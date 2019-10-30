Good Day Oct. 30-31, 2019

Soledad Barrio and company appear in Noche Flamenca’s “Entre Tú y Yo” at Z Space from Oct. 31-Nov. 16. (Courtesy Zarmik Moqtaderi) Soledad Barrio and company appear in Noche Flamenca’s “Entre Tú y Yo” at Z Space from Oct. 31-Nov. 16. (Courtesy Zarmik Moqtaderi)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30

Adriana Calcanhotto: Early on, the popular, Latin-Grammy-winning vocalist distinguished herself from other Brazilian female singers by penning her own compositions; her 2019 album “Margem” is the final of a trilogy inspired by the ocean. [8 p.m., Marines Memorial Theatre, 609 Sutter St., S.F.]

David Guttenfelder: The award-winning National Geographic photojournalist who for 20 years has covered the world’s most isolated nations shares stories and images from assignments in Cuba and North Korea. [7:30 p.m., Bing Concert Hall, 327 Lasuen St., Stanford University]

Kikagaku Moyo: The Japanese psychedelic band from Tokyo, whose name translates to “geometric patterns,” headlines a show with Tokyo’s Minami Deutsch, which combines “the best of psychedelic music with a delicate touch of Japanese music tradition.” [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Dermot Kennedy: The Irish singer-songwriter who hit with the 2019 single “Outnumbered” plays a free record store concert; online registration suggested. [6 p.m., Amoeba, 1855 Haight St., S.F.]

Do Humans Have Rights in the Digital Age?: In the talk, billed as “a transatlantic dialogue,” U.S. and German leaders discuss and invite others to share ideas about how to rein in “Big Tech” and ensure society benefits from digital technology that upholds democratic rights. [6 p.m., Manny’s, 3092 16th St., S.F.]

The Mother Hips: The 25-year-old Bay Area indie rockers open a two-night engagement with a seated acoustic show; on Thursday, they headline a Halloween Rock ‘n’ Roll bash with Pacific Range. [8 p.m. Sweetwater Music Hall, 19 Corte Madera Ave., Mill Valley]

Guerilla Toss: The East Coast art punk group’s 2019 recording “What Would The Odd Do?” comes with singer-songwriter-bandleader Kassie Carlson’s new joy in life following open heart surgery to remove a blood clot caused by opiate addiction. [9 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Elevada: Shotgun Players stages the romantic comedy by Sheila Callaghan that “explores family ties, tango, and romance under the most unlikely circumstances.” [7 p.m., Ashby Stage, 1901 Ashby Ave., Berkeley]

Noah Kahan: The 22-year-old “alternative troubadour” from Vermont counts Paul Simon, Cat Stevens, Counting Crows and Hozier among his influences. [8 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

Kero Kero Bonito: The London synth pop trio’s EP “Civilisation I,” recorded in the bedroom of band member Gus Lobban, “explores themes from religion to the apocalypse, as well as immediate threats like social division and climate change.” [8 p.m., Regency Ballmroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Mariinsky Ballet and Orchestra: Opening a six-performance run, the Russian troupe appears in a 1941 revision of Marius Petipa’s 1877 choreography of “La Bayadère.” [8 p.m., Zellerbach Hall, near Bancroft Way and Dana Street, UC Berkeley campus]

THURSDAY, OCT. 31

Noche Flamenca: “Entre Tú y Yo,” a presentation of duets, solos and ensemble works exploring love, conceived and directed by Martín Santangelo and dancer Soledad Barrio and featuring top flamenco artists from Spain, opens a 15-performance run with a preview. [7:30 p.m., A Space, 450 Florida St., S.F.]

Driven: Theatre Rhinoceros begins previews of its premiere of Filipino-American playwright Boni Alvarez’s comedy about what happens when a thirty-something actor who shelves his career comes home to Palo Alto to deal with his drinking, gambling father. [8 p.m., Spark Arts, 4229 18th St., S.F.]

The Hunchback of Notre Dame: The 1923 silent romantic horror classic with Lon Chaney as the tortured Quasimodo, who fights to save the innocent gypsy girl Esmeralda from the gallows, screens for Halloween. [5:30 p.m., Latino/Hispanic Room, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Amendola Vs. Blades: The funky California duo (Wil Blades on Hammond organ and clavinet and Scott Amendola on drums and electronics) release the album “Everybody Wins” in the first of four nights, joined by guitarist Jeff Parker, saxophonist Skerik and percussionist Cyro Baptista. [7 and 8:30 p.m., SFJAZZ, 201 Franklin St., S.F., S.F.]

Mxmtoon: The 19-year-old Chinese-American singer-songwriter (aka maia) and bedroom producer from Oakland appears in a sold-out show on her sold out Masquerade tour. [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

XX: Screening in the free “Voices Carry: Women in Film,” series, the horror anthology includes offerings by Karyn Kusama, Jennifer Lynch, Jovanka Vuckovic and Annie Clark, provide a feminist perspective on what’s traditionally been a male-dominated genre. [7 p.m., Phyllis Wattis Theater, first floor, SFMOMA, 151 Third St., S.F.]

Amigo the Devil: Accompanying himself on acoustic guitar or banjo, the alter ego of Danny Kiranos defies expectations of country, rock and metal fans with “his morbid, yet oddly romantic take on folk.” [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Mat Kerekes: Noise Pop presents the singer-songwriter, lead singer of the Toledo, Ohio alt-rock band Citizen who’s showing a softer side and versatility on new solo tunes “Ruby” and “Diamonds.” [8 p.m., Swedish American Hall, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Lust for Youth: The headlining outfit from Copenhagen plays “cold wave gone buoyant synth pop in the vein of early Depeche Mode and New Order”; Crack Cloud, Las Sucias and Popscene’s DJ Omar also appear. [8 p.m., Eagle, 398 12th St., S.F.]

Savage Jazz Dance Company: “27 Years! in Oakland” spotlights “the streets, the life, the good, the bad, the ugly, the art, the soul, the fight for and love” for Oakland presented in pieces choreographed by troupe founder Reginald Ray-Savage. [7:30 p.m., Malonga Casquelourd Theatre, 1428 Alice St., Oakland]

From The Ground Up-An Anthology of Ghost Stories Made New: TheatreFirst opens its show for modern audiences of tales by eight playwrights who remember and reclaim their “childhoods, cultures and identities.” [7 p.m., Waterfront Playhouse, 2020 Fourth St., Berkeley]