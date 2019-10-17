Good Day Oct. 17-19, 2019

The San Francisco Girls Chorus sings a program paying tribute to Sister Juana Inés de la Cruz, a 17th century feminist, in concert on Saturday, Oct. 19 in The City. (Courtesy Carlin Ma)

THURSDAY, OCT. 17

United Nations Association Film Festival: The 22nd annual 10-day event begins with a reception followed by “Ai Weiwei: Yours Truly,” about the exhibition “@Large: Ai Weiwei on Alcatraz,” in which the artist-activist transformed the former island penitentiary into a platform for exposing the plight of prisoners of conscience around the world. [5:30 p.m., Mitchell Park Community Center, 3700 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto]

Sweat: Pear Theatre opens its production of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize winner about a group of steel workers in Pennsylvania, followed by a gala. [8 p.m., 1110 La Avenida St., Mountain View]

Christian Robinson: Litquake presents the Newbery and Caldecott award-winner in celebration of his inspirational new picture book, “Just in Case You Want to Fly.” [5:30 p.m., Books, Inc., 3515 California St., S.F.]

The Secret Behind High Drug Costs: Attorneys, consultants and insurance company representatives discuss pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), an industry secret that explains why drug prices are confusing and expensive. [6 p.m. Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

The High Water Line: The five-piece San Francisco bluegrass band based performs music from its debut full-length record, “Introducing the High Water Line.” [6:30 p.m., 3 Fish Studios, 4541 Irving St., S.F.]

FRIDAY, OCT. 18

Joe Bonamassa: The blues-rock guitar virtuoso, who’s been playing professionally since he opened for B.B. King at age 12, opens a two-night stand. [8 p.m., Paramount, 2025 Broadway, Oakland]

Thom Yorke: The Radiohead frontman appears in a live reenactment of his second solo album “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes” in a multimedia presentation with Nigel Godrich, Tarik Barri and Andrea Belfi [8 p.m., Greek Theatre, 2001 Gayley Road, Berkeley]

Death and The Artist: San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Co. opens its original production by Mercedes Rein and Jorge Curi, a “daring musical dramedy” of a Latino folktale about ”how death brings meaning to life.” [Mission Cultural Center, 2868 Mission St., S.F.]

Bill Burr: The actor, podcaster and frantic observational comedian closes Mountain Winery’s 61st concert season. [7:30 p.m., 14831 Pierce Road, Saratoga]

Z.E.N. Trio: Zhang Zuo, piano; Esther Yoo, violin; and Narek Hakhnazaryan, cello, play works by Schubert, Brahms and Shostakovich. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18. $45-$70. Herbst Theatre, S.F., sfperformances.org

Rupa & The April Fishes: The Bay Area band — with a “wide palette that pulls from over a decade of playing street parties, festivals and symphonic concerts in 29 countries with songs in five languages” — celebrates its release “Growing Upward.” [9 p.m., Sweetwater Music Hall, 19 Corte Madera Ave., Mill Valley]

Proclaim Literary Arts Showcase: APAture 2019 & Litquake present the session with Asian and Pacific American writers Jennifer S. Cheng (author of the acclaimed “Moon”: Letters, Maps, Poems”), Jayinee Basu, Sagaree Jain, Celeste Chan, Christine No, Lisa Kee Hamasaki, Jen Soong and Angie Sijun Lou. [7 p.m., Arc Studios & Gallery, 1246 Folsom St., S.F.]

Pachuquísmo: Opening a two-night run, the production by Vanessa Sanchez merges tap and zapateado, a dance form associated with Son Jarocho music from Veracruz, Mexico, to reflect Chicanx and Pachuca culture and the history of the Zoot Suit Riots told from a female perspective. [8 p.m., Brava, 2781 24th St., S.F.]

Bluegrass Bonanza!: Lonesome Still and Marin County Breakdown play live. [9:30 p.m., Plough & Stars, 116 Clement St., S.F.],

The Family Crest: The genre-bending Baroque pop band is the brainchild of composer, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Liam McCormick, [8 p.m., Presidio Theatre, 99 Moraga Ave., S.F. Presidio]

Lemolo: The “dreamscape” pop group is headed by Seattle based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Meagan Grandall. [8 p.m., Neck of the Woods, 406 Clement St., S.F.]

Ghastly: DJ, producer and EDM enthusiast David Lee Crow specializes in a blend of house, trap and dubstep “invoking Dillon Francis, Borgore, Zomboy and Skrillex.” Brondo [8 p.m., San Jose Civic, 135 W. San Carlos St., San Jose]

You Betta Work Comedy ¡Fiesta!: The every-third Friday performance celebrates a year at its current location in a show featuring Bernadette Luckett, Tut, Nicole Tran, Sampson McCormick and birthday cake. [7:30 p.m., Pride Center, 1021 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo]

Kitka: The female chorale focusing on Eastern European and Eurasian traditions appears in concert with leading Armenian folk singer Hasmik Harutyunyan. [8 p.m., St. Vartan Armenian Church, 650 Spruce St., Oakland]

Twelfth Night: Actors From The London Stage, a troupe founded in 1975, presents five Engish actors playing all of the roles in Shakespeare’s “frolicsome” look at love. [11 a.m. and 7 p.m., Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose]

SATURDAY, OCT. 19

San Francisco Girls Chorus: The “Daring Sisters/Atrevidas Hermanas” pays homage to a feminist figures of the 17th century Latin American Baroque era, Sister Juana Inés de la Cruz. [7:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1111 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival: At the 49th annual two-day festivities, the world pumpkin capital honors the gourd with a parade on Saturday, huge pumpkin displays, carving, food, drink, exhibits, green products, kids events, costumes, contests, entertainment and increased security. [9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Main Street, between Miramontes and Spruce streets, Half Moon Bay]

Marc Anthony: The multi-Grammy winning star offers up a “lively evening of Latin and salsa-inspired music for audiences of all ages.” [8 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]

OurTownSF Nonprofit Expo: The fourth annual free event, billed as “the largest LGBTQ resource fair ever in San Francisco,” brings together arts, community, fundraising, health, legal, political, recovery, service and spiritual groups serving the LGBTQ community. [12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Eureka Valley Recreation Center, 100 Collingwood St., S.F.]

San Francisco Trolley Dances: The moving showcase of performances follows Muni’s J-Church line from mid-Market to Noe Valley, featuring Epiphany Dance Theater and other local troupes along the route; two-hour tours begin at 11 a.m. and run every 45 minutes through 2:45 p.m. [11 a.m., International Art Museum of America, 1023 Market St.,S.F.]

SFUSD Enrollment Fair: The gathering offers the opporunity to meet with people from all San Francisco Unified School District schools under one roof. [9 a.m. to 2 pm., John O’Connell High, 2355 Folsom St., S.F.]

Curium Trio: In a collaboration with Helia Music Collective, the ensemble — pianist Rachel Kim, violinist Agnieszka Peszko and cellist Carlyn Kessler — plays works for piano trio by Jennifer Higdon, Germaine Tailleferre and Bay Area composers Emily Shisko, Julie Barwick and Emma Logan. [7:30 p.m., 1329 Seventh Ave., S.F.]

Tremble Staves: The piece by Raven Chacon — a synthesis of chamber music, theater, noise, improvisation, installation and performance art four years in the making — incorporates the ruins and the standing water of Sutro Baths as sounding instruments. [4:30 p.m., Lands End, Golden Gate National Recreation Area, 1004 Point Lobos Ave., S.F.]

New Wave City: The “First & Foremost 80s Dance Party” celebrates its 27th anniversary. [9 p.m., Cat Club, 1190 Folsom St., S.F.]

Rock the Ship: Pirates Press Records showcases Cock Sparrer, Subhumans, Street Dogs, Off With Their Heads, Monster Squad, The Drowns and Territories in concert aboard the USS Hornet Aircraft Carrier. [Noon to 9p.m., 707 W. Hornet Ave., Alameda]

1984: San Leandro Players open a month-long run of the play based on George Orwell’s classic dystopian drama. [8 p.m., 320 West Estudillo Ave., San Leandro]

The Designated Daughter: Victoria Podesta begin a run of her poignant solo show about caregiving for a dying parent that asks: What do the living owe the dying and what do the dying truly bequeath the living? [5 p.m., Marsh, 1062 Valencia St., S.F.]

Susan Ellinger: The pianist performs works by Debussy and Haydn. [7:30 p.m., Incarnation Episcopal Church, 1750 29th Ave., S.F.]

Alexander String Quartet with Robert Greenberg: The musicians and lecturer open a Saturday morning series surveying Beethoven’s string quartets, combining full performances of the works accompanied by Greenberg’s informed and humorous commentary. [10 a.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]