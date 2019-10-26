Good Day Oct. 27-29, 2019

Lizzo, AXIS Dance Company, Halloween at Aquarium of the Bay, Dinosaur Jr., Jordan Rakei, Aoxomoxoa 50th Anniversary Celebration, Ella Morton, Pete Souza, Richard Goode, Jarett Kobek

Pianist Richard Goode appears in concert for San Francisco Performances’ 40th anniversary on Tuesday, Oct. 29. (Courtesy Steve Riskind)

SUNDAY, OCT. 27

Lizzo: The super hot soul, pop, hip-hop, R&B, rock and gospel star opens a sold-out two night stop on her Cuz I Love You Too tour. [8 p.m., Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, 99 Grove St., S.F.]

AXIS Dance Company: The ensemble of dancers with and without disabilities presents “In·ter·twine: Alice in Californiland,” a piece by renowned choreographer Arthur Pita in which the performers enter a Lewis Carroll-like upside-down world that depicts “the strange, surreal and harsh realities of being homeless.” [2 p.m., Z Space, 450 Florida St., S.F.]

The Wailers: Led by bassist and founder Aston “Familyman” Barrett, thee reggae legends, together as the late Bob Marley wanted, are on tour for the 40th anniversary of the album “Survival.” [8 p.m. Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

The Nova12SF: The second annual 12-mile walkathon is a fund-raising event for the Avon Comprehensive Breast Cancer Program at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center. [8:30 a.m., Southeast Health Center, 2401 Keith St., S.F.]

Tricycle Music Festival: The Lucky Band, formerly known as Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band, closes the free concert series for little ones. [11 a.m., Atrium, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F]

BTS World Tour Love Yourself-Speak Yourself: The final concert of the South Korean boy band’s wildly popular tour filmed live at Seoul Olympic Stadium comes to the U.S. movie theater screens. [5 p.m., Daly City 20, 1901 Juniper Sierra Blvd., Daly City]

Halloween at Aquarium of the Bay: Between Oct. 27 and Oct. 31, children 12 and other wearing a costume get free entry to the climate and ocean conservation living museum. [10 a.m. to 6 p.m.., Pier 39, Embarcadero and Beach Street, S.F.]

The Tin Woman: Tabard Theatre stages the South Bay premiere of Sean Grennan’s comedic drama about a woman who suddenly becomes connected to a family she’s never met [2 p.m., San Pedro Square, 29 N. San Pedro St., San Jose]

Symphony Silicon Valley: JoAnn Falletta conducts works by Lili Boulanger, Rachmaninoff and soloists Robin Mayforth and Evan Kahn in David Amram’s “Partners: Violin & Cello Double Concerto.” [2:30 p.m., California Theatre, 345 S. First St., San Jose]

Anna Dmytrenko: Steinway Society presents the Ukrainian-American pianist in a program of works by Beethoven and Rachmaninoff. [2:30 p.m., Hammer Theatre, 101 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose]

Alexander Chee: The essayist and author of “How to Write an Autobiographical Novel” talks about his writing process, queer activism during the AIDS crisis in San Francisco and offers thoughts on growing up mixed race in America. [4 p.m., Main Library, Koret Auditorium, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

The Weeks: The “raucous, swaggering, sludgy, and slightly southern indie rockers” headline a show with Nashville bands Future Thieves and H.A.R.D. [8:30 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

Schola Swings: Choral group Schola Cantorum presents a “swingin’” presentation of Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concerts, performed with soloists, a tap dancer and a big band. [3 p.m., Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Ave., Los Altos]

MONDAY, OCT. 28

Dinosaur Jr.: The 1990s indie rockers (J Mascis, Lou Barlow and Murph) begin a three-night headlining engagement with a sold out show; underground guitarist-composer Steve Gunn opens. [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Jordan Rakei: “Origin” is the latest recording from the London-based Australian soul, jazz producer “musical polymath.” [8 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

Aoxomoxoa 50th Anniversary Celebration: Ethan Miller of Howlin Rain curates and plays in the first of a two-night tribute to the Grateful Dead album, with guest musicians including Brigid Dawson (Thee Oh Sees), Paula Frazer (Tarnation) and Greg Loiacono (Mother Hips/ Green Leaf Rustlers). [8:30 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F]

W. Bruce Cameron: In a ticketed event with partial proceeds benefiting Furry Friends Rescue, the novelist reads from his new novel, “A Dog’s Promise,” a continuation of his series that began with “A Dog’s Purpose.” [7 p.m., Rakestraw Books, 3 Railroad Ave., Danville]

A Love That Never Dies: The documentary about the journey of Jane Harris and Jimmy Edmonds as they tried to rebuild their lives after their son died in a road accident in South East Asia, screens as part of Reimagine End of Life. [7 p.m., New Parkway Theater, 474 24th St., Oakland]

Ella Morton: The co-author of “Atlas Obscura: An Explorer’s Guide To The World’s Hidden Wonders” speaks about the book’s second edition, a collection of “astonishing” off-the-beaten path destinations. [7 p.m., Book Passsage, 51 Tamal Vista Blvd., Corte Madera]

Pete Souza: The former chief White House photographer for Barack Obama, speaks in ticketed event to promote his book “Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents,” which compares Obama with the man who followed him in the office. [7 p.m., Angelico Hall, Dominican University, 20 Olive Ave., Corte Madera]

Lil Tecca: The 17-year-old rapper from New York hit with the 2019 song “Ransom.” [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Big Thief: Opening a two-night Bay Area engagement, the indie rock folk band is promoting the new album “Two Hands,” a quick follow up to “U.F.O.F.” [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

TUESDAY, OCT. 29

Richard Goode: San Francisco Performances celebrates its 40th season with a concert featuring the pianist playing works by Janacek, Debussy and Chopin and a separately ticketed gala reception and dinner. [7 p.m, Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Marriage Story: SFFILM hosts a pre-release screening of Noah Baumbach’s movie starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as a couple “whose once enviable union crumbles under the weight of mounting resentments and divergent needs.” [7 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

Jarett Kobek: The writer speaks about “Only Americans Burn in Hell,” a satirical fantasy “novel about an immortal fairy queen and a shadowy billionaire philanthropist.” [7 p.m., City Lights Books, 261 Columubus Ave., S.F.]

Shovels & Rope: The husband-and-wife folk-rock-country duo of Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst headlines a show with John Paul White of The Civil Wars promoting his solo album “The Hurting Kind.” [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Live Dead 50th Anniversary Celebration: Ethan Miller, Isaiah Mitchell, Adam MacDougall, Dan Horne and Austin Beede play music from the album, with guests Raze Regal, Dan Lebowitz, Bill Orcutt, Meg Baird and Charlie Saufley. [8:30 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F]