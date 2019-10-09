Good Day Oct. 9-10, 2019

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9

The Who: The veteran English rockers (with original members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend) are joined by a symphonic orchestra on their Movin’ On Tour, with Liam Gallagher of Oasis fame opening. [7:30 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]

Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: S&M2: The sequel to the 1999 album and concert is a film of the big opening live show of the Chase Center arena in September, with new arrangements of classic tunes as well as songs written since 1999. [7 p.m., Metreon, 135 Fourth St., S.F.]

Carolina De Robertis: The award-winning Oakland writer speaks about her new novel “Cantoras,” which is set in her native Uruguay in the 1970s and follows the lives of five very different women as they live under an oppressive dictatorship. [6 p.m., Latin/Hispanic Room, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Ian Haney López: The UC Berkeley law professor, appearing in conversation with civil rights activist Eva Paterson, discusses his new book, “Merge Left: Fusing Race and Class, Winning Elections, And Saving America.” [7 p.m., City Lights Books, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Normalizing High-Quality Health Care: Dr. Kenneth Kizer, former Veterans Affairs undersecretary who helped transform the U.S. Veterans Healthcare System and currently an executive at Atlas Research, a consulting firm focusing on health care and social servies, provides an overview on health care in the U.S., from historical aspects to ways to ensure better quality today. [6 p.m., Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

MadrigalChor Kiel: The chamber choir from Germany, which sings a repertoire from Brahms to Mahler, performs a free concert. [1 p.m., Knuth Hall, Creative Arts Building, SFSU, 1600 Holloway Ave., S.F.]

The Best of Yugoslav Cinema: “Early Works,” a 1969 dramedy by Zelimir Zilnik about efforts to mobilize workers and peasants, and winner of the Berlin Film Festival’s top award, screens for free. [6:30 p.m, Coppola Theatre, Fine Arts Building, SFSU, 1600 Holloway Ave., S.F.]

Good Morning: The “scrappy, melodic” lo-fi Melbourne, Australia-based recording project of Stefan Blair and Liam Parsons is “guitar music that’s distinctly contemporary and never self-serious.” [8 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Mister America: In the mock documentary starring Tim Heidecker, a young filmmaker follows one man’s delusional attempt to enter the world of politics, “despite a checkered past and no legal qualifications to be a district attorney.” [7:30 p.m., Alamo Drafhouse, 2550 Mission St., S.F.]

Delain: The Dutch symphonic rockers co-headline a bill with Finnish metal ensemble Amorphis, which has branched out from its death metal roots. [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

The Chinese Lady: Magic Theatre begins preview performances of its West Coast premiere of Lloyd Suh’s play inspired by the true story of the first female Chinese immigrant in the U.S., brought from Beijing as a teen. [8 p.m., Fort Mason, Building D, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

Jenni and Matt Holm: The sister-and-brother creators of best-selling Squish series talk about their new picture book for little ones, “The Evil Princess Vs. The Brave Knight.” [6 p.m., Books Inc., 1644 Park St., Alameda}

Nick Flynn: The poet reads from his latest collection “I Will Destroy You” with poet and editor Matthew Zapruder. [7 p.m., Green Arcade, 1680 Market St., S.F.]

Sofi Tukker: The genre-defying duo of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern is known for its “inclusive, global perspective on electronic music” with themes promoting “liberation, unity and self-empowerment.” [8 p.m., Fox, 1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland]

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

Kenny Barron: SF JAZZ presents the pianist-composer in a celebration of Thelonious Monk’s 102nd birthday with fellow piano great Benny Green and virtuoso guitarist Miles Okazaki in an evening of solos, duos and trios. [8 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Fantastic Fungi: Described as “a hypnotic and fascinating film about the power of mushrooms made by Louie Schwartzberg, a wizard of stop-motion photograph, screens, followed by a discussion with mycologist Paul Stamets, whose TED talk on the topic has been viewed 6 million times. [7 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

Unholy Trinity-A Lovecraft Triptych: Opening a four-weekend run, the show features writer-director Stuart Bousel stage adaptations of “The Dunwich Horror,” “Nyarlathotep” and “The Dreams in the Witch House,” horror stories by H.P. Lovecraft, known as the early 20th century “master of weird fiction.” [8 p.m., EXIT Theatre, 156 Eddy St., S.F.]

Nick Offerman: The actor, writer and woodworker, best known as Ron Swanson on NBC’s“Parks & Recreation,” brings his “American Humorist” standup comedy tour to the Bay Area in the first of two shows; on Oct. 11, he plays the Mountain Winery in Saratoga. [7 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.]

Damien Jurado: (((folkYEAH!))) presents the folk singer, whose new album “In the Shape of a Storm” was inspired by movies he loves. [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.f.]

New West Summit 2019: Dozens of exhibitors and more than 100 speakers gather at the two-day ticketed expo to explore “what’s next for technology media, science and investment within the cannabis industry. [9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bespoke Event Center, 845 Market St., S.F.]

Roadless: The world-premiere snowboard film stars Jeremy Jones, Travis Rice and Bryan Iguchi as they go on a “foot-powered mission through some of the most remote terrain in the lower 48.” . [6:30 and 9:15 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]

ArtMart: Youth Art Exchange, a nonprofit that provides free arts programs for San Francisco public high school students, hosts its annual auction and fundraiser. [6:30 to 9 p.m., [x]space, 5137 Mission St., S.F.]

Geneva: The show of photos by San Francisco photographer Kari Orvik that offers a glimpse into San Francisco’s Outer Mission neighborhood opens with a reception. [6 to 8 p.m., SF Camerawork, 1011 Market St., second floor, S.F.]

Poem Jam: San Francisco Poet Laureate Kim Shuck reads in the monthly event, with special guests Cassandra Dallett, Paul Corman Roberts and Heather Estes. [6 p.m., Latino/Hispanic Room, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Fall Cocktail Class: Seven Stills Nob Hill offers instruction on how to make “farm to cocktail” drinks using ingredients harvested from its rooftop garden; tickets are $50 and participants must be 21 or older. [6 to 8:30 p.m., Stanford Court hotel, 905 California St., S.F.]

Shahrzad Dance Company: The classical and contemporary Persian ballet troupe appears in “Symbols of Love,” choreographed by Shahrzad Khorsandi, in a celebration of the Persian New Year. [7:30 p.m., SAFEHouse Arts, 145 Eddy St., S.F.]

I Am Maris: The film starring Maris Degener, a yoga teacher, anorexia survivor, mental health advocate and college student, screens, along with a conversation with Degener in honor of Mental Health Awareness week; entry is free with registration at yogamaris.net/tour. [7 p.m., Embarcadero Cinema Center, 1 Embarcadero Center, S.F.]

Louise Aronson: The UCSF geriatrician speaks about her New York Times-bestselling book, “Elderhood: Redefining Aging, Transforming Medicine, Reimagining Life.” [6:30 p.m, Betabrand Store 780 Valencia St., S.F.]

Tyler The Creator: In May, the rapper, record producer and fashion designer released his fifth studio album, “Igor” to critical acclaim. [7: 30 p.m., Bill Graham Civic, 99 Grove St., S.F.]

ArtLaunch: ArtSpan begins its four weekend open studio series — in which artists across The City hold open houses in varied locations — with a ticketed party and benefit featuring some 400 works by participating aritsts. [6:30 p.m., (VIP), 7:30 p.m. (general) to 9 p.m., SOMArts, 934 Brannan St., S.F.]

Comedy At Ashkenaz: The event celebrates its second anniversary with a show featuring standup by Diane Amos, Arjun Banerjee, Nori Reed and Lisa Geduldig, and a party with refreshments. [8 p.m., Ashkenaz, 1317 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley]