Good Day Oct. 23-24, 2019

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Telegraph Quartet, Todd Snider, Rocky Horror Show, Man in the Box, A Beautiful Night in the Neighborhood, Don Gallardo, Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster, Cabargay

Performance artist Tom Brady opens a three-night run of “Man in the Box,” a piece about “reflection, recollections and perspective as one stands on the edge between living and dying” at ODC Theater on Oct. 24. (Courtesy photo)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: The West Coast run of the award-winning, two-part live show — the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and first official Harry Potter story for the stage — opens in previews. [8 p.m., Curran, 445 Geary St., S.F.]

Telegraph Quartet: Violinists Eric Chin and Joseph Maile, violist Pei-Ling Lin, and cellist Jeremiah Shaw play music by Berg, Haydn and Britten. [7:30 p.m., Conservatory of Music, 50 Oak St., S.F.]

Western Stars: Presented by Fathom Events, the Bruce Springsteen concert film, created in connection with his new album, was mostly shot in an old barn on his property in New Jersey. [4 and 7 p.m., Metreon, 135 Fourth St., S.F.]

Changing The “Boys Will Be Boys” Culture: Documentary filmmaker Nancy Schwartzman speaks about “Roll Red Roll,” her movie which looks at the aftermath of a 2012 rape of a teen girl in Steubenville, Ohio by members of a beloved high school football team. [Noon, Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Todd Snider: The Americana-folk singer-songwriter who veered into rock on his last few recordings returns to his folk roots with the March 2019 release of “Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3.,” his 13th album as a solo artist; folk great Ramblin’Jack Elliott also is on the bill. [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Rocky Horror Show: Ray of Light Theatre opens its popular annual Halloween production, a newly imagined interpretation of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with D’arcy Drollinger returning as Frank-N-Furter; it’s the final time the troupe will do the show. [8 p.m., Victoria Theatre, 2961 16th St., S.F.

Jake Brennan: The podcaster and author of “Disgracleand: Musicians Getting Away With Murder And Behaving Very Badly” speaks about the book, an “off-kilter, hysterical, at times macabre collection of stories from the underbelly of music history.” [7:30 p.m., Green Apple Books, 1231 Ninth Ave., S.F.]

Carl Zimmer: The award-winning science writer and New York Times columnist speaks about his latest book “She Has Her Mother’s Laugh: The Powers, Perversions, and Potential of Heredity.” [7 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 3200 California St., S.F.]

Disney on Ice: “Worlds of Enchantment,” which showcases characters from “Cars,” “Toy Story 3,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Frozen,” opens its South Bay run. [7 p.m., SAP Center, 525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose]

THURSDAY, OCT. 24

Man in the Box: The long-running, work-in-progress performance art piece by St. Louis dancer-choreographer Tom Brady (in collaboration with Monica Newsam and video artist Zlatko Cosic) depicts a man on the edge between living and dying as he wrestles with his former, younger self. [8 p.m., ODC Theater, 3153 17th St., S.F.]

Fireside Chat with Shamann Walton: The San Francisco supervisor discusses progressive legislation that would take non-FDA reviewed or approved e-cigarettes off the market. [3 p.m., Radio Africa Kitchen, 4800 Third St., S.F.]

A Beautiful Night in the Neighborhood: The SF SPCA and SF Animal Care and Control host the free Mister Rogers-themed block party, with refreshments, puppy and small animal cuddles, trivia, art workshops and tours of the adoption center. [6 to 9 p.m., Mission Campus, 201 Alabama St., S.F.; RSVP at https://www.sfspca.org]

Don Gallardo: The Nashville singer-songwriter, a former Bay Area resident who mixes modern roots-Americana, Southern and Western sounds, plays from his new recording “In the Name of Good Intentions.” [7:30 p.m., Amado’s, 998 Valencia St., S.F.]

Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster: “Take Heart, Take Care Arkansas” is the evocative new album from the Arkansas indie-folk artist, formerly of Water Liars. [8 p.m., Hotel Utah, 500 Fourth St., S.F.]

Cabargay: San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus presents its first cabaret show with members of the group performing “funny, heart-stopping and flamboyant” songs. [7:30 p.m., LGBTQ Center for the Arts, 170 Valencia St., S.F.]

Carole Bumpus: The Bay Area writer reads from her memoir “Searching for Family and Traditions at the French Table, Book 1,” in which she shares her adventures meeting and eating with three generations of French families in their homes. [7:30 p.m., Kepler’s Books, 1010 El Camino Real, Menlo Park]

Tom X-A Retrospective: The gallery show celebrating the life of Tom Johnson (1944-2001), a “prolific American painter and eccentric modern Renaissance man,” opens with a reception. [5 to 8 p.m., Sherwood Gallery, 2544 Mission St., S.F.]

Sasha Sagan: The daughter of astronomer Carl Sagan and writer-producer Ann Druyan is on tour with her book “For Small Creatures Such As We: Rituals for Finding Meaning in Our Unlikely World,” described as “part memoir, part guidebook and part social history.” [7 p.m., California Institute of Integral Studies, 1453 Mission St., S.F.]

Brent Weeks: The best-selling fantasy writer speaks about “The Burning White,” the fifth book and final volume of his popular Lightbringer series. [6 p.m., Borderlands, 866 Valencia St., S.F.]

L. John Harris: The author, artist, cookbook publisher, filmmaker and “pre-foodie” discusses “Cafe French: A Flaneur’s Guide to the Language, Lore and Food of the Paris Café.” [6:30 p.m., Mechanics Institute, 57 Post St., S.F.]

Shawna Virago, Sean Dorsey: The Bay Area trans activist couple — singer-songwriter Virago and choreographer Dorsey — speak with Michelle Meow about about their lives as transgender activists and performing artists. [Noon, Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

King Dream: The Bay Area psych-rock project from songwriter Jeremy Lyon co-headlines a show with neo-soul collectvie Speakease; Caitlin Jemma & The Goodness and Calvin Arsenia open. [8 p.m., Cornerstone, 2367 Shattuck Ave., S.F.]

Vieux Farka Toure & Bombino’s Sons of Sahara: The Malian singer and guitarist appears with Tuareg guitarist and singer-songwriter from Niger and his band. [8 p.m., UC Theatre, 2036 University Ave., Berkeley]