Good Day Oct. 6-8, 2019

Telegraph Quartet is pictured performing at the annual Music Day in the Veterans Building, a free marathon featuring local performers. (Courtesy Scott-Chernis)

SUNDAY, OCT. 6

SF Music Day 2019: At the 12th annual free event, 31 ensembles — string quartets, jazz combos, new music pioneers, chamber groups and more — perform on four stages; this year’s theme is “Rebels and Renegades.” [Noon to 7:30 p.m. Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Scribble Showdown: In the Real Good Touring presentation, five of YouTube’s biggest animators compete head to head in an improv animation game show. [7 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]

Grace Cathedral Blessing of the Animals: Churchgoers are welcome to bring furry or feathered friend to a Sunday service to celebrate the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of San Francisco. [8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. , 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., 1100 California St., S.F.]

A Powerful Force-Working to End Homelessness Through Art: Walt Disney Family Museum, in coordination with Raphael House, Larkin Street Project and Youth Spirit Artworks present the free exhibition by of artwork by young people experiencing homelessness, which runs through Jan. 6. [10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., WDFM, 104 Montgomery St., S.F. Presidio]

Unitarian Universalist Sunday Forum: Environmental and human rights activists imprisoned as political prisoners share information about defending water rights against mining in Gaupinol, Honduras. [9:30 a.m., First Unitarian Universalist Society, 1187 Franklin St., S.F.]

Ilya Blinov: The internationally acclaimed pianist plays a program of Chopin’s preludes, etudes, nocturnes, and the Polonaise-Fantaisie. [5 p.m., Center for Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View]

Alexander String Quartet: Morrison Artist Series presents the chamber group in a free concert of works by Beethoven, Shostakovich and Mozart. [3 p.m., McKenna Theatre, Creative Arts Building, San Francisco State University,1756 Holloway Ave., S.F.]

Stephen Mitchell: The author discusses “Joseph and the Way of Forgiveness: A Biblical Tale Retold,” his novelistic take on the story of Jacob’s son being sold into slavery before eventually becoming viceroy of Egypt. [7 p.m., Book Passage, 51 Tamal Vista Blvd., Corte Madera]

Alan Bernheimer, Sophia Dahlin: The Bay Area poets present their works. [5 p.m., Green Arcade, 1680 Market St., S.F.]

Fresh Play Sunday Reading Series: “You Don’t Even Speak Spanish” by Aaron Higareda is a romantic comedy of errors about what happens when the woman Jorge brings home from his Aztec dancing class clashes with his family. [2 to 4 p.m., Main Library, Learning Studio, fifth Floor, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Asian Art Museum Family Fun Day: Courtesy Target, general admission is free and activities include kid-friendly gallery tours, creative art projects and storytelling. [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 200 Larkin St., S.F.]

Juan Wauters: The charming new album from the Uruguayan-born, New York singer, songwriter and guitarist is “Introducing Juan Pablo.” [8:30 p.m., Cafe Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.[

Dodie: The 24-year-old English songwriting sensation got her start with popular piano and ukulele covers on YouTube. [8 p.m., Fox Theater, 1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland]

Lana Del Rey: The stylish dream-pop, “sadcore” singer appears on “The Norman F-cking Rockwell Tour.” [7 p.m., Greek Theatre, 2001 Gayley Road, Berkeley]

A Farm To City Feast: Dozens of the Bay Area’s best chefs prepare a lavish meal ($325-$375 per person) to benefit the Center for Urban Education about Sustainable Agriculture’s education programs; KCBS’s “Foodie Chap” Liam Mayclem hosts. [5 to 10 p.m., Ferry Building, Embarcadero at Market St., S.F.]

Wilder Woods: The singer, known to many as Bear Rinehart (the lead singer of South Carolina’s Needtobreathe) mixes “classic soul, infectious R&B and modern pop” on his self-titled debut recording. [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Calexico, Iron & Wine: The folk and rock outfits (Joey Burns and John Convertino of Calexico and Sam Beam of Iron & Wine) combine forces on a new full-length album “Years to Burn.” [7:30 p.m., Mountain Winery, 14831 Pierce Road, Saratoga]

Lieder Alive! : Tenor Pene Pati and pianist Ronny Michael Greenberg perform music by Strauss and Tosti. [5 p.m., Noe Valley Ministry, 1021 Sanchez St., S.F.]

MONDAY, OCT. 8

San Francisco Conservatory of Music Faculty Artist Series: Belgian-American violist Dimitri Murrath and pianist Hyeyeon Par play works by Ernest Bloch, George Enescu, Paul Wiancko and Michael Djupstrom. [7:30 p.m., Recital Hall, 50 Oak St., S.F.]

Odd Mondays Reading Series: Poet Jeanne Powell, novelist Corey M.P. and short story author Olga Zilberbourg share their work and sign copies of their books, with refreshments served. [6:30 p.m., Folio Books, 3957 24th St., S.F.]

Urban Picnic: A new weekday lunchtime downtown food truck site, with a rotating selection of proprietors serving Middle Eastern, Japanese, Burmese, pub food and more, opens. [11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1231 Market St., S.F.]

Still Red, Still Hot!: The San Francisco Mime Troup’s ticketed 60th anniversary benefit celebration and retrospective includes appearances by past and present members of the political musical comedy troupe and guests Maria Muldaur, Josh Kornbluth, Diane Amos, Will Durst and Richard Montoya. [7:30 p.m., Presidio Theatre, 99 Moraga Ave., S.F. Presidio]

Rick Estrin & The Nightcats: The 2018 Blues Foundation award-winning band from the Bay Area has a new Alligator Records CD, “Contemporary.” [8 p.m., Yoshi’s, 510 Embarcadero West, Oakland]

Messer Chups: The band from St. Petersburg, Russia, with a sound for fans of rockabilly, horror punk, vintage surf records and Italian slasher films, plays a concert with Insect Surfers from Los Angeles. [7 p.m., Winters Tavern, 1522 Francisco Blvd., Pacifica]

TUESDAY, OCT. 9

Jonas Brothers: On their comeback tour playing their new hit “Sucker,” Nick, Joe and Kevin are getting rave reviews, including a Madison Square Garden show critic who wrote: “It feels just like it did when they played the same venue 11 years ago.” [7:30 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]

San Francisco in Queer Fiction, by the Decade: LGBTQ authors Katie Gilmartin (“Blackmail, My Love”), Chuck Forester (“Eat Sleep Love”) and Jon Roemer (“Five Windows”) read and sign copies of their books. [7 p.m., Booksmith, 1644 Haight St., S.F.]

Ings: The Seattle community facilitator, guitarist and music video director (aka Ingrid “Inge” — rhymes with “wing-y” — Chiles ) plays lullaby rock on a bill with Little Arcs and Uyu. [7:30 p.m., Fortress Callosum, 750 Natoma St., S.F.].

Boy & Bear: The multi-award-winning Australian indie folk band is back after a four-year break — during which frontman Dave Hosking suffered from a debilitating digestive illness — with the album “Suck On Light.” [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

DNA and Genetic Genealogy: Stephen P. Morse, who hosts One-Step, a website with tools for finding immigration records, census records, vital records and numerous other applications used by genealogists around the world, speaks about genes, chromosomes and DNA, and how DNA is inherited. [6 p.m., Latino Rooms, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F

Daughter of Swords: The solo project Alexandra Sauser-Monnig (of the folk trio Mountain Man) plays on a Noise Pop bill with Molly Sarlé, also of Mountain Man. [8: 30 p.m., Café Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.f.]

Drahla: The U.K. band, which blends “wiry, dark post-punk with unpredictable art-rock,” headlines a show with Mild Universe and Classic Hat. [8 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Bruce Hornsby: Playing with his band The Noisemakers, the pianist and singer-songwriter says new album “Absolute Zero” is “a compendium of what I like and moves me” and “a multi-faceted ride.” [8 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]