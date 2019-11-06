Good Day Nov. 6-7, 2019

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6

Tab Benoit: The renowned bluesy Louisiana guitarist, vocalist and activist is on his Whiskey Bayou Revue Tour with Eric McFadden and Eric Johanson. [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 850 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Luke Combs: The multi-platinum country singer-songwriter from Asheville, whose 2017 debut album “This One’s for You” broke records at the top of Billboard’s country chart for 44 weeks, is on his Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour; Morgan Wallen and Jameson Rodgers also appear. [7 p.m., SAP Center, 525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose]

Marc Grossberg: The Texas attorney discusses his debut novel “The Best People,” a juicy, Houston-set legal drama and social satire about clashes between old and new money, Ponzi schemes and judicial corruption. [6 p.m., Book Passage, 1 Ferry Building, S.F. ]

Warren Miller’s Timeless: The 70th action-packed movie by the late ski film impresario’s company was filmed on location in Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Eldora, Colorado; France, British Columbia, Switzerland and Austria and features athletes including Marcus Caston, Aurélien Ducroz, Jess McMillan, Amie Engerbretson, Baker Boyd, Jaelin Kauf and Glen Plake. [7:30 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]

Safeway Holiday Ice Rink: The holiday attraction opens its 12th season with a ceremony including comments from Assemblyman David Chiu and appearances by the cast from “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” drag queen Donna Sachet, Drag Queens On Ice, U.S. Olympic skaters Alexa & Chris Knierim and Cornell Freeney, and more. [9:30 a.m., Union Square, Geary and Powell streets, S.F.]

Romeo & Juliet: Directors Michael Nunn and William Trevitt, former Royal Ballet dancers and founders of the dance company the Ballet Boyz, are slated to appear at the San Francisco Dance Festival U.S. premiere of their film starring Royal Ballet dancers William Bracewell and Francesca Hayward and featuring choreography by Kenneth MacMillan. [7 p.m., Lucasfilm Premier Theater, 1 Letterman Drive, S.F.]

The SF Olympians Festival X: Opening today and continuing through Nov. 23, “You’ve Got Gaul!” is the theme of the showcase of 38 new short, one-act and full-length plays by 36 writers, each exploring a different legend or god from the mythology of Ancient Gaul, Britain, Ireland and the legends of King Arthur. [8 p.m., Exit Stage Left, 156 Eddy St., S.F.]www.sfolympians.com

Soloup: The Greek graphic novelist and translator Tom Papademetriou discuss “Aïvali: A Graphic Novel about Greeks and Turks in 1922” which illustrates life in a quaint city on the Aegean coast during the late Ottoman empire. [4 p.m., Room 587, Fine Arts Building, S.F. State, 1600 Holloway Ave.., S.F.]

The True Cost: San Francisco Department of Environment hosts the free screening of the documentary by Andrew Morgan that goes behind the scenes of the “fast fashion” garment industry, which exploits low-wage workers in developing countries and contributes to river and soil pollution, pesticide contamination, disease and death. [5:30 p.m., Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Bomsori Kim: San Francisco Performances presents the South Korean violinist, accompanied by Finnish pianist Juho Pohjonen, in a program of works by Schumann, Sibelius, Szymanowski, Prokofiev and Waxman. [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

FKA twigs: The second album from the acclaimedEnglish avant-pop artist born Tahliah Debrett Barnett is “Magdalene.” [8 p.m., Fox, 1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland]

Rodney Crowell: NPR called the Houston-born, Nashville-based veteran singer-songwriter, guitarist and vocalist “the Godfather of Americana.” [7:30 p.m., Montalvo Arts Center , 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga]

Mikal Cronin: The singer-songwriter’s fourth album “Seeker” finds him “pushing his often devastating power pop into darker territory.” [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Miami Horror: The electro-pop act from Melbourne started by producer Benjamin Plant has grown into a full-fledged four-piece live band; Brooklyn-based duo argonaut & wasp opens. [9 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

THURSDAY, NOV. 7

Blanket The Homeless: The benefit concert for the group that offers care packages to homeless people includes appearances by King Dream, Mickelson, Members of Goodnight, Texas, Ben Morrison of Brothers Comatose and Ken Newman. [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Richard Thompson: The influential veteran British folk rocker and guitar great’s most recent album, his 19th, is “13 Rivers”; Eliza Gilkyson opens. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

San Francisco Symphony: In the first of three concerts, Baroque specialist Ton Koopman leads the orchestra in 18th-century works by Haydn, Bach contemporary Jean-Féry Rebel, and Bach, including concertmaster Alexander Barantschik soloing in the composer’s Violin Concerto No. 1. [2 p.m., Davies Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Big Drama, No Drama, DunkelpeK: Footloose hosts the first of two presentations of experimental music, with excerpts from Daniel Larlham’s latest avant-rock opera and the iconoclastic duo of percussionist Nava Dunkelman and guitarist Jakob Pek playing progressive world music. [8 p.m., Safehouse Arts, 156 Eddy St., S.F.]

Roland De Wolk: Appearing in conversation with columnist Phil Matier, the historian and journalist discusses his book “American Disruptor: The Scandalous Life of Leland Stanford,” which describes “how the robber baron and politician reshaped industry.” [6:30 p.m., Mechanics’ Institute, 57 Post St., fourth floor, S.F.

Sanctuary artists panel: Zai Divecha, Nicole Sweeney, Anastasia Tumanova and Alice Wiese — artists who respectively work in paper, wood, ceramic and fiber — share how they are pushing boundaries of their craft “with the hopes of sparking a feeling of inner peace and psychic refuge.” [7 p.m., Heron Arts, 7 Heron St., S.F.]

Vetiver: (((folkYEAH!))) presents Andy Cabic’s band, playing from the new release “Up On High,” a collection of “sleek, economical, soulful, and sometimes sadness-tinged melodies.” [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Cutting Ball Variety Pack: The theater known for innovation opens its 10-day “Festival of Exploration and Collaboration” with an anthology performance of four short plays directed by Karina Fox, Maya Herbsman, Kayla Kaufman and May Liang. [7 p.m., Cutting Ball Theater, 277 Taylor St., S.F.]