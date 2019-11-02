Good Day Nov. 3-5, 2019

Ray Chen, From the Gold Rush to the Earthquake, Anne of the Thousand Days, Doc Stories, SF Dance Film Festival, Matt and Kim, Left Coast Chamber Ensemble, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, Tilden Tuesday Poetry Night

SUNDAY, NOV. 3

Ray Chen: Accompanied by pianist Julio Elizalde, the violinist performs a recital of works by Grieg, Saint-Saëns, J.S. Bach, Debussy and Ravel. [7:30 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Amaluna: Cirque du Soleil opens a 10-week San Francisco run of its 33rd production, “a celebration of love and a tribute to the work and voice of women, featuring a cast that comprises mostly women with an all-female band.” [5 p.m., Big Top, Oracle Park Parking Lot A, 74 Mission Rock St., S.F.]

Ensemble Phase: San Francisco State University’s Morrison Artists Series of admission-free concerts presents the local premiere of the collective of performers playing traditional Korean instruments. [3 p.m., Knuth Hall, 1600 Holloway Ave., S.F.]

Day of the Dead celebration: Casa Círculo Cultural, Friends of the Redwood City Public Library and the San Mateo County History Museum host free activities including music, traditional food, crafts, altars and a processional beginning at 7 p.m. [5 to 8:15 p.m., San Mateo County History Museum, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

San Francisco Cinematheque: The experimental film presenter screens Dominic Angerame’s “Revelations” and “Freedom’s Skyway,” which address San Francisco’s changing cityscape, in an event with a performance by duo B. vs. vIDEO sAVant, an ensemble of drums (Jason Levis), bass (Lisa Mezzacappa) and live video (Charles Woodman). [7:30 p.m., Center for New Music, 55 Taylor St., S.F.]

From the Gold Rush to the Earthquake: Selections from the Collection: Continuing through March 29, the California Historical Society exhibition includes rarely seen fine art highlights touching on topics from the Gold Rush, to the exploration of the Sierra Nevada to agriculture and farming, San Francisco’s Chinatown and the 1906 earthquake and fire. [11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 678 Mission St., S.F.]

Anne of the Thousand Days: Dragon Theatre stages Maxwell Anderson’s drama in which Anne Boleyn, on the eve of her death, reflects on the journey that led her to become a queen, a mother, and eventually, a woman condemned. [2 p.m., 2120 Broadway, Redwood City]

Unitarian Universalist Sunday Forum: Representatives from Refuse Fascism and Vigil for Democracy speak on “Impeachment, Mass Protest & the Urgency to End the Trump/Pence Regime.” [9:30 a.m., First Unitarian Universalist Society, 1187 Franklin St., S.F.]

Dead Ghosts: Formed over a decade ago in Vancouver, the garage-rock group — which grew out of founders Byran Nicol, Drew and Mike Wilky’s desire to hang out, listen to records and play music — offers “a distinctive swaggering, blues-infused lo-fi rock.” [8:30 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St. S.F.]

Intergenerational Dance Party and Street Fair: Reimagine End of Life closes its 2019 program with a morning of parties with yoga, dancing, coffee, snacks and retro tunes, followed by a fair with art, food, conversation and performances. [9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Civic Center, Fulton and Larkin streets, S.F.]

Betroffenheit: Presented in the San Francisco Dance Film Festival, the award-wnning work by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young has been called “a boundary-stretching hybrid of theater and dance that explores the psychological states of trauma, grief and addiction”; Young is slated to speak after the screening. [6:30 p.m., Delancey Street Screening Room, 600 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

San Francisco Museum of Modern Art Free Family Day: Under the program, admission is free for up to two adults accompanying each visitor age 18 and younger; activities include hands-on art-making, story time with San Francisco Public Library librarians, and a treasure hunt. [10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 151 Third St., S.F.]

San Jose Chamber Orchestra: Cellisimi, a concert with eight cellos, includes music by Bach, Villa-Lobos, Gustavo Tavares, Dompierre, Kilar and Michael Touchi. [7 p.m., Rotunda, City Hall, 200 E. Santa Clara St., San Jose]

Ramesh Srinivasan: The UCLA professor of information studies and design media arts discusses his book “Beyond the Valley: How Innovators Around the World are Overcoming Inequality and Creating the Technologies of Tomorrow.” [5 p.m., City Lights Books, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

The Kingmaker: Screening in SFFILM’s Doc Stories festival, the film by Lauren Greenfield centers on Imelda Marcos and documents the Marcos family’s improbable return to power in the Philippines. [5:45 p.m., Vogue Theatre, Sacramento St., S.F.]

La Santa Cecilia: The “bolero-punk, bossa nova-soul” quartet features vocalist Marisol Hernandez, whose sound has been described as “like the love child of Janis Joplin and Celia Cruz.” [8 p.m., UC Theatre, 2036 University Ave., Berkeley]

MONDAY, NOV. 4

Matt and Kim: Brooklyn duo Matt Johnson on keyboards and Kim Schifino on drums, known for a “thunder-punching, melodic mix of indie punk and dance,” are on their 10th anniversary tour. [8 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

Left Coast Chamber Ensemble: “Air From Other Planets” includes works by Mozart, Schoenberg and premieres by John Schott and Jamie Leigh Sampson for guitar and strings. [7 p.m., Conservatory of Music, 50 Oak St., S.F.]

Claudia Villela Trio: The jazzy Brazilian vocalist, composer and multi-instrumentalist appears with pianist Jasnam Daya Singh and saxophonist Gary Meek. [8 p.m., Yoshi’s, 510 Embarcadero West, Oakland]

Skegss: Fun Australian punk pop rockers Ben Reed (vocals, guitar), Toby Cregan (bass) and Jonny Lani (drums) released their riotous-yet-nostalgic sugar-rush of a debut album “My Own Mess” in 2018. [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Performance, Protest and Politics-The Art of Gilbert Baker: Continuing through March 8, the exhibition showcases work by, and memorabilia from, the late artist who created the iconic rainbow flag for the LGBTQ community in 1978. [11 a.m. to 6 p.m., GLBT Historical Society Museum, 4127 18th St., S.F.]

Benjamin Dean Astronomy Lecture: Belinda J. Wilkes, director of Chandra X-ray Center, Center for Astrophysics/Harvard & Smithsonian, speaks about how the launch of NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory in 1999 brought X-ray astronomy into the mainstream, with the ability to see objects 100 times fainter than previous X-ray satellites. [7:30 p.m., Morrison Planetarium, California Academy of Sciences, 55 Music Concourse Drive, Golden Gate Park, S.F.]

Miss June: The Auckland-four piece, with vocalist Annabel Liddell, guitarist Jun Park, bassist Chris Marshall and drummer Tom Leggett, plays “post-punk, no-wave and rock with melodic hooks and overdriven riffs.” [7 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

TUESDAY, NOV. 5

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni: The best-selling author appears with Vandana Kumar to discuss her new novel, “The Forest of Enchantments,” a retelling of Ramayana, one of the two major Sanskrit epics of ancient India. [7:30 p.m., Kepler’s Books, 1010 El Camino Real, Menlo Park]

Tilden Tuesday Poetry Night: Poet Dorian Dorey inaugurates the free first Tuesday of every odd month program designed to put local poets in the spotlight. [6 to 8 p.m., Tilden Hotel, 345 Taylor St., S.F.]

Swervedriver: “Future Ruins” is the most recent recording by the English post-grunge band headed by Adam Franklin and Jimmy Hartridge. [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Smooth Hound Smith: The Americana husband-and-wife duo of Zack Smith and Caitlin Doyle-Smith from Nashville touch on big city blues and acoustic folk on their new album “Dog In A Manger.” [8 p.m., Hotel Utah, 500 Fourth St., S.F.]