Good Day Oct. 16-17, 2019

Eve Rodsky, author of “Fair Play,” speaks about her book for couples that want to solve problems related to an inequitable division of labor in the homes. (Courtesy photo)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16

Eve Rodsky: Commonwealth Club presents the author of “Fair Play: A Game-Changing Solution for When You Have Too Much to Do (and More Life to Live)” in a talk about the imbalance between men and women’s time spent on unpaid labor, with tips on how to redistribute the work load. [6:30 p.m., Marines’ Memorial Club, 609 Sutter St., S.F.]

Devendra Banhart: The singer-songwriter and former San Francisco Art Institute student is known for his “wide range of musical ideas, from folk to blues to the avant garde.” [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Maribou State: NME called the English electronic duo’s (Chris Davids and Liam Ivory) 2018 album “Kingdoms in Colour” a “kaleidoscopic triumph.” [7:30 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Kazu: Best known as the singer from the New York indie band Blonde Redhead, the performer is on tour with her debut solo album “Adult Baby.” [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Zadie Smith: City Arts and Lectures hosts the award-winning English novelist (“White Teeth,” “On Beauty”), whose new short story collection is “Grand Union.” [7:30 p.m., Sydney Goldstein Theater, 275 Hayes St., S.F.]

Banners: The Liverpool indie rock outfit headed by Michael Nelson plays from its debut album, “Where the Shadow Ends.” [9 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

A Night With Janis Joplin: Tony Award-nominee Mary Bridget Davies reprises her Broadway role as the famed blues rock vocalist for one night only. [7:30 p.m., Center for the Performing Arts, 255 Almaden Blvd., San Jose]

Michael Longoria: The “Jersey Boys” star’s one-man show “Like They Do In The Movies” includes big tunes from film soundtracks from the past 50 years. [7 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

For Sama-A Young Mother’s Tale of War: Syrian filmmaker Waad al-Kateab, who filmed her life in the rebel-held city of Aleppo over five years, and her co-director Edward Watts speak about their critically acclaimed, multi-award winning documentary. [Noon, Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Mesha Maren: The award-winning fiction writer speaks about her rural West Virginia set-novel “Sugar Run,” a “steamy” selection about woman’s challenging return to the world after being in prison for 18 years. [7:30 p.m., Green Apple Books, 1231 Ninth Ave., S.F.]

Christian Robinson: The Newbery recipient introduces his new picture book, “Just in Case You Want to Fly,” which is for “everyone who has ever needed wings.” [5 p.m., Main Library, second floor, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Oakland Comedy Festival: The inaugural event, five days of performances from local and national comedians along with workshops and film screenings, opens with the free Moonlight Comedy, with standup by Dauood Naimyar, Julie Ash, Ian Levy, Melissa McGillicuddy, Marcus Williams and Adam Pearlstein. [7 p.m., Uptown, 1928 Telegraph Ave., Oakland]

Alan Kaufman: The Bronx-born son of a French-Jewish Holocaust survivor appears in a Litquake talk about his novel “The Berlin Woman,” about writers whose “volatile affair is affected by conflicting political views and a world of rising unrest.” [6:30 p.m., Mechanics Institute, 57 Post St., S.F.]

¡El Movimiento Vivo! Chicano Roots of El Día de los Muertos: In a show running through Feb. 16, Oakland Museum of California marks the 25th anniversary of its Días de los Muertos celebration with a new exhibit of altars, artworks and interactive elements that show how Chicano activists used Day of the Dead traditions to foster pride in their indigenous heritage. [11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1000 Oak St., S.F.]

Mill Valley Philharmonic: Opening a series of weekend performances with a free preview concert, “Epic Romance,” led by the volunteer orchestra’s new conductor Dana Sadava, includes works by Fauré, Beethoven and Sibelius. [7 p.m., Mount Tamalpais United Methodist Church, 410 Sycamore Ave., Mill Valley]

THURSDAY, OCT. 17

Phil Collins: The singer-songwriter and former Genesis vocalist and drummer is on his Still Not Dead Yet Tour. [7 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]

J Balvin: The Colombian reggaeton star is on his Arcoiris Tour, which also features up-and-coming Puerto Rican musicians Lyanno and Eladio Carrion. [8 p.m., SAP Center, 525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose]

Disney on Ice: Opening an eight performance run before it moves to the South Bay, “Worlds of Enchantment” showcases characters from “Cars,” “Toy Story 3,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Frozen.” [7 p.m., Oakland Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland]

Lawrence Weschler: The author speaks about “And How Are You Dr. Sacks?” his biographical memoir written after four years of reporting on famed neurologist Oliver Sacks in the 1980s. [7 p.m., Exploratorium, Pier 15, The Embarcadero, S.F.]

GWAR: The veteran satirical shock rock band headlines a bill with Toxic Holocaust, Sacred Reich and Against the Grain. [7:30 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

The Velvet Underground Experience: The San Francisco Rock & Roll Book Club, Litquake and Hat & Beard Press host an evening with rare film footage to launch the books “The Velvet Underground Experience” and “My Week Beats Your Year: Encounters with Lou Reed.” [7 p.m., City Lights, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Tent City: California Institute of Integral Studies hosts a reception and free screening of the movie by Bay Area filmmaker Adimu Madyu about homelessness in Oakland, accompanied by a discussion about finding solutions. [4 to 7 p.m., 1453 Mission St., S.F.]

Revels & Revelations: Ben Stiller, Malin Akerman, Margaret Cho, Violet Grohl & Dave Grohl, Dave Koz, Charles Jones and Scott Nevins are slated to appear at $500 and up fundraiser for Bring Change To Mind, an organizaton dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness. [6:30 p.m., Bimbo’s 365 Club, Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Sis: The Berkeley band — singer-multi-instrumentalist Jenny Gillespie Mason and husband and wife team Carly Bond (electric guitar, flutes, vocals) and Rob Shelton (synths, programming) — release their second album “Gas Station Roses.” [9 p.m., Amnesia, 853 Valencia St., S.F.]

A Beginner’s Guide to the End of Life: Shoshana Berger, editor at design firm IDEO and UCSF Palliative care physician B.J. Miller offer instructions on managing the end of life, including how to navigate a “complex system of hidden costs and intense emotions.” [7 p.m., Cubberley Theatre, 4000 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto]

The State of Water-Understanding California’s Most Precious Resource: Obi Kaufmann, author of “California Field Atlas,” discusses his new book, which explains the state’s water infrastructure and ecosystems and argues in favor of conservation and restoration. [12:30 p.m., Mechanics’ Institute, 57 Post St., S.F.]

Nic Stone: The author of the best-selling young adult books “Dear Martin” and “ Odd One Out” speaks about “Jackpot,” her new “romance that examines class, privilege, and how a stroke of good luck can change an entire life” with journalist and picture book author Dashka Slater. [7 p.m., Kepler’s, 1010 El Camino Real, Menlo Park]

Around the World with Monica Chew: The pianist plays music from Brazil, Turkey and France, as well as new works and Maurice Ravel’s “Gaspard de la Nuit.” [6 p.m., Latino/Hispanic Room, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra: Director Nicholas McGegan leads the period instrument group and voices in “A Cosmic Notion,” a premiere by Caroline Shaw. [8 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F]