Good Day Oct. 24-26, 2019

5 Blocks, Gail Collins, John Leguizamo, Steve Lacy, John Santos, The Cake, Lukas Graham, Christopher Titus, Tenacious D, This Old Bag!, ArtSpan SF Open Studios, Sara Bareilles, Marc Maron, Single Black Female, World Veg Festival

The third weekend of ArtSpan SF’s Open Studios on Oct. 26-27 in The City’s central and eastern neighborhoods, showcases artists in Bernal Heights, including Miles Epstein, who creates furniture, collage and installations. (Courtesy photo)

THURSDAY, OCT. 24

5 Blocks: The film by Dan Goldes and Robert Cortlandt about San Francisco’s mid-Market Street exploring questions of income disparity and changing demographics screens, followed by a Q and A about the future of Market Street. [6:30 p.m., Tenderloin Museum, 398 Eddy St., S.F]

Rigged: The Voter Suppression Playbook: The documentary shot during the 2016 U.S. election revealing how “ugly tactics” subverted the growing demographic of non-white and younger voters from participating fully in democracy, screens, followed by a discussion. [6 p.m., Room 290, Crown Building, Stanford Law School, 569 Nathan Abbott Way, Stanford]

Gail Collins: The New York Times columnist speaks about her book “No Stopping Us Now: The Adventures of Older Women in American History” in which she explores how age has been an arbitrary concept that has swung back and forth over the centuries. [7 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 3200 California St., S.F.]

FRIDAY, OCT. 25

John Leguizamo: Latin History for Morons: The actor and comic’s one man-show was inspired by the “near total absence of Latinos from his son’s American history books.” [8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 2025 Broadway, Oakland]

Sunset Rollercoaster: The Taiwanese soul-psych outfit is known for its “mesmerizing live show and epic guitar jams.” [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Steve Lacy: The Grammy-winning producer and guitarist of the space-soul band The Internet released his debut album “Apollo XXI” in May. [9 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

John Santos Puerto Rico Del Alma Project: The Bay Area percussionist leads a “moving concert focusing on rhythms, styles and musicians from Puerto Rico.” [8 p.m., Presidio Theatre, 99 Moraga Ave., S.F. Presidio]

The Cake: New Conservatory Theatre Center stages the local premiere of the comedy by Bekah Brunstetter, a writer on the TV show “This Is Us,” about “love, political divisions” and baking. [8 p.m., Walker Theatre, 25 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

San Francisco Chamber Orchestra: Music director Ben Simon leads the group in “a guided tour of classical music’s greatest hit,” Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

All Hallow’s Eve: Boxcar Theatre and The Speakeasy open a five-performance run of a Prohibition-era themed interactive Halloween party. [8:30 p.m., 644 Broadway, S.F.]

Ambrosia: The yacht rock band is known for “Biggest Part of Me” and “How Much I Feel.” [8 p.m., Bal Theatre, 14808 E. 14th St., San Leandro]

Amon Amarth: The Swedish “heavy metal overlords” headline a show with Arch Enemy, At the Gates and Grand Magus. [7 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

Kinloch Nelson, Kendra Amalie: Tompkins Square Label hosts the bill featuring acoustic guitarists. [8 p.m., Lost Church, 65 Capp St., S.F.]

Lukas Graham: The multiplatinum Danish pop band led by vocalist Lukas Forchhammer headlines a show with country artist Lauren Duski. [8 p.m., UC Theatre, 2036 University Ave., Berkeley]

Boo!: The two-day electronic music festival opens with Dmitri Vegas & Like Mike, What So Not, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Gammer, 13 and Ravell. [6 p.m., Bill Graham Civic, 99 Grove St., S.F.]

The Tin Woman: Tabard Theatre stages the South Bay premiere of Sean Grennan’s comedic drama about a woman who suddenly becomes connected to a family she’s never met [8 p.m., 29 N. San Pedro St.,San Jose]

Cory Wong: The Minneapolis funk guitarist is promoting his third studio album “Motivational Music for the Syncopated Soul.” [9 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Tiffany Young: One-eighth of the K-pop superstar group Girls’ Generation, the San Francisco-born singer has been developing her solo career, appearing on 12 sountracks and releasing EPs and singles, including the recent “Magnetic Moon. [9 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Saintseneca: Noise Pop presents the Columbus, Ohio folk-punk band. [9 p.m., Café Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

This Old Bag!: The 15th annual silent and live handbag auction is a fundraiser for Breast Cancer Emergency Fund. [6:30 p.m., Fairmont Hotel, 950 Mason St., S.F.]

Tenacious D: The rock comedy duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass is on tour with “Post-Apocalypto.” [8 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.]

Rimsky-Korsakov String Quartet: The ensemble from St. Petersburg, Russia plays works by Alexander Glasunov, Peter Dyson and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, with vocalist, mezzo-soprano Sally Munro. [7:30 p.m., Incarnation Episcopal Church, 1750 29th Ave., S.F.]

Pasquale Esposito: The crossover vocalist sings Italian, Neapolitan, English and Spanish standards along with pop-inspired tunes. [8 p.m., Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga]

APAture 2019: Asian and Pacific American artists present Never Stop Moving, showcase of stand up comedy, spoken word, dance and performances from Hien Huynh, VidhyaS Ensemble, Virada Chatikul, Millen Fan, Mic Ting, Andrew Orolfo, House of Amor and K Cheng. [8 p.m., SOMArts Cultural Center, 934 Brannan St, S.F.]

The Soiled Dove: The “circus-infused dinner theater experience,” running Friday and Saturdays through Dec. 7, features aerialists, musicians, performance artists, Can-Can dancers, contortionists, torch singers and more. [7:30 p.m. (dinner), 9 p.m. main show), Tortona Big Top, 1911 Telegraph Ave., Oakland]

Christopher Titus: The comedian (of the TV show “Titus”) opens a five-performance run of “Stories I Shouldn’t Tell” at the newly renovated South Bay comedy club. [7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Improv, 62 S. Second St., San Jose]

Living the Shuffle: Robert Townsend (of “Hollywood Shuffle” fame) begins preview performances of his one-man show, a “rollercoaster-ride through the ups and downs of show business.” [8 p.m., Marsh, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley]

Sarah Bush Dance Project: The contemporary troupe’s “Un-Changing Nature” is a collection of dances that explores how humans affect the environment. [8 p.m., Flight Deck, 1540 Broadway, Oakland]

SATURDAY, OCT. 26

ArtSpan SF Open Studios: Hundreds of artists are participating in the third weekend of the annual showcase, which covers Dogpatch, Potrero Hill, the Mission, Castro, Diamond Heights and Bernal Heights. [11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1980 Bryant St., S.F. and other areas; atspan.org/home]

Sara Bareilles: The “Love Song” singer and Tony winner for the musical “Waitress” appears on her Amidst the Chaos Tour. [8 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]

Marc Maron: The comic and WTF podcaster does standup on his Hey, There’s More tour. [7:30 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.]

Halloween Hoopla: The 19th annual free festivities include performances and games for kids under 10 and their adults, a pumpkin patch and costume parade. [Noon to 2 p.m., Children’s Garden, Yerba Buena Gardens, 799 Howard St., S.F.]

Jason Vieaux: The Grammy-winning guitarist plays a program with baroque and contemporary music by Scarlotti, Giuliani, Bach, Barrios, Jobim, Ellington and more. [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Schola Swings: The presentation of Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concerts, accompanied by Daddios Big Band, features jazz vocalist Juanita Harris and tap dancers. 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First Congregational Church, 1985 Louis Road, Palo Alto; and 3 p.m. Sunday at Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Avenue, Los Altos, $28, https://scholacantorum.org/

Symphony Silicon Valley: JoAnn Falletta conducts works by Lili Boulanger, Rachmaninoff and soloists Robin Mayforth and Evan Kahn in David Amram’s “Partners: Violin & Cello Double Concerto.” [8 p.m., California Theatre, 345 S. First St, San Jose]

San Francisco Financial Planning Day: Certified financial planning professionals offer information on loans, taxes, financial aid, investing and more at the free workshop. [9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Treasurefest: In its penultimate event, the vintage craft and art market offers a Halloween theme, with costume contests for kids, pumpkin carving and trick or treating at some 400 vendor booths. [10 a.m to 4 p.m., 500 Ave N., Treasure Island, S.F.]

Brent Cobb: The country singer-songwriter is on his Sucker For A Good Time tour; Nashville singer-songwriter Hailey Witters opens. [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 850 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Just Ahead is Darkness: Interactive performances inspired by “how time transforms relationships between fact, story and truth” feature dance company Sharp & Fine, composer Cory Wright, and author Ben Loory. [8 p.m., CounterPulse, 80 Turk St., S.F.]

World Veg Fest: Speakers, chefs and exhibitors focusing on health, environmentalism, animal rights and social activism are participating in the 20th annual event presented by San Francisco Veg Society. [10 a.m. to 6 p.m., County Fair Building, 1199 Ninth Ave., Golden Gate Park, S.F.]

Dirty Habit Halloween Party: The bar on Hotel Zelos’ fifth floor hosts “The Rocky Horror Show”-themed bash. [7 p.m., 12 Fourth St., S.F.]

Saints & Spinners: The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and DJ Juanita More present the Halloween fundraising party, with dancing, pop up drag performances and table tennis. [8 p.m., SPIN SF, 690 Folsom St., #100, S.F.]

Boo! Bark, Brews + Bites: Canine Companions for Independence sponsors Halloween celebration for pets and their humans, including music, food and beverages, crafts, dog treats, pet photos, festival booths and a canine costume contest. [11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jack London Square, 472 Water St., Oakland]

Diana Raab: The award-winning writer heads up a Writing to Heal workshop as part of Let’s Reimagine End of Life programming. [10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Skylawn Memorial Park, Highway 92 at Sklyine Boulevard, San Mateo; register at https://letsreimagine.org]

Single Black Female: Lorraine Hansberry Theatre opens its production of Lisa B. Thompson’s comedy of vignettes about the lives of two middle class African American women. [8 p.m., African American Art & Culture Complex, 762 Fulton St., S.F.]

Danny Brown: Pitchfork called the elder statesman of hip hop one of the most “inventive and dimensional rappers working today.” [9 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

Kim Petras: The German pop star, whose influences range from Britney Spears to Freddie Mercury, is on her Clarity tour. [8 p.m., Fox Theater, 1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland]

Pinots & Plaid: Twenty-five pinot noir producers from Northern California pour tastings for wine lovers, foodies and luxury connoisseurs. [2 to 5:30 p.m., Hibernia Bank Building, 1 Jones St., S.F.]

Back from the Brink: Saved From Extinction: The giant-screen film telling the story of California’s Channel Island Fox, China’s Golden Monkey and giant red crabs of Christmas Island, off the coast of Australia opens. [2 and 4 p.m., Tech Interactive, 201 S. Market St., San Jose]

Randall Museum Family Halloween Day: Visitors are encouraged to come in costume to the event, where spooky but not too scary activities for little ones include creepy crafts, ghoulish games, trick-or-treating and pumpkin carving. [10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 199 Museum Way, S.F.]

Frisco Fright Night Art Show: Northern California artists show and sell their work at the event with wine, clothing drops, good music and good vibes. [5 p.m., Key to the City, 5240 Mission St., S.F.]

American Indian Film Festival: The 44th annual event begins with a program of shorts and “Red Snow,” a film by Marie Clements about an indigenous man from Canada’s Arctic who is caught in an ambush in Kandahar, Afghanistan. [7 p.m., Brava Theatre, 2781 24th St., S.F.]

Sea Music Concert Series: Chris Maden accompanies himself on concertina, singing chanteys, old and new ballads and drinking songs about the 1886 sailing ship Balclutha. [8 p.m., Hyde Street Pier, 2905 Hyde St., S.F.]

Long Story Short: On its 40th anniversary, Fraenkel Gallery opens an exhibition (running through Jan. 18) of some 60 works that highlight its idiosyncratic approach to photography. [1 to 4 p.m., Fraenkel Gallery, 49 Geary St., S.F.]

The Jap Box: Magician David Hirata opens the solo show about magician Namigoro Sumidagawa, who in 1866 became the first Japanese citizen in over 200 years to receive a passport to leave the country. [5 p.m., Marsh, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley]

Counting the Hours: Community day activities accompany the art exhibition, subtitled “Art, Data, and the Untold Stories of Women’s Work,” which addresses “systemic, pervasive” inequalities that working women face. [11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Code & Canvas, 151 Potrero Ave., S.F.]

Claire George: The Los Angeles-synth pop artist’s self-produced EP is “Bodies of Water”; noir-pop songstress Maiah Manser opens. [9 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Ohlone Day: A new interpretive center highlighting Aramai Ramaytush Ohlone, the tribal people who lived in the area centuries before Spanish colonization of California, opens (with a 12:30 p.m. ribbon cutting), along with activities and speakers. [10:30 a.m., Sanchez Adobe Historic Site, 1000 Linda Mar Blvd., Pacifica]

Art & Architecture of Harold Terry Lindahl: The major exhibition offers sculpture, drawings and paintings by the artist, architect, philosopher and former gallerist during the San Francisco Beat Era. [10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Intropy=Entropy Institute, 312 Connecticut St., S.F.]

Dancing Earth in Between Underground and Skyworld: The “global indigenous dance theater” performance features Rulan Tangen, Trey Pickett, Dakota Camacho, Raven Bright, Olivia Camfield and others. [8 p.m., Dance Mission Theater, 3316 24th St., S.F.]

Marc Almond: (((folkYEAH!))) presents the musician performing his synth pop Soft Cell material, from hits to rarities, hosted by Heklina. [6:30 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St. S.F.]

Block the Boat 5 Year Anniversary Celebration: Arab Resource & Organizing Center hosts the event, with children’s activities, food and beverage, musical performances and speakers from the Block the Boat Coalition as they look back at their successful effort to stop Israeli-owned ZIM shipping line from docking at the Port of Oakland, part of ongoing protests of Israel’s opposition to Palestinians. [5:30 p.m., 518 Valencia St., S.F.]