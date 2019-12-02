Good Day Nov. 28-30, 2019

ODC/Dance’s seasonal presentation of “The Velveteen Rabbit” opens at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Theater on Nov. 29. (Courtesy Margo Moritz)

THURSDAY, NOV. 28

International Auto Show: In the 62nd annual showcase, the world’s major manufacturers display hundreds of 2020 model cars, SUVs, trucks and vans, including electric, hybrid and alternative fuel vehicles. [10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Moscone Convention Center, 747 Howard St., S.F.]

FRIDAY, NOV. 29

The Velveteen Rabbit: ODC/Dance opens a nine-performance holiday run of its adaptation of the classic children’s book by Margery Williams. [4 p.m., Blue Shield Theater at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 700 Howard St., S.F.]

Chainsmokers: The artist-producer duo’s World War Joy arena tour includes a 60-foot custom mega-structure, levitating stages and a “globe of death” with motorcyclists; 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella open. [7 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]

Champions of Magic: Direct from London’s West End, the show features world-class illusionists Young & Strange, Fernando Velasco, Kayla Drescher and Alex McAleer. [1:30 and 8 p.m., Golden Gate Theatre, 1 Taylor St., S.F.]

Smuin’s The Christmas Ballet: Continuing a seaonal run throughout the Northern California, the 2019 edition of the holiday show includes new choreography by Smuin dancer Tessa Barbour, former dancer Rex Wheeler and ballet master Amy London. [2 and 7:30 p.m., Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View]

A Christmas Carol: American Conservatory Theater stages the classic play, an adaptation by Paul Walsh and Carey Perloff, for the 43rd year, with James Carpenter and Anthony Fusco as Scrooge and Ken Ruta as the Ghost of Jacob Marley. [7 p.m., 415 Geary St., S.F., www.act-sf.org

Jazz in the Bookshop: The Grant Levin Quartet, with pianist Levin, bassist Chris Amberger, drummer Mark Lee and special guest saxophonist Howard Wiley opens the program, followed at 9 p.m. by the Myron Cohen Trio. [5 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books & Records, 653 Chenery St., S.F.]

Lindsay Beaver: The blues-rocking, soul-singing drummer, songwriter and bandleader plays a free show to promote her Alligator Records debut CD, “Tough As Love.” [6 p.m., Poor House Bistro, 91 S. Autumn St., San Jose]

Mariachi Sol de Mexico-A Merry-Achi Christmas: The renowned group that originated in Jalisco decades ago is led by trumpeter Jose Hernandez.[3 and 7:30 p.m., Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose

ScHoolboy Q: The most recent recording by the rapper from South Central Los Angeles (born Quincy Matthew Hanley) is “CrasH Talk”; he appears with Canada’s Nav (born Navraj Singh Goraya) whose 2019 album “Bad Habits” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. [8 p.m., Fox Theater, 1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland ]

So You Think You Can Dance: Stars of the TV show’s season 16 – including Anna Linstruth, Benjamin Castro, Bailey Munoz, Eddie Hoyt, Ezra Sosa, Gino Cosculluela, Madison Jordan, Mariah Russell, Sophie Pittman, Stephanie Sosa, Cyrus Spencer and Lauren Froderman – appear live; the show moves to the San Jose Civic Center on Saturday, Nov. 30. [9 p.m., Performing Arts Center, 2400 First St., Livermore]

Saweetie: The rapper of “Icy Girl” fame (originally from Hayward) co-headlines with rapper Quavo; special guest is Mulatto. [9 p.m., Midway, 900 Marin St., S.F.]

SATURDAY, NOV. 30

Cirque Arabesque: The variety show, with live music, includes San Francisco’s Whirling Dervish as well as belly dance, fusion and North African dance. [3 and 6:30 p.m., Shelton Theater, 533 Sutter St., S.F.]

D.L. Hughley: The comedian and commentator headlines a standup concert with Luenell and Dominque opening. [8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 2025 Broadway, Oakland]

Sasha Velour: “Smoke & Mirrors,” a “one queen theater tour,” blends drag, visual art and magic, and includes music by Annie Lennox, Whitney Houston, Shirley Bassey, Judy Garland and others.[8 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3601 Lyon St., S.F.]

Thanksgiving Ball for Single Professionals: Society of Single Professionals hosts the dance party for singles of all ages; dress attire is suggested. [8 p.m., Venetian Room, Fairmont Hotel, 950 Mason St., S.F.]

Big Wild: Producer Jackson Stell (formerly known as J Beatz), today traverses electronic, indie and pop on his 2019 recording “Superdream.”[8 p.m., Bill Graham Civic, 99 Grove St., S.F.]

Mac Sabbath: Buzzfeed has called the theatrical fast-food themed Black Sabbath parody act as one of the “13 metal bands you didn’t know how to react to.” [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Maná: Billboard proclaimed the powerhouse quartet to be “the most widely sold and heard Latin band in the world.” [8 p.m., Oakland Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland]

