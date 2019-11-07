Good Day Nov. 7-9, 2019

“Amaluna,” Cirque du Soleil’s extravanganza with a largely female cast, opens under the big top near the ballpark. (Courtesy Markus Moellenberg/Cirque du Soleil)

THURSDAY, NOV. 7

Amaluna: Cirque du Soleil opens a 10-week San Francisco run of its 33rd production, “a celebration of love and a tribute to the work and voice of women, featuring a cast that comprises mostly women with an all-female band.” [8 p.m., Big Top, Oracle Park Parking Lot A, 74 Mission Rock St., S.F.]

Testmatch: The time-traveling premiere by Kate Atwell centering on cricket is set in 2019 at a match between women players from India and England, and in 1800, among British administrators in colonial India. [7:30 p.m., American Conservatory Theater’s Strand Theater, 1127 Market St., S.F.]

Deaf Louder: Antoine Hunter’s Urban Jazz Dance Company, led by Hunter, a deaf, African American choreographer, opens a four-performance run of a “gritty and raw” multidisciplinary show incorporating ballet, jazz, hip-hop, and African with sign language. [7:30 p.m., CounterPulse, 80 Turk St., S.F.]

A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Beginning a three-weekend run, Arabian Shakespeare Festival’s production of the beloved comedy, informed by the troupe’s work in United Arab Emirates, includes gender-conscious and multiple-role casting choices. [8 p.m., Royce Gallery – 2901 Mariposa St., S.F.]

Ani Cordero: The New York-based singer, songwriter,and multi-instrumentalist’s lifetime in Latin American music informs songs of love and protest on her new album “Querido Mundo” (“Dear World”). [7 and 8:30 p.m., Joe Henderson Lab, SFJAZZ, 201 Franklin St., S.F.]

Amati Schmitt & Django All Stars; Opening a four-performance gig, the “living tribute to Django Reinhardt” features guitarist Amati Schmitt, accordionist Ludovic Beier, violinist Pierre Blanchard, bassist Xavier Nikq, and for Saturday and Sunday shows, gypsy jazz guitarist-violinist Dorado Schmitt. [7:30 p.m., SFJAZZ, 201 Franklin St., S.F.]

Convoy 31000: Theatre Lunatico stages the story of the resilience, determination, and sacrifice of a group of women who worked together to resist Hitler’s occupation of France during World War [7:30 p.m., La Val’s Subterranean Theater, 1834 Euclid Ave., Berkeley]

New Century Chamber Orchestra: In the first of four Bay Area performances, pianist Simone Dinnerstein leads a concert of works by Bach, with guest artists Candace Guirao on violin and Christina Jennings on flute. [7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 2345 Channing Way, Berkeley]

San Fermin: The act is the project of Brooklyn-based composer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ellis Ludwig-Leone, who “pairs lushly avant-garde arrangements with pop-minded melodies.” [8 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.[

FRIDAY, NOV 8

Alessia Cara: The Canadian singer, Grammy Award’s best new artist in 2018 and a Def Jam Recordings artist, hit the pop scene in a major way with the anthem “Here.” [7:30 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.]

Into the Woods: Broadway by the Bay begins its three-weekend run of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim’s clever, contemporary storybook musical. [8 p.m., Fox Theatre, 2219 Broadway, Redwood City]

Hope Mohr Dance 2019 Bridge Project-Culminating Works: The conclusion of “Signals from the West: Bay Area Artists in Conversation with Merce Cunningham at 100” includes premieres of new works by commissioned artists Sófia Córdova, Maxe Crandall, Alex Escalante, Christy Funsch, Julie Moon, Jenny Odell, Nicole Peisl, Danishta Rivero, Dazaun Soleyn and Sophia Wang. [8 p.m., ODC Theater, 3153 17th St., S.F.]

Simrit: The Greek-born, South Carolina-raised, California based singer, songwriter and harmonium player, a “neo-psychedelic world beat artist,” vocalizes in English, Gurmukhi (an ancient language spoken Punjab) and a “self-created dialect” inspired by ancient Greek. [7:30 p.m., Scottish Rite Masonic Center, 2850 19th Ave., S.F.]

MAX: The singer was recently dubbed a “young pop god” by GQ. [8 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Hello Dolly: Douglas Morrisson Theatre opens a three-week run of its rendition of the musical classic detailing the romantic and comic exploits of Dolly Gallagher-Levi, turn-of-the-century matchmaker. [8 p.m., 22311 N. Third St., Hayward]

Goldroom: Los Angeles songwriter-producer Josh Legg created his new album “Plunge /\ Surface” in the wake of a life-threatening injury and recovery. [9 p.m., Mezzanine, 444 Jessie St., S.F.]

Gloria Trevi: The queen of Spanish-language music known for her “audacious and irreverent” style is on her Dosa De La Noche with Colombian pop phenomenon Karol G. [8 p.m., SAP Center, 525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose]

Tripwire Cross-Cultural Poetics Series: Poetry Center presents Giancarlo Huapaya, Omar Pimienta and José Antonio Villarán, writers working with literary small publisher Cardboard House Press, which publishes work in translation from Latin America and Spain. [7 p.m., Green Arcade, 1680 Market St., S.F.]

Craig Finn & The Uptown Controllers: “I Need a New War” is the new album by the indie rocker from Woodstock, N.Y. [8 p.m., Sweetwater Music Hall, 19 Corte Madera Ave., Mill Valley]

SATURDAY, NOV. 9

Lisa Loeb: The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter of “Stay (I Missed You)” fane appears in an intimate evening of tunes beloved by the GenX generation. [8 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

San Francisco City Chorus: Larry Marietta conductor Handel’s “Judas Maccabaeus” with soloists soprano Chelsea Hollow, mezzo Theresa Cardinale, tenor Arie Perry and baritone Igor Vieira. [7:30 p.m., Old First Church, 1751 Sacramento St., S.F.]

Grigoryan Brothers: Slava and Leonard Grigoryan, Australia’s leading guitar duo, make their San Francisco debut in a concert of classical, jazz and contemporary music from around the world. [7:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1111 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

The Edible Garden in November: The workshop focuses on taking advantage of San Francisco’s upcoming rainy season by planting cold-hardy crops such as garlic, peas and edible perennials. [10 a.m. to noon, Garden for the Environment, 1590 Seventh Ave., S.F.]

Mission Milonga-An Intimate Tango Salon: Community Music Center tango dance faculty member Sonja Riket hosts the monthly Argentine tango social dance gathering, beginning with a drop-in class, for all ages. [8 p.m., Community Music Center, Capp St., S.F.]

Tow’rs: The storytelling folk-rock band from Flagstaff, Arizona plays from the 2019 album “New Nostalgia.” [9 p.m., Hotel Utah, 500 Fourth St., S.F.]

Noah Gundersen: “Robin Williams” is the single off the folky Seattle singer-songwriter’s new CD “Lover.” [9 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Stokley: The R&B artist and percussionist, best known as the lead singer and drummer of the band Mint Condition, appears a San Francisco “A Mind Is…” Gala. [9 p.m., Hyatt Regency, 5 Embarcadero Center, S.F.]

Christmas Story, The Musical: Palo Alto Players kick off a three-week run of the show based on the fun, nostalgic hit movie about a young boy whose dream Christmas gift is an official Red Ryder BB gun. [8 p.m., Lucie Stern Theater, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto]