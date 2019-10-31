Good Day Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 2019

Kathy Griffin appears at a Nov. 2 screening of her documentary “A Hell of a Story” at the Castro Theatre in a benefit for the Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation. (Courtesy photo)

THURSDAY, OCT. 31

Death and the Artist: Theatergoers are invited to come in costume for the Halloween performance of Bay Area Theatre Company’s musical dramedy, a Latino folktale about how death brings meaning to life adapted by Carlos Barón from the story “Death and the Blacksmith” (“El Herrero y la Muerte”). [7 p.m., Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts, 2868 Mission St., S.F.]

FRIDAY, NOV. 1

Jackie Evancho: The 19-year-old classical crossover singer who broke out at age 10 on “America’s Got Talent” comes to town with a new album “The Debut,” featuring tunes from contempoary Broadway musicals. [9 p..m., San Jose Civic, 135 W. San Carlos St., San Jose]

IncivilitySF: “Join the Resistance!” is an “irreverent showcase of politically-inspired” performance from San Francisco underground artists. [8 p.m, EXIT Stage Left, 156 Eddy St., S.F.]

Residence Artist Workshop (RAW): The evening showcases new dance and performance from Hannah Young, Swathi Lakshmanan and Jennifer Gerry. [7 p.m., 145 Eddy St., S.F.]

Lenora Lee Dance: The premiere multimedia dance production “In the Skin of Her Hands,” inspired by experiences of breast cancer survivors, is a “journey through healing, compassion and forgiveness in the face of the unknown.” [8 p.m., Dance Mission, 3316 24th St., S.F.]

Exactly! They Said: Theater troupe Word for Word opens its festival of short stories with comments from writers Greg Sarris and Amy Tan and excerpts of actors’ performing works by Sarris and Tan. [7 p.m., Jewish Community High School of the Bay, 1835 Ellis St.., S.F.]

The Paranoyds: Noise Pop presents the Los Angeles band, whose sound blends “garage rock grit, new wave swagger, classic horror film soundtrack campiness, and a myriad of other left-of-center influences. ” 9 p.m., Cafe du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Whitney: The Chicago band led by vocalist-drummer Julien Ehrlich and guitarist Max Kakacek (formerly of Smith Westerns) plays from the new album “Forever Turn Around.” [8 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F]

Lincoln Mitchell: The San Francisco native speaks about his new book, “San Francisco Year Zero: Political Upheaval, Punk Rock and a Third-Place Baseball Team,” which details key events in 1978: the assassination of George Moscone and Harvey Milk; the massacre of Peoples Temple members; the explosion of The City’s punk rock scene, and a breakthrough season for the Giants. [Noon, Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.,]

Electric Guest: “Kin” is the new album from the unapologetically pop duo of Asa Taccone and Matthew Compton. [9 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Blue Man Group: The renowned “bald and blue” trio, known for reating unexpected situations based in “joy, art, comedy, social commentary and profound absurdity” opens a weekend run of a new production “Speechless.” [8 p.m., Center for the Performing Arts, 255 S. Almaden Blvd., San Jose]

Robert Simonds: Helia Music Collective presents the violinist in an evening of contemporary music for solo violin by American women exploring Baroque and Renaissance influences as well as contemporary folk music. [8 p.m., Old First Church, 1751 Sacramento St., S.F.]

American Book Awards Ceremony: Before Columbus Foundation recognizes winners of the 40th annual honor, including May-Lee Chai (“Useful Phrases for Immigrants: Stories”), G. Willow Wilson and Nico Leon (“Ms. Marvel Vol. 9: Teenage Wasteland”), William T. Vollmann (“Carbon Ideologies” volumes I and II) and Nathan Hare, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award. [1 p.m., Koret Auditorium, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Minorities: The final installment of “boy wonder” choreographer Yang Zhen’s trilogy of works that examine society roles and class divisions in China is a coproduction of the Taipei Arts Festival and Dance Munich. [7:30 p.m., Bing Studio, 327 Lasuen St., Stanford University]

Skizzy Mars: The New York rapper headlines the Free Skizzy Mars Tour with Yoshi Flower and Zaia. [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Mexico’s Artistic Revolution: Humanties West’s two-day program covering the dynamism in art in Mexico from 1910–60 begins with a talk by UCLA history professor María Eugenia Vázquez Semadeni followed by a mariachi performance by Los Cenzontles. [7:30 p.m., Marines’ Memorial Theatre, 609 Sutter St., S.F.]

SATURDAY, NOV. 2

Kathy Griffin: The comedian appears in a Q-and-A session with gay rights activist Kate Kendell, accompanied by a screening of her documentary called “A Hell of a Story,” which details her life following the controversy over her photo with a fake Donald Trump severed head. [7 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

Lucinda Williams: The Americana artist is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her influential album “Car Wheels on a Gravel Road.” [8 p.m., Fox, 1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland]

Madonna: The pop icon opens a three-night engagement of her Madame X tour. [10:30 p.m., Golden Gate Theatre, 1 Taylor St., S.F.]

Jaymes Young: The artist, whose sound has been called “slick electro-pop, dance floor drops and hip-hop,” is on his Happiest Year Tour. [9 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Festival of Altars: The annual making and viewing of traditional, contemporary or experimental altars is followed by a Day of the Dead Ritual Procession beginning at 7 p.m. at 22nd and Bryant streets. [4 p.m., Potrero del Sol Park, 25th Street and San Bruno Avenue, S.F.]

Stephen G. Post: The leader in medical bioethics discusses his new book “God and Love on Route 80: The Hidden Mystery of Human Connectedness.” [1 p.m., Book Passage, 51 Tamal Vista Blvd., Corte Madera

San Francisco Coffee Festival: Dozens of specially curated exhibitors, including top Bay Area coffee roasters, are partipating in the two-day event, which also includes snacks and live entertainment, [9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Festival Pavilion, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

Message in a Bottle: Surfrider Foundation’s annual art show, which raises awareness about ocean plastic pollution and includes work by artists and Bay Area students, opens with a reception. [6 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]

Potrero Hill History Night: The 20th annual free event (with $3 Goat Hill Pizza slices for sale) brings together old-timers and newcomers to hear about the neighborhood’s past. [5:30 p.m., San Francisco International High School, 655 De Haro St., S.F.]

Paul Balmer: The artist known for his abstracted cityscapes of San Francisco and New York will be on hand a reception for his show of new paintings. [4 to 6 p.m., Caldwell Snyder Gallery, 341 Sutter St., S.F.]

Bishop Briggs: The “queen of brooding, fiery alt-pop” is on tour to promote her second album “Champion”; Miya Folick and Jax Anderson open. [8 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

The Spill Canvas: The Sioux Falls, South Dakota alt rock band started by Nick Thomas headlines; emo rockers The Juliana Theory and “shapeshifting” acoustic singer-songwriter Cory Wells open. [7:30 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

