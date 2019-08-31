Good Day Sept. 1-3, 2019

The National, El Puro Party, Xavier Rudd, Hot Summer Night, Lieder Alive, Scottish Highland Gathering, Tiffany, As You Like It, Raveena

The National, the classy band from Ohio that recently released its eighth studio album, plays Stanford’s Frost Amphitheater. (Courtesy Graham MacIndoe)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 1

The National: The Grammy-winning indie rockers with a sensitive yet anthemic sound headline a show with Canadian indie pop band Alvvays. [6:30 p.m., Frost Amphitheater, 351 Lasuen St., Stanford]

El Puro Party: Reggaeton, samba, and Latin pop artist Don Omar headlines the concert, which also features Zion y Lennox, Jowell y Randy, De La Ghetto, Alex Sensation, Sonora Dinamita, Oro Solido, Los Rakas, Fulanito and Victoria La Mala. [4:30 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheater Parkway, Mountain View]

Xavier Rudd: The Australian musician and multi-instrumentalist is known for touching on socially conscious themes including environmentalism and rights of indigenous people. [9 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Hot Summer Night: The sixth annual soul show features Blackstreet with Teddy Riley, Ginuwine, SWV, Guy, Dru Hill and 112. [4 p.m., Concord Pavilion, 2000 Kirker Pass Road, Concord]

Lieder Alive!: The 2019-20 season of the programming devoted to German lieder opens with vocalist Sarah Cambidge and pianist Peter Grünberg performing songs by Wagner and Strauss. [5 p.m., Noe Valley Ministry, 1021 Sanchez St., S.F.]

Asian Art Museum Family Fun Day: Thanks to Target, general admission is free and activities include kid-friendly gallery tours, creative art projects and storytelling. [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 200 Larkin St., S.F.]

Lawrence of Arabia: Peter O’Toole plays British soldier and adventurer T.E. Lawrence in the visual masterpiece from director David Lean, also starring Omar Sharif, Alec Guinness and Anthony Quinn. [1 and 4 p.m., Century 9 SF Centre, 845 Market St., S.F.; Daly City 20, 1901 Junipero Serra Blvd., Daly City]

Kings Mountain Art Fair: The 56th annual community event offers more than 100 artist booths, food, libations and children’s activities in a picturesque redwood setting. [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 13889 Skyline Blvd., Woodside]

San Francisco Mime Troupe: The acclaimed musical comedy group’s timely satire “Treasure Island” addresses local environmental issues; the group is in its penultimate weekend of free summer performances. [2 p.m., Dolores Park, 19th and Dolores streets, S.F.]

Scottish Highland Gathering and Games: The Caledonian Club of San Francisco hosts its 154th consecutive annual celebration of Scottish culture, competition and entertainment with two days of activities; opening ceremonies are at noon. [8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Alameda County Fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Ave., Pleasanton]

Millbrae Art and Wine Festival: In its 49th year, the free event, billed as “the last blast of summer,” offers arts and crafts, food and drinks, a car show, children’s activities and live music/ [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Broadway between Victoria and Meadow Glen avenues, Millbrae]

American Bon Dancing: The free Yerba Buena Gardens Festival performance incorporates traditional numbers associated with Bon-Odori, a Japanese Buddhist festival, and more recent dances and songs created in the United States. [1 p.m., Mission, between Third and Fourth streets, S.F.]

Crunchyroll Expo: The world’s largest destination for anime and manga features exhibits, screenings, panels and appearances by some of the biggest personalities in the U.S. and Japan. [10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Convention Center, 150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose]

Belmont Greek Festival: The 49th annual Labor Day weekend event offers authentic Greek food (moussaka, dolmades, souvlakia, baklava and more), a market, music, dancing, church tours, a mythology play and children’s play area. [Noon to 10 p.m., Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 900 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont]

Tony Roberts: The comic who made his TV debut on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” closes a three-day standup engagement. [7:30 p.m., Cobb’s Comedy Club, 915 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

MONDAY, SEPT. 2

Tiffany: The former teen pop star who had a hit with the 1987 cover of “I Think We’re Alone Now” is on tour with her new, 10th studio album ”Pieces of Me.” [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

As You Like It: San Francisco Shakespeare Festival’s free summer-long Shakepeare in the Park series, running weekends throughout the Bay Area, presents the Bard’s famed pastoral comedy as an original musical, featuring nine songs by Bay Area indie rockers Kate Kilbane and Dan Moses. [2 p.m., Civil War Parade Lawn, Main Post, 34 Graham St., Presidio of S.F]

Sausalito Art Festival: The final day of the 67th annual Labor Day weekend event with works from more than 250 artists for sale features performances by Andre Thierry, ZZ Ward and Blues Traveler on the main stage. [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Marinship Park, off Marinship Way, Sausalito]

TUESDAY, SEPT. 3

Raveena: The Indian-American singer living in Queens, N.Y. makes “soulful R&B music delivered with an almost religious devotion.” [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F]

Harvey M. Rose: San Francisco’s budget analyst and for auditor general of California speaks in program called “How Does An Independent Analyst Survive San Francisco City Hall?” [6 p.m., Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Murder for Two: Center REPertory Company mounts the musical comedy murder mystery in which two actors play 13 roles. [7:30 p.m., Lesher Center, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek]

The Northern California Stage Magic Contest and Pasta Extravaganza: A buffet pasta meal is followed by “amazing, enchanting legerdemain” presented by regional conjurors vying for “the celebrated Oakland Magic Circle trophy.” [6 p.m., Bjornson Hall, 2258 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland]

Michelle Malone: The Southern blues, soul and roadhouse rock and roller’s new album is “Slings and Arrows.” [8 p.m., Yoshi’s, 510 The Embarcadero, Oakland]

Slaughter Beach, Dog: “Safe and Also No Fear,” the newest recording by Philadelphia indie band, takes a darker tone than its warm, bubbly 2017 release “Birdie.” [8 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]