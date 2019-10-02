Good Day Oct. 2-3, 2019

Big Bellies, Charli XCX, Noguchi and Hasegawa in Postwar Japan, Greta Van Fleet, Coffee With a Cop Day, Morrisey, Debbie Harry, Ruston Kelly, Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience, María Dueñas, #Femmasculine

“Xanda’s Lion Justice and Anti-Trophy Hunt Flan Plate” by Yukari Sakura is among the art works in “Big Bellies,” an exhibition at the Jewish Community Center hosting a reception on Oct. 2. (Courtesy Creativity Explored Licensing)

WEDNESDAY, OCT 2

Big Bellies: The food-themed contemporary art exhibition of work sponsored by Creativity Explored, a San Francisco nonprofit offering opportunities for artists with developmental disabilities, opens with a meet-and-greet reception and refreshments; RSVP requested at www.jccsf.org/events/exhibitions-installations/. [6 to 8 p.m., Katz Snyder Gallery, Jewish Community Center, 3200 California St., S.F.]

Charli XCX: “Charli,” the third album from the English singer-songwriter, producer, filmmaker, model and “pop retro-futurist” includes collaborations with Lizzo, Haim and Troye Sivan. [8 p.m., Fox, 1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland]

Changing and Unchanging Things-Noguchi and Hasegawa in Postwar Japan: Continuing through Dec. 8, the exhibit celebrates the friendship of Japanese-American sculptor Isamu Noguchi and Japanese calligrapher and painter Saburo Hasegawa, and their significant contributions to mid-20th-century art and design. [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin St., S.F.]

Greta Van Fleet: The young, hard-rocking band (twins Josh and Jake Kiszka, younger brother Sam and old friend Danny Wagner) from the tiny Michigan town of Frankenmuth known for chicken dinners and the world’s largest Christmas store appears on its March of the Peaceful Army Tour. [8 p.m., Bill Graham Civic, 99 Grove St., S.F.]

Coffee with a Cop Day: San Francisco police officers meet with residents to discuss neighborhood issues and at casual morning events at coffee spots throughout the city, including each of The City’s 10 district stations. [Visit http://sanfranciscopolice.org/coffeewithacop]

A Guide to Creativity: Chase Jarvis, photographer and founder of online education platform CreativeLive, speaks about his book “Creative Calling: Establish a Daily Practice, Infuse Your World with Meaning, and Succeed in Work + Life” in a ticketed event. [6:30 p.m., Marines’ Memorial Club, 609 Sutter St., S.F.]

Problematic Play Festival: “Three Fat Sisters,” a “savage revenge comedy” by Morgan Gould, is the first offering in the second annual staged reading series presenting ambitious, provocative plays that have been rejected by other theaters or deemed too “problematic” to produce. [7:30 p.m., Z Below, 470 Florida St., S.F.]

Five Windows: Jon Roemer launches his debut novel, described as “a disquieting take” on the movie “Rear Windows” set in contemporary San Francisco. [7:30 p.m., Bindery, 1727 Haight St., S.F.]

The Rocky Horror Show: Keith Pinto plays Dr. Frank-N-Furter in San Jose Stage Company’s production of “The Rocky Horror Show,” opening a month-long run with a preview performance. [7:30 p.m., 490 S. First St., San Jose]

Opera Parallele 10th Season Gala: “Because Of You,” a fundraiser for the contemporary opera troupe, includes cocktails, fine dining and performances by company artists. [5:30 p.m., Green Room, Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Maxim Osipov: The Russian author, cardiologist and former research fellow in San Francisco reads excerpts from the new translation of his short fiction collection, “Rock, Paper, Scissors and Other Stories.” [7 p.m., City Lights, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Effie Lee Morris Lecture: Bilingual author and educator Isabel Campoy speaks on “Mi Voz Latina for Choir of Diversity in Children’s Literature” in the 24th annual series. [6 p.m., Main Library, Koret Auditorium, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

THURSDAY, OCT. 3

Morrissey: Playing on a bill with Interpol, the rock pioneer’s newest LP “California Son” is a collection of 1960s-70s covers. [9 p.m., Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, 99 Grove St., S.F.]

Debbie Harry: The Blondie frontwoman speaks about her memoir “Face It” in a presentation with photographer Chris Stein and multidisciplinary artist-director Rob Roth. [7 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 3200 California St., S.F.]

Ruston Kelly: The Nashville singer-songwriter is earning raves for his debut Rounder Records album “Dying Star”; Toronto-Nashville singer-songwriter Donovan Woods opens. [9 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisdadero St., S.F.]

Crumb: “Jinx,” the debut album from the band of Brooklyn-based musicians, has been called an “intoxicating blend of jazz and woozy ‘60s psych-pop.” [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

The San Francisco Fall Show: Billed as “The West Coast’s oldest and most prestigious international art and antiques show” by Town & Country magazine, the four-day event offers paintings, furniture, precious metals, ceramics, jewelry, rugs, works on paper, books, ethnographic art and more, from all styles and periods, for sale. [10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Festival Pavilion, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

The Hit Men: Keyboardist Lee Shapiro, guitarist Jimmy Ryan, bassist Jeff Ganz, percussionist Russ Velazquez and drummer Steve Murray, who toured with some of the biggest pop acts from the 1960s-80s, play the tunes they helped make famous. [7:30 p.m., Carriage House Theatre, Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga]

Tayla Parx: The actress and three-time Grammy-nominated songwriter (who has worked with Ariana Grande, BTS, Janelle Monae and others) appears in the W hotel’s intimate Living Room series; RSVP required: https://livingroomlive.splashthat.com/. [6:30 p.m., 181 Third St., S.F.]

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience: Composer Ramin Djawadi’s latest incarnation of music from the hit fantasy show, performed by an orchestra and choir, includes selections from the eighth and final season. [8 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]

Jess Curtis/Gravity: Opening a two-week run, the troupe’s premiere “(in)Visible” is created and performed by an international cast of six blind, visually impaired and sighted body-based dancers-performers. [8 p.m., CounterPulse, 80 Turk St., S.F.]

#Femmasculine: Beginning a six-performance run, the solo show by Kevin Seaman, which combines theater, visual media, song and dance, “brings to light the toxicity of the gay digital experience.” [8 p.m., Brava Cabaret, 2773 24th St., S.F.]

Trey Mclaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar: Cal Performances presents the Atlanta gospel sensations in their local debut. [8 p.m., Zellerbach Hall, near Dana Street and Bancroft Way, UC Berkeley campus]

Ian Brennan: The music producer, activist and author speaks about “Silenced By Sound: The Music Meritocracy,” his fifth book in which he combines his personal story with an exploration of the inequity of distribution in the arts globally. [7 p.m., City Lights, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Voices Carry-Women In Film: “No Home Movie,” a film by the late Belgian auteur Chantal Akerman, which presents conversations between Akerman and her mother, screens. [7 p.m., Phyllis Wattis Theater, S.F. Museum of Modern Art, 151 Third St., S.F.]

Jidenna: The Nigerian-American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer is on his 85 To Africa Tour. [9 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

María Dueñas: The teen violinist performs Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto on a San Francisco Symphony program conducted by Marek Janowski and also featuring music by Hindemith and Mozart’s “Jupiter” Symphony. [2 p.m., Davies Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Hamlet: National Theatre Live presents a high-definition film of the stage production captured live in the U.K. starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role.[7 p.m., Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose]

Sharktoberfest Nightlife: Representatives from Pacific Shark Research Center and DJs Cosmic Amanda and Small Crimes (aka “Left Shark” and “Right Shark”) are among presenters at the science institution’s weekly after-hours party. [6 to 10 p.m., California Academy of Sciences, Golden Gate Park, 55 Music Concourse Drive, S.F.]