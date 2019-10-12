Good Day Oct. 13-15, 2o19

Butchertown Jazz Festival, Joshua Raidin and The Weepier, Logic, Superfest Disability Film Festival, No Spectators-The Art of Burning Man, Max Richter, Manuel Barrueco, Maurice Hines, Bob Dylan, Neil deGrasse Tyson, The Japanese House, Ijeoma Oluo, Chris Brown, Tiffany Shlain

Skip The Needle, a Bay Area soul-funk band with, from left, Kofy Brown, Vicki Randle, Katie Cash and Shelley Doty, appears at the free Butchertown Jazz Festival in the Bayview on Oct. 13. (Courtesy photo)

SUNDAY, OCT. 13

Butchertown Jazz Festival: The free outdoor event features Skip The Needle, an all-female funk rock collective, the Tammy Hall Trio and special guest Denise Perrier, Howard Wiley, and Extra Nappy, as well as family-friendly activities. [2 to 6 p.m., 2025 Lane St., S.F.]

Logic: The California rapper is on his Confessions of a Dangerous Mind Tour; J.I.D and YBN Cordae also are on the bill. [7:30 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]

Joshua Radin, The Weepies: Sirius XM Coffee House presents the heartfelt singer-songwriter, co-headlining with adorable husband-and-wife indie pop folk duo of Steve Tannen and Deb Talan; Los Angeles singer-songwriter Lily Kershaw opens. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

APAture 2019: “Declare,” the 20th anniversary of Kearny Street Workshop’s annual multidisciplinary arts festival featuring work by emerging Asian and Pacific American artists, hosts book showcase with Anand Vedawala, executive director of SF Zine Fest. [1 to 4 p.m., American Bookbinders Museum, 355 Clementina St, S.S.]

Superfest Disability Film Festival: The 33rd event offers movies from eight countries that challenge mainstream representations of disability in cinema. [11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Contemporary Jewish Museum, 736 Mission St., S.F.]

No Spectators-The Art of Burning Man: Running through Feb. 16, the exhibition organized by the Smithsonian includes artwork, sculpture and installation from the annual Black Rock Desert cultural festival known for celebrating experimentation, collaboration and creativity. [11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oakland Museum, 1000 Oak St., Oakland]

Sing-along Mary Poppins: Sara Moore and friends host the participatory program for fans of the 1964 Disney movie, which also includes a goody bag giveaway and costume contest. [3:30 and 7 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

Max Richter: The classical composer and the American Contemporary Music Ensemble play “From Sleep” and “Infra,” inspired by T.S. Eliot’s “The Wasteland.” [4 p.m., Bing Concert Hall, 327 Lasuen St., Stanford University]

Manuel Barrueco: The classical guitar virtuoso plays a program of music from Cuba and Spain. [7 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Maurice Hines: Bay Area Cabaret hosts the dancer in “Tappin’ thru Life,” backed by the all-female Diva Jazz Orchestra and his tap protégés The Manzari Brothers. [7:30 p.m., Venetian Room, Fairmont Hotel, 950 Mason St., S.F.]

Ives Collective: Icelandic violinist Hrabba Atladottir joins the ensemble in a concert of 20th and 21st century works by Zoltán Kodály, Erich Korngold and Peteris Vasks. [4 p.m., Old First Church, 1751 Sacramento St., S.F.]

French film series: Midcentury Productions presents double feature about pianists and their travails, beginning with 1951’s “Shadow and Light” with Simone Signoret and Maria Casares, followed by 1948’s “Monelle” starring Louis Jouvet and Dany Robin. [12:30 p.m., Roxie, 3117 16th St., S.F.]

Clairo: The 21-year-old indie lo-fi star who found fame with the viral video “Pretty Girl” begins a two-night stand; London’s bedroom pop artist beabadoobee opens. [8 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]’

Altin Gün: Members of the group from Amsterdam are inspired by Turkish folk and psychedelia from the 1960s-70s. [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Sarah Cahill: The contemporary classical pianist performs Lou Harrison’s Concerto for Piano with Javanese Gamelan. [5:30 and 7:30 p.m., Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive, 2155 Center St., Berkeley]

Ayokay: The Detroit-bred singer-songwriter-producer plays “glossy electropop.” [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 850 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Frankenstein: Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller appear in two filmed performances captured onscreen from National Theatre stage productions; the matinee features Cumberbatch as the Creature; Miller plays the Creature in the evening show. [2 and 7 p.m., Hammer Theatre, 101 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose]

MONDAY, OCT. 14

Bob Dylan and his Band: The 78-year-old singer-songwriter and cultural icon continues on the 2019 leg of his Never Ending Tour. [7:30 p.m., Frost Amphitheater, 351 Lasuen St., Stanford]

Neil deGrasse Tyson: The scientist and media personality appears in conversation to promote his new book “Letters from an Astrophysicist.” [7:30 p.m., Davies Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

The Japanese House: English indie pop solo artist Amber Bain earned acclaim for her 2019 full-length debut “Good at Falling.” [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Porchlight Storytelling: The series offers “liar”-centric tales told by Sarah Cannon, Rene Denfeld, Michelle Ruiz Keil, Tom Lanoye, Tiffany Midge and Hagar Peeters, co-hosted by Arline Klatte and Beth Lisick with music by Marc Capelle. [8 p.m., Swedish American Hall, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Andrew Combs: The country-Americana singer-songwriter from Nashville says his new album “Ideal Man” is partly inspired by his recent fascination with painting. [8:30 p.m., Cafe Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

City and Colour: The act is the folk project of Juno Award-winning Canadian songwriter Dallas Green, who also plays in the post-hardcore band Alexisonfire. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Ian Spencer Bell: In a Litquake offering combining dance, poetry and memoir, the New York City performance artist appears in “Duet,” a 25-minute piece about an ex-boyfriend’s betrayal, and “Marrow,” a dance-poem work in which he recalls growing up gay in rural Virginia. [7 p.m., CounterPulse, 80 Turk St., S.F.]

Jónsi & Alex Somers: The audio and visual artists perform their 2009 milestone ambient album “Riceboy Sleeps” in its entirety with an orchestra. [8 p.m., Golden Gate Theatre, 1 Taylor St., S.F.].

Fleabag: National Theatre Live presents a film of comedian’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s one-woman show (adapted into a hit TV series) captured from London’s Wyndham’s Theatre, [7 p.m., Vogue Theatre, 3290 Sacramento St., S.F.]

Perfect Blue: The “Ani-Monday” program showcasing anime screens Satoshi Kon’s psychological thriller about a pop idol who’s worshipped by the masses. [7:30 p.m., Balboa Theatre, 3630 Balboa St., S.F.]

The KVB: Nicholas Wood and Kat Day blend “reverb-soaked shoegaze with minimalist electronic production.” [8 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Ijeoma Oluo: Comedian W. Kamau Bell joins the feminist, commentator and author in a conversation about her book, “So You Want To Talk About Race.” [7:30 p.m., Spangenberg Theater, Gunn High School, 780 Arastradero Road, Palo Alto]

TUESDAY, OCT. 15

Chris Brown: The hit R&B, rap and pop star is on his Indigoat tour, promoting his ninth studio album “Indigo” on a bill with Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy. [6:30 p.m., Oakland Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland]

Tiffany Shlain: Litquake presents the filmmaker and founder of the Webby Awards speaking on “The Power of Unplugging One Day a Week.” [6:30 p.m., Mechanics’ Institute, 57 Post St., S.F.]

Monster Rally: Ohio artist Ted Feighan’s new album “Adventures on the Floating Island” reflects his interest in hip-hop, exotica, topicalia and soul. [8 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Gus Dapperton: Pitchfork described the artist’s sound as “a hodgepodge of gauzy pop-rock, evoking Tame Impala, Mac DeMarco and the 1975.” [8:30 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Finneas: The singer, songwriter, producer, musician and actor — and Billie Eilish’s big brother —- has a new EP, “Blood Harmony.” [8 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

Jesse Malin: The troubadour and former D Generation frontman plays from “Sunset Kids” on a bill with Joseph Arthur (of Fistful of Mercy and RNDM), whose new recording is “Comeback World.” [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Leeroy Stagger: The Canadian alt-folk musician’s latest album and book is called “Strange Paths.” [8 p.m., Hotel Utah, 500 Fourth St., S.F.]

Panel on Corporate Art Collecting Today: San Francisco Art Dealers Association presents the ticketed talk, with Paloma Añoveros, curator at Charles Schwab Corp, Al Cosio, corporate art coordinator at SFMOMA Artists Gallery and art advisor Heather Marx. [6 to 9 p.m., Saint Joseph’s Arts Society, 1401 Howard St., S.F.]

The Lucky Eejits: The Oakland punk rock band headlines the Depth Charge show, also with The Run Up, Fox Grave and Blaming You. [9 p.m., Knockout, 3223 Mission St., S.F.]

The Big Quiet: Participants in the ticketed mass meditation under the rotunda in Oakland’s city hall will do breathing exercises, vocal toning, meditate, listen to music and converse with others. [6:30 p.m., 300 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, Oakland]

Cheetah conservation: Laurie Marker, director of Cheetah Conservation Fund, discusses the organization’s holistic efforts to protect the world’s fastest land animal at the ticketed benefit. [6:30 p.m., Oakland Zoo, Zimmer Auditorium, 9777 Golf Links Road, Oakland]