF Showcase, with Severed Heads, Pop Will Eat Itself, Paul Barker Min-Dub-Soundsystem, Kaelan Mikla and Vore Aurora. [7 p.m., 375 11th DNA Lounge, 11th St., S.F.]

Starring the Rock-Alcatraz in Hollywood Movies: Jim Van Buskirk, author of “Celluloid San Francisco,” presents a clip-filled program showing how the Bay Area’s beloved prison-sightseeing destination has been portrayed onscreen. [7 p.m., Tenderloin Museum, 398 Eddy St., S.F.]