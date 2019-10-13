Good Day Oct. 13-15, 2019

Skip The Needle, a Bay Area soul-funk band with, from left, Kofy Brown, Vicki Randle, Katie Cash and Shelley Doty, appears at the free Butchertown Jazz Festival in the Bayview. (Courtesy photo)

TODAY

Butchertown Jazz Festival: The free outdoor event features Skip The Needle, an all-female funk rock collective, the Tammy Hall Trio and special guest Denise Perrier, Howard Wiley, and Extra Nappy, as well as family-friendly activities. [2 to 6 p.m., 2025 Lane St., S.F.]

Logic: The California rapper is on his Confessions of a Dangerous Mind Tour; J.I.D and YBN Cordae open. [7:30 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]

APAture 2019: “Declare,” the 20th anniversary of Kearny Street Workshop’s multidisciplinary festival featuring emerging Asian and Pacific American artists hosts a book showcase with Anand Vedawala, director of SF Zine Fest. [1 to 4 p.m., American Bookbinders Museum, 355 Clementina St, S.F.]

Superfest Disability Film Festival: The 33rd event offers movies from eight countries that challenge mainstream representations of disability in cinema. [11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Contemporary Jewish Museum, 736 Mission St., S.F.]

No Spectators-The Art of Burning Man: Running through Feb. 16, the exhibit organized by the Smithsonian includes installations from the Black Rock Desert cultural festival known for experimentation, collaboration and creativity. [11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oakland Museum, 1000 Oak St., Oakland]

Sing-along Mary Poppins: Sara Moore hosts the participatory program for fans of the 1964 Disney movie, which includes a goody bag giveaway and costume contest. [3:30 and 7 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

Max Richter: The classical composer and American Contemporary Music Ensemble play music inspired by T.S. Eliot’s “The Wasteland.” [4 p.m., Bing Concert Hall, 327 Lasuen St., Stanford University]

Ives Collective: Icelandic violinist Hrabba Atladottir joins the ensemble in a concert of works by Zoltán Kodály, Erich Korngold and Peteris Vasks. [4 p.m., Old First Church, 1751 Sacramento St., S.F.]

French film series: The double feature about pianists and their travails begins with 1951’s “Shadow and Light” with Simone Signoret and Maria Casares, followed by 1948’s “Monelle” starring Louis Jouvet and Dany Robin. [12:30 p.m., Roxie, 3117 16th St., S.F.]

Clairo: The 21-year-old indie lo-fi star with the viral video “Pretty Girl” begins a two-night stand; London’s bedroom pop artist beabadoobee opens. [8 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Altin Gün: Members of the group from Amsterdam are inspired by Turkish folk and psychedelia from the 1960s-70s. [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Frankenstein: Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller appear in two filmed performances captured from National Theatre productions; the matinee features Cumberbatch as the Creature; Miller plays the Creature in the evening show. [2 and 7 p.m., Hammer Theatre, 101 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose]

Manuel Barrueco: The classical guitar virtuoso plays a program of music from Cuba and Spain. [7 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Maurice Hines: Bay Area Cabaret hosts the dancer in “Tappin’ thru Life,” with the Diva Jazz Orchestra and his tap protégés The Manzari Brothers. [7:30 p.m., Fairmont Hotel, 950 Mason St., S.F.]

MONDAY

Bob Dylan and his Band: The 78-year-old singer-songwriter and cultural icon continues on the 2019 leg of his Never Ending Tour. [7:30 p.m., Frost Amphitheater, 351 Lasuen St., Stanford]

Neil deGrasse Tyson: The scientist and media personality appears in conversation to promote his new book “Letters from an Astrophysicist.” [7:30 p.m., Davies Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

The Japanese House: English indie pop solo artist Amber Bain earned acclaim for her full-length debut “Good at Falling.” [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Ian Spencer Bell: In a Litquake offering, the New York City performance artist appears in “Duet,” a 25-minute piece about an ex-boyfriend’s betrayal, and “Marrow,” a dance-poem work in which he recalls growing up gay in rural Virginia. [7 p.m., CounterPulse, 80 Turk St., S.F.]

Jónsi & Alex Somers: The artists perform their 2009 milestone ambient album “Riceboy Sleeps” in its entirety with an orchestra. [8 p.m., Golden Gate Theatre, 1 Taylor St., S.F.]

Fleabag: National Theatre Live presents a film of comedian’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s one-woman show (adapted into a hit TV series) captured from London’s Wyndham’s Theatre, [7 p.m., Vogue Theatre, 3290 Sacramento St., S.F.]

Perfect Blue: Satoshi Kon’s anime psychological thriller about a pop idol who’s worshipped by the masses screens. [7:30 p.m., Balboa Theatre, 3630 Balboa St., S.F.]

Ijeoma Oluo: Comedian W. Kamau Bell joins the commentator and author in a conversation about her book, “So You Want To Talk About Race.” [7:30 p.m., Spangenberg Theater, Gunn High School, 780 Arastradero Road, Palo Alto]

TUESDAY

Chris Brown: The R&B star is on his Indigoat tour, promoting his latest album “Indigo” on a bill with Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy. [6:30 p.m., Oakland Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland]

Tiffany Shlain: Litquake presents the filmmaker and founder of the Webby Awards speaking on “The Power of Unplugging One Day a Week.” [6:30 p.m., Mechanics’ Institute, 57 Post St., S.F.]

Panel on Corporate Art Collecting Today: San Francisco Art Dealers Association presents the ticketed talk, with Paloma Añoveros, curator at Charles Schwab Corp, Al Cosio, corporate art coordinator at SFMOMA Artists Gallery and art advisor Heather Marx. [6 to 9 p.m., Saint Joseph’s Arts Society, 1401 Howard St., S.F.]