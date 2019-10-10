Good Day Oct. 10-12, 2019

Afro-Cuban troupe Arenas Dance Company premieres “Eso sí” (“That’s it!”), a piece about immigration and more by Susana Arenas Pedroso at Dance Mission Oct. 11-13. (Courtesy Brooke Anderson)

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

Terror Vault: Kicking off a month-long run, the “completely terrifying haunted attraction” is an interactive experience combining elements of theater, special effects, haunted mazes and escape rooms within San Francisco’s historic U.S.Mint building. [6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 88 Fifth St., S.F.]

Circus Arts at the Dragon: “Cosmos,” an aerial circus show for all ages, celebrates “the beauty and mystery of the stars.” [8 p.m., Dragon Theatre, 2120 Broadway, Redwood City]

Zach Deputy: The multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter’s new EP “Red Moon” is described as “island-infused, drum ‘n’ bass, gospel-ninja-soul.” [9 p.m., Longboard Margarita Bar, 180 Eureka Square, Pacifica ]

It’s Only A Play: Opening a three-week run, Hillbarn Theatre stages the farce by Tony winner Terrence McNally about a playwright, who, along with friends and associates, anxiously awaits to see if his show is a hit. [8 p.m., 1285 East Hillsdale Blvd., Foster City]

Macario: Teatro Visión begins an eight-performance run of a large-cast show adapted from B. Traven’s classic novel and film about a poor woodcutter in pre-Independence Mexico whose dream is to live a day without hunger. [8 p.m., School of Arts and Culture, Mexican Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum Rock Ave., San José]

FRIDAY, OCT. 11

Arenas Dance Company: Opening a three-performance run, “Eso sí” (“That’s it!”), the AfroCuban troupe’s new full-length piece, looks at immigration, Cuba and Afro-Latinidad and celebrates the 20th anniversary of director Susana Arenas Pedroso’s arrival in the U.S.. [8 p.m., Dance Mission, 3316 24th St., S.F.]

Grand National Rodeo: The 73rd annual event, opening a four-day, two-weekend run, includes bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, bull riding, barrel racing and livestock exhibitions. [8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Cow Palace, 2600 Geneva Ave., Daly City]

Financial Literacy Campaign: The third installment of the free workshop series is dedicated to understanding savings and retirement. [3 to 5 p.m., Learning Center, Main Library, fifth floor, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Mortified: Mark Schwartz, Christina Kerby, Laurel Moses and Scott Kravitz appear in the every second Friday comedy show in which grownups share their real teen angst stories from journals with strangers. [7:30 p.m., DNA Lounge, 375 11th St., S.F.]

Stephen Chboski: The author of the best-selling 1999 coming-of-age “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” appears in a ticketed talk to promote “Imaginary Friend,” his new literary horror novel for adults. [7:30 p.m., Kepler’s, 1010 El Camino Real, Menlo Park]

Honky Tonk Hoppy Hour: Petunia & The Vipers play country swing, presented by Shelby Ash. [7 to 10 p.m., Milk Bar, 1840 Haight St., S.F.]

City of Souls: SOMArts opens its 20th annual Dia de Los Muertos exhibit, which merges traditional altars with contemporary installations, with a reception. [6 to 9 p.m., SOMArts, 934 Brannan St., S.F.]

The Simon & Garfunkel Story: The concert-style theater show chronicles the journey of the hitmaking folk-rock duo of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. [8 p.m., Golden Gate Theatre, 1 Taylor St., S.F.]

Peninsula Ballet Theatre Cabaret series: Dancers perform works by artistic director Gregory Amato in an intimate studio setting; the event also includes drinks, tapas and a post-show meet-and-greet. [8 p.m., Studio One Theatre, 1880 South Grant St., San Mateo]

Morcheeba: The pioneering U.K. trip hop group headlines a show with Telepopmusik and Earth Moon Earth. [9 p.m., Midway, 900 Marin St., S.F.]

Planting The Seed: In the art gallery event, five storytellers share tales about manipulation, deceit, suspicion, hope and “other lies we tell ourselves.” [7 p.m., Minnesota Street Project, 1398 Tennessee St., S.F.]

Michael Franti & Spearhead: The Bay area hip-hop and fusion artist continues his tour promoting his latest album “Stay Human Vol. II” and self-directed documentary of a similar name. [8 p.m., Fox, 1807 Telergraph Ave., Oakland]

Oakland Symphony: The 31st season opens with “Hot as Hell, Cool as Jazz,” featuring Arrigo Boito’s “Prologue to Mefistofele” and music by pianist composer Taylor Eigsti and trumpeter Josiah Woodson. [8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 2025 Broadway, Oakland]

The Marriage of Figaro (Le Nozze di Figaro): San Francisco Opera opens its run of a new production of the Mozart opera with bass-baritone Michael Sumuel as Figaro. [7:30 p.m., War Memorial, 301 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Joshua Radin and the Weepies: Sirius XM Coffee House presents the heartfelt singer-songwriter, co-headlining with adorable husband-and-wife indie pop folk duo of Steve Tannen and Deb Talan; Los Angeles singer-songwriter Lily Kershaw opens. [7:30 p.m., Hammer Theatre, 101 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose]

Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey: The New York Times writers who uncovered Harvey Weinstein’s abuses discuss their book, “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.” [7:30 p.m., Sydney Goldstein Theater, 275 Hayes St., S.F.]

Ives Collective: Icelandic violinist Hrabba Atladottir joins the ensemble in a concert of 20th and 21st century works by Zoltán Kodály, Erich Korngold and Peteris Vasks. [7:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 600 Colorado Ave., Palo Alto]

Art Guild of Pacifica: The group’s 61st annual Members Show opens with a reception featuring live music and a showcase of work by 60th Exhibition Award artists Vadim Dymshyts, Nancy Hall, Andrew Leone and Glynis Takalo. [7 p.m., Sanchez Art Center, 1220 Linda Mar Blvd., Pacifica]

Kishi Bashi: The violinist and singer-songwriter creates little symphonies based in classical music and 21st-century pop. [8 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

Bassem Youssef: The comedian who hosted a first-of-its-kind political satire show on TV in his native Egypt and is now a U.S. resident, opens a two-day standup engagement. [7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Cobb’s Comedy Club, 915 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Ride: The U.K. shoegaze legends are back with “This Is Not a Safe Place,” their second album following 20-year hiatus. [8 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

The Alchemy Tour: Nghtmre + Slander headline the electronic, dance show, also featuring Seven Lions, The Glitch Mob and Huxley Anne. [5 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]

Deadmau5: The Canadian producer brings his cube v3 tour to the South Bay. [8:30 p.m., San Jose Civic, 135 West San Carlos St.,San Jose]

SATURDAY, OCT. 12

Peter Frampton: The English guitar rocker’s last show of his Finale Farewell Tour includes special guests Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening and Julian Frampton. [7:30 p.m., Concord Pavilion, 2000 Kirker Pass Road, Concord]

Filipino American Book Festival: The theme of the fifth annual two-day community event with books and authors is “Isang Mundo (One World): Humanity, Diversity, and Resistance in the Arts”; special guest is Pulitzer Prize-winner Jose Antonio Vargas. [10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Koret Auditorium, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

MC Hammer, Tony! Toni! Toné: KBLX presents the big Bay Area Reunion concert, featuring the rapper and the R&B band’s original members Raphael Saadiq, D’wayne Wiggins and Timothy Riley. [8 p.m., Oakland Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland]

Shanghai Quartet: The internationally acclaimed ensemble plays works by Joseph Haydn, Bedrich Semtana and Tan Du. [7:30 p.m., Hammer Theatre, 101 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose]

Willie Nelson: The country singer with a six-decade career and 200 albums appears; the bill also features his son Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real [6:30 p.m., Frost Amphitheatre, 351 Lasuen St., Stanford University]

Yerba Buena Night: The free outdoor show offers music, dance and performance by acts including La Gente, The Afrofunk Experience, San Francisco Neo Futurists, Sang Matiz, Theatre Flamenco, Gregangelo Velocity Circus, Robert Moses’ Kin. [5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Jessie Square Plaza, 736 Mission St., S.F.]

Rezz: Canadian DJ-producer Isabelle Rezazadeh, known for her “body-rattling bass,” headlines a show with BlackGummy, Peekaboo and DJ Dials. [7 p.m., Bill Graham Civic, 99 Grove St., S.F.]

Aaron Lee Tasjan: The Nashville singer-songwriter is earning good reviews for his recent release “Karma for Cheap: Reincarnated.” [9 p.m., Cafe Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

South Bay Composers Concert: The big-band Nineteen Jazz Orchestra performs music submitted by composers or varied ages and levels of experience. [8 p.m., Tabard Theater, 29 N. San Pedro St., San Jose]

Aldous Harding: The New Zealand folk singer-songwriter takes on multiple identities in “Zoo Eyes,” a single from her newest album “Designer.” [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Abida Parveen: The Sufi music legend appears to benefit Developments in Literacy, an education nonprofit serving Pakistan’s most impoverished areas. [8:30 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]

Sabaton, Hammerfall: The Swedish metal bands appear on their Dominion Tour. [8 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Faye Webster: The young singer-songwriter pays homage to Americana traditions and draws from her experiences in Atlanta’s hip-hop scene. [8 p.m., Thee Parkside, 1600 17th St., S.F.]

Henry Chadwick: The Santa Cruz singer-songwriter, musician and producer plays music that lands “somewhere between indie, garage rock, psychedelia and shimmery, sunshine-tinged power-pop.” [8 p.m., Amnesia, 853 Valencia St., S.F. ]