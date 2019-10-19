Good Day Oct. 20-22, 2019

Baritone Kenny Stavert sings the title role in a concert version of Verdi’s “Nabucco” at Congregation Sherith Israel in The City on Oct. 20. (Courtesy photo)

SUNDAY, OCT. 20

Nabucco: The Claude Heater Foundation presents a concert version of Verdi’s popular opera (in Italian) based on the Biblical story of the Israelites’ oppression and exile, their resistance and ultimate liberation by reformed Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar II. [3 p.m., Congregation Sherith Israel, 2266 California St., S.F.]

Arthur Dong: The filmmaker offers a visual tour of his new book “Hollywood Chinese: The Chinese in American Feature Films,” which details the impact of Chinese Americans in movies, from examples of early films featuring U.S. Chinatowns to contemporary artists. [3 p.m., Koret Auditorium, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

American Chamber Players: Music at Kohl opens its 37th season with a concert of works by Mozart, Beethoven, Philippe Gaubert, Max Raimi and Guillaume Lekeu. [7 p.m., Kohl Mansion, 2750 Adeline Drive, Burlingame]

The Walk to End Lupus Now: KBLX Dream Team personalities Tony Sco and Kimmie Tee host the fundraiser, a two-mile walk to benefit research and awareness of the autoimmune disease. [8:30 a.m. (check in), Golden Gate Park Music Concourse, 55 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive, S.F.]

Our Community Prepares-Acts of Nature, Then and Now: Los Altos History Museum hosts a free reception for its exhibition about emergency preparedness, which includes visits with first responders and the chance to see vintage fire truck as well as police cars and rescue vehicles. [2 to 5 p.m., 51 S. San Antonio Road, Los Altos]

San Francisco Bach Choir: “The Soul Rejoices, The Spirit Sings” includes music of thanksgiving from various sacred traditions, including works by Bach, Purcell, Durante, Salamone Rossi, Abraham Casseres, Hogan and Billings. [4 p.m., Calvary Presbyterian Church, 2515 Fillmore St., S.F.]

Kendrick Scott Oracle: Jazz drumer and composer Scott and his band — guitarist Mike Moreno, pianist Taylor Eigsti and bassist Brandon Owens — appear in a Black Cab presentation. [7 p.m., Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose]

The Alchemist-Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki-The Maestro with a Golden Touch: Renowned Indian classical vocalist and musician Mahesh Kale pays tribute to, and shares anecdotes about, the guru who inspired him, in two presentations, the first in English, and second in Marathi. [2 and 5:30 p.m., Santa Clara Convention Center, 5001 Great America Parkway, Santa Clara]

Hillary Rodham Clinton, Chelsea Clinton: The authors speak about “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience” at a sold-out talk. [1:30 p.m., Temple Emanu-El, 2 Lake St., S.F.]

MOMIX: Opening a two-night engagement, the innovative troupe founded in 1981 uses mannequins, neon-lit costumes and life-size spinning tops in its newest work. [7:30 p.m., Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose]

APAture 2019: “Declare,” the 20th anniversary of Kearny Street Workshop’s multidisciplinary festival featuring emerging Asian and Pacific American artists, hosts a film showcase with Alle Hsu, a recipient of SFFilm’s FilmHouse residency. [3 p.m., Roxie, 3117 16th St, S.F.]

Halau O Kekuhi: The Hawaiian classical dance ensemble specializes in a style of hula and chant that’s been handed down from woman to woman for more than eight generations of the Kanaka’ole family in Hilo. [3 p.m., Zellerbach Hall, near Bancroft Way and Dana Street, UC Berkeley campus]

Charles Moulton: The dancer, choreographer, director, visual artist and innovator reads from his memoirs. [3 p.m., ODC Dance Commons, 351 Shotwell St., S.F.]

KFJC 60th Anniversary Open House: Former staff and friends are invited to tour the radio station at the gathering and reunion, where DJs past and present will share memories and trivia. [Noon to 5 p.m., Foothill College, 12345 El Monte Road, Los Altos Hills]

Joseph: The Portland-bred sister folk-pop act headlines a concert with Los Angeles alt-pop trio Run River North opening. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Amy Miller: The Oakland-borm comic headlines the final day of the inaugural Oakland Comedy Festival, on a bill with Nori Reed, Irene Tu, Krista Fatka, Andrew Orolfo, Mikey Walz and host Tony Sparks. [7:30 p.m., Original Pattern Brewing, 292 Fourth St., Oakland]

MONDAY, OCT. 21

Liz Phair: The “Exile in Guyville” recording artist appears in conversation with photographer Tabitha Soren to promote her memoir, “Horror Stories.” [7:30 p.m., Sydney Goldstein Theater, Hayes St., S.F.]

Dave Barry, Adam Mansbach: The Pulitzer Prize-winning humor writer and bestselling author of “Go the F**k to Sleep” are promoting their latest, “A Field Guide to the Jewish People” in a ticketed talk. [7:30 p.m., San Mateo Performing Arts Center, 600 North Delaware St., San Mateo]

Ronan Farrow: In a ticketed event that includes a copy of his book, the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter discusses “Catch and Kill,” in which he details his coverage of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct. [7 p.m., Calvary Presbyterian Church, 2515 Fillmore St., S.F.]

ReOrient Festival of Short Plays: Golden Thread’s 20th annual program offers seven innovative plays from or about the Middle East, reflecting varied perspectives and identities. [8 p.m., Potrero Stage, 1695 18th St., S.F.]

The Immigrant Experience with Aarti Shahani: NPR’s Silicon Valley correspondent speaks about her journey coming from an undocumented family and growing up in America in conversation with New York Times culture reporter Nellie Bowles. [6:30 p.m, Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Rich Brian: The 20-year-old Indonesian rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer known for his viral debut single “Dat $tick” is on his The Sailor tour. [8 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

Black Pumas: Opening a two-night stand, psychedelic R&B duo of Adrian Quesada and Eric Burton headlines a bill with Chicago’s Neal Francis, whose sound is reminiscent of Dr. John and Allen Toussaint. [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Caamp: “By and By” is the debut recording from the guitar and banjo trio from Columbus, Ohio. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

TUESDAY, OCT. 22

Christian Gerhaher: San Francisco Performances presents the German baritone and his longtime accompanist Gerold Huber in an all-Mahler program. [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Virgie Tovar: The feminist discusses her book for youngsters, “The Self-Love Revolution: Radical Body Positivity for Girls of Color” in a talk with writers Lisa Gray, Khaya Love and Vanessa Lewis. [6 p.m., African American Arts and Culture Complex, 762 Fulton St., S.F.]

Thomas Fuller: The San Francisco bureau chief of the New York Times speaks about his work, his most notable stories, and answers questions. [6 p.m., Main Library, Learning Center, fifth floor, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Napalm Death: The grindcore pioneers are on tour with Municipal Waste and Sick Of It All. [7 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Andy Griffiths: The bestselling Australian author of wacky illustrated books for kids is on tour speaking about “The 117-Story Treehouse,” the ninth book in his series created with Terry Denton. [6 p.m., Kepler’s, 1010 El Camino Real, Menlo Park]

Jesus Christ Superstar: The 50th anniversary touring production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s rock opera about the final days in Jesus’ life opens an eight-performance run. [7:30 p.m., Center for the Performing Arts, 255 S. Almaden Blvd., San Jose]

Native Gardens: Center Repertory Co. opens its production of Karen Zacarías’ comedy about neighbors feuding over a fence line that puts a prize-worthy garden in jeopardy. [7:30 p.m., Lesher Center, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek]

Somesurprises: The eclectic indie outfit from Seattle fronted by Natasha El-Sergany appears on a bill with Night Collectors and The Leave me Alones. [8 p.m., El Rio, 3158 Mission St., S.F.]

Gillian Conoley, Donna de la Perrière: The poets read from their newest collections. [7 p.m., City Lights, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]