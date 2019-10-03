Good Day Oct. 3-5, 2019

“Families of Abraham (Jews, Christians, & Muslims),” a display of portraits of dozens of people of varied religions and ethnicities at various locations, is celebrated with a reception at Think Round Fine Arts on Saturday. (Courtesy photo)

THURSDAY, OCT. 3

The String Cheese Incident: The Colorado jam band, closing a two-night engagement, is marking its 25th anniversary. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Alex Webb & Rebecca Norris Webb: The photographers show work they’ve done together and apart, including their newly released joint Aperture book, “Brooklyn: The City Within.” [7:30 p.m., S.F. Camerawork, 1101 Market St., second floor, S.F.]

FRIDAY, OCT. 4

The Continuous Thread: Celebrating Our Interwoven Histories, Identities and Contributions: A reception opens the exhibition of people in the Bay Area’s indigenous community photographed on the former Pioneer Monument in San Francisco’s Civic Center, which was removed for racist depictions of Native Americans; the show is part of San Francisco Arts Commission American Indian Initiative with exhibitions, a temporary projection project, public celebrations, concerts, a film festival, a fashion show and community partners. [6 p.m., San Francisco Arts Commission Main Gallery, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Sintonía: The flamenco company presents “Tattooed,” an experimental performance about survivors’ strength and resilience. [8 p.m., Presidio Theatre, 99 Moraga Ave., Presidio of S.F.]

Wrabel, Billy Raffoul: The Noise Pop co-headlining bill features pop songwriter, EDM artist Wrabel, who toured with Pink, and Raffoul, a soulful singer-songwriter originally from Canada. [8:30 p.m., Swedish American Hall, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Whiskyfest: Billed as North America’s “leading whisky festival,” the event offers ticketholders (entry is $345) the opportunity to taste from a selection of more than 400 whiskies from around the world. [6:30 p.m., Marriott Marquis, 780 Mission St., S.F.]

Lizz Winstead: The reproductive rights activist and political satirist who co-created “The Daily Show” appears in a Commonwealth Club conversation with Michelle Meow. [6:30 p.m., 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

SF Made Week: Among myriad events in the program dedicated to promoting locally made products is a tour showing how beans turn into bars at Dandelion Chocolate’s new factory in the Mission. [1 p.m., 2600 16th St., S.F.]

San Mateo County Historical Museum Free First Friday: Programs include an 11 a.m. session for preschoolers about Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, and a reading in the Immigrant’s Experience Gallery, and, at 2 p.m., docent tours for adults. [10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

Babymetal: Suzuka Nakamoto (Su-metal) and Moa Kikuchi (Moametal) comprise the Japanese metal band, with the new song “Elevator Girl.” [8 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

Misfit Cabaret: Opening a two-weekend run, “Night Terrors” is a musical variety show with about a 1980s slumber party “that goes horribly wrong as the guests start dying in horrific ways.” [8 p.m., Alcazar Theater, 650 Geary St., S.f.]

Betelgeuse, Betelgeuse, Betelgeuse, Live!: Dreams on the Rocks, a theater troupe satirizing “cult classics through a modern gaze,” opens a three weekend run of a “raucous” adaptation of “Beetlejuice.” [8 p.m., Exit Theatre, 156 Eddy St., S.F.]

Van Morrison: The revered Northern Irish composer and multi-instrumentalist is best known for “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Moondance” and “Astral Weeks.” [8 p.m., Greek Theatre, 2001 Gayley Road, Berkeley]

Experience Hendrix: Guitarists including, Buddy Guy, Billy Cox from Band of Gypsys and Jimi Hendrix Experience, Joe Satriani, Jonny Lang, Dweezil Zappa, Doyle Bramhall II and Eric Johnson pay tribute to Jimi Hendrix. [8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 2025 Broadway, Oakland]

Live Worms Gallery: A First Friday reception puts the spotlight on drawings, paintings and collage by Mark Ulriksen, James Redo, Winston Smith, Nancy Calef and Agneta Falk. [6 to 9 p.m., 1345 Grant Ave., S.F.]

SATURDAY, OCT 5

Families of Abraham (Jews, Christians, & Muslims): Demonstrating “unity in diversity,” the 20-years-in the making multi-destination art exhibit curated by Heidi Hardin — which presents a selection of 234 portraits of four Jewish, four Muslim and four Christian families of different ethnicities who immigrated to America to make their homes and start a new life — opens with a performance and artists’ talk at one of its several locations. [5 to 7 p.m., Think Round Fine Arts, 2140 Bush St., Suite 1, S.F.]

DanceWright Project: The contemporary troupe led by Jamie Ray Wright celebrates its 11th anniversary with the premiere of “Divine Journey” and dances by special guests. [8 p.m., Dance Mission, 3316 24th St., S.F.]

Renee Fleming: Cal Performances presents the soprano in recital with pianist Richard Bado. [8 p.m., Zellerbach Hall, UC Berkeley campus]

Symphony Silicon Valley: Carlos Vieu conducts Kodály’s “Peacock” Variations and Tchaikovsky’s “Pathétique” Symphony. [8 p.m.., California Theatre, 345 S. First St., San Jose]

Left Coast Chamber Ensemble: The new music group performs “Sharaku Unframed,” a micro-opera by Hiroya Miura and works by Debussy. [7:30 p.m., Conservatory of Music, 50 Oak St., S.F.,]

The Big Draw: Walt Disney Family Museum hosts what it calls the world’s largest drawing festival,” with free museum and special exhibition admission for guests 17 and under with paid adult admission; activities include nature inspired art, card-making and instruction on how to draw Mickey Mouse. [10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 104 Montgomery St., S.F. Presidio]

Stories Behind the Images: Adventure photographer Corey Rich signs copies of his book in an event with cocktails, questions-and-answers, and a raffle to benefit The Access Fund; RSVP at www.storiesbehindtheimages.com. [6:30 to 9 p.m., Patagonia, 770 North Point St., S.F.]

Silicon Valley Walk to Defeat ALS: The 20th annual fundraiser to support people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a two-mile walk and family-friendly gathering with exercise, education, music, food and kids’ fun. [11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Coyote Point Recreation Area, 1701 Coyote Point Drive, San Mateo]

If All of This Were Silence: The interactive installation by artist Kate Haug, which includes many books written by women and “examines strategies for surviving the patriarchy,” opens with a reception. [1 to 5 p.m., Irving Street Project, 4331 Irving St., S.F]

MU/Stories–Bridges: Performance artist Dohee Lee Puri presents the free festival of dance, storytelling and drumming by local groups including Bay Area Bhutanese Youth, Ieumsae and Labor Y Dignidad. [Noon to 5 p.m., Peralta Hacienda Historical Park, 2465 34th Ave., Oakland]

Curium Piano Trio: Pianist Rachel Kim, violinist Agnieszka Peszko and cellist Carlyn Kessler play works by Clara Schumann, Jennifer Higdon and Germaine Tailleferre. [7:30 p.m., Incarnation Episcopal Church, 1750 29Th Ave., S.F.]

Goodnight Moonshine: The folk act, with “brazen vocals and roots guitar,” is the project of wife and-husband duo Molly Venter (of Red Molly) and Eben Pariser. [8 p.m., Backroom, 1984 Bonita Ave., Berkeley]-

Family Make and Take Clay: On Saturday mornings in October, Randall Museum workshops offer young visitors the opportunity create projects with air-dry clay. [10:30 a.m., 199 Museum Way, S.F.]

Thunderpussy: The hard-rocking all-female trio from Seattle is on its Scandalous and Immoral Tour. [8 p.m., Midway, 900 Marin St., S.F.]

UB40: Celebrating its 40th anniversary, the British reggae-pop group features original singers Ali Campbell and Astro. [7:30 p.m., Mountain Winery, 14831 Pierce Road, Saratoga]

Starcrawler: The “dark and heavy” rock and roll-pop group from Los Angeles headlines a Noise Pop bill also featuring rock from Kill Birds and Sour Widows. [8:30 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

Emeryville Art Exhibition: A community event, the 33rd annual juried show includes work by 115 artists who live or work in Emeryville. [11a.m. to 6 p.m., Pickleworks Building, 1375 55th St., Emeryville]