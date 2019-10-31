Good Day Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 2019

Death and the Artist, Jackie Evancho, Lenora Lee Dance, Lincoln Mitchell, Electric Guest, Blue Man Group, Kathy Griffin, Madonna, Lucinda Williams, Festival of Altars, Jaymes Young

Kathy Griffin appears at a Nov. 2 screening of her documentary “A Hell of a Story” at the Castro Theatre in a benefit for the Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation. (Courtesy photo)

THURSDAY, OCT. 31

Death and the Artist: Theatergoers are invited to come in costume for the Halloween performance of Bay Area Theatre Company’s musical dramedy, a Latino folktale about how death brings meaning to life adapted by Carlos Barón from the story “Death and the Blacksmith” (“El Herrero y la Muerte”). [7 p.m., Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts, 2868 Mission St., S.F.]

FRIDAY, NOV. 1

Jackie Evancho: The 19-year-old classical crossover singer who broke out at age 10 on “America’s Got Talent” comes to town with a new album “The Debut,” featuring tunes from contempoary Broadway musicals. [9 p..m., San Jose Civic, 135 W. San Carlos St., San Jose]

IncivilitySF: “Join the Resistance!” is an “irreverent showcase of politically-inspired” performance from San Francisco underground artists. [8 p.m, EXIT Stage Left, 156 Eddy St., S.F.]

Residence Artist Workshop (RAW): The evening showcases new dance and performance from Hannah Young, Swathi Lakshmanan and Jennifer Gerry. [7 p.m., 145 Eddy St., S.F.]

Lenora Lee Dance: The premiere multimedia dance production “In the Skin of Her Hands,” inspired by experiences of breast cancer survivors, is a “journey through healing, compassion and forgiveness in the face of the unknown.” [8 p.m., Dance Mission, 3316 24th St., S.F.]

Exactly! They Said: Theater troupe Word for Word opens its festival of short stories with comments from writers Greg Sarris and Amy Tan and excerpts of actors’ performing works by Sarris and Tan. [7 p.m., Jewish Community High School of the Bay, 1835 Ellis St.., S.F.]

The Paranoyds: Noise Pop presents the Los Angeles band, whose sound blends “garage rock grit, new wave swagger, classic horror film soundtrack campiness, and a myriad of other left-of-center influences. ” 9 p.m., Cafe du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Whitney: The Chicago band led by vocalist-drummer Julien Ehrlich and guitarist Max Kakacek (formerly of Smith Westerns) plays from the new album “Forever Turn Around.” [8 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F]

Lincoln Mitchell: The San Francisco native speaks about his new book, “San Francisco Year Zero: Political Upheaval, Punk Rock and a Third-Place Baseball Team,” which details key events in 1978: the assassination of George Moscone and Harvey Milk; the massacre of Peoples Temple members; the explosion of The City’s punk rock scene, and a breakthrough season for the Giants. [Noon, Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.,]

Electric Guest: “Kin” is the new album from the unapologetically pop duo of Asa Taccone and Matthew Compton. [9 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Blue Man Group: The renowned “bald and blue” trio, known for reating unexpected situations based in “joy, art, comedy, social commentary and profound absurdity” opens a weekend run of a new production “Speechless.” [8 p.m., Center for the Performing Arts, 255 S. Almaden Blvd., San Jose]

Robert Simonds: Helia Music Collective presents the violinist in an evening of contemporary music for solo violin by American women exploring Baroque and Renaissance influences as well as contemporary folk music. [8 p.m., Old First Church, 1751 Sacramento St., S.F.]

American Book Awards Ceremony: Before Columbus Foundation recognizes winners of the 40th annual honor, including May-Lee Chai (“Useful Phrases for Immigrants: Stories”), G. Willow Wilson and Nico Leon (“Ms. Marvel Vol. 9: Teenage Wasteland”), William T. Vollmann (“Carbon Ideologies” volumes I and II) and Nathan Hare, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award. [1 p.m., Koret Auditorium, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Minorities: The final installment of “boy wonder” choreographer Yang Zhen’s trilogy of works that examine society roles and class divisions in China is a coproduction of the Taipei Arts Festival and Dance Munich. [7:30 p.m., Bing Studio, 327 Lasuen St., Stanford University]

Skizzy Mars: The New York rapper headlines the Free Skizzy Mars Tour with Yoshi Flower and Zaia. [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Mexico’s Artistic Revolution: Humanties West’s two-day program covering the dynamism in art in Mexico from 1910–60 begins with a talk by UCLA history professor María Eugenia Vázquez Semadeni followed by a mariachi performance by Los Cenzontles. [7:30 p.m., Marines’ Memorial Theatre, 609 Sutter St., S.F.]

SATURDAY, NOV. 2

Kathy Griffin: The comedian appears in a Q-and-A session with gay rights activist Kate Kendell, accompanied by a screening of her documentary called “A Hell of a Story,” which details her life following the controversy over her photo with a fake Donald Trump severed head. [7 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

Lucinda Williams: The Americana artist is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her influential album “Car Wheels on a Gravel Road.” [8 p.m., Fox, 1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland]

Madonna: The pop icon opens a three-night engagement of her Madame X tour. [10:30 p.m., Golden Gate Theatre, 1 Taylor St., S.F.]

Jaymes Young: The artist, whose sound has been called “slick electro-pop, dance floor drops and hip-hop,” is on his Happiest Year Tour. [9 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Festival of Altars: The annual making and viewing of traditional, contemporary or experimental altars is followed by a Day of the Dead Ritual Procession beginning at 7 p.m. at 22nd and Bryant streets. [4 p.m., Potrero del Sol Park, 25th Street and San Bruno Avenue, S.F.]

Stephen G. Post: The leader in medical bioethics discusses his new book “God and Love on Route 80: The Hidden Mystery of Human Connectedness.” [1 p.m., Book Passage, 51 Tamal Vista Blvd., Corte Madera

San Francisco Coffee Festival: Dozens of specially curated exhibitors, including top Bay Area coffee roasters, are partipating in the two-day event, which also includes snacks and live entertainment, [9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Festival Pavilion, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

Message in a Bottle: Surfrider Foundation’s annual art show, which raises awareness about ocean plastic pollution and includes work by artists and Bay Area students, opens with a reception. [6 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]

Potrero Hill History Night: The 20th annual free event (with $3 Goat Hill Pizza slices for sale) brings together old-timers and newcomers to hear about the neighborhood’s past. [5:30 p.m., San Francisco International High School, 655 De Haro St., S.F.]

Paul Balmer: The artist known for his abstracted cityscapes of San Francisco and New York will be on hand a reception for his show of new paintings. [4 to 6 p.m., Caldwell Snyder Gallery, 341 Sutter St., S.F.]

Bishop Briggs: The “queen of brooding, fiery alt-pop” is on tour to promote her second album “Champion”; Miya Folick and Jax Anderson open. [8 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

The Spill Canvas: The Sioux Falls, South Dakota alt rock band started by Nick Thomas headlines; emo rockers The Juliana Theory and “shapeshifting” acoustic singer-songwriter Cory Wells open. [7:30 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]