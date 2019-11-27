Good Day Nov. 27-28, 2019

Westin St. Francis hotel pastry chef Jean-Francois Houdré and his team unveil their annual holiday display of handcrafted sugar and enchanted castles at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. (Courtesy photo)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 27

St. Francis hotel castles: Pastry chef Jean-Francois Houdré unveils the holiday display of handcrafted sugar and enchanted castles; the lobby display remains on view through Jan. 2. [11 a.m., Westin St. Francis, 355 Powell St., S.F.]

Pete Davidson: The young “Saturday Night Live” cast member brings his standup comedy act to town. [7 p.m., Sydney Goldstein Theater, 275 Hayes St., S.F.]

Champions of Magic: Direct from London’s West End, the show — opening a four-day, seven-performance run — features world-class illusionists Young & Strange, Fernando Velasco, Kayla Drescher and Alex McAleer. [8 p.m., Golden Gate Theatre, 1 Taylor St., S.F.]

Bay Area Reunion: Celebrating 40 years of soul and rap, the hit lineup includes MC Hammer, Tony! Toni! Tone!, En Vogue, Digital Underground and Luniz. [8 p.m., Oakland Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland]

Wild: Los Angeles’ “infectious” indie-folk-pop trio headlines a show with singer-songwriter Johnny Gates and local power pop rocker Matt Jaffe. [8:30 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.f.]

Roy Wood Jr: The comedian — seen on “The Daily Show” and Comdy Central’s “This Is Not Happening” — opens a three-day, five performance standup gig. [8 p.m., Cobb’s Comedy Club, 915 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

JP Harris: The Nashville-based fringe country artist plays tunes from his acclaimed new record, “Sometimes Dogs Bark at Nothing.” [9 p.m., Amado’s, 988 Valencia St., S.F.]

Pier 39 Tree Light Show: A 60-foot Christmas tree is lit, at the top of each hour, every day through Jan. 1, in the new seasonal spectacle, opening today and continuing through Jan. 5. [5 to 10 p.m., Pier 39, Embarcadero, S.F.]

Chulita Vinyl Club: An evening of free music is presented by the group made up of women, gender-non-conforming, non-binary, LGBTQ+ and self-identifying people of color. [9 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Russ Liquid: The classically trained instrumentalist and producer “seeks to bridge the gap between classical and modern music with new electronic technology and sonic possibilities.” [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Bull in a China Shop: Aurora Theatre stages the play inspired by real letters between feminist Mary Woolley, who became president of Mount Holyoke College in 1901, and her long-term romance with teacher Jeannette Marks. [7 p.m., 2081 Addison St.., Berkeley]

Yoga in the Garden: The San Francisco Botanical Garden offers a 45-minute class, with a “unique and accessible” sequence amid the sights, smells and sounds of nature. [Noon, 1199 Ninth Ave., S.F.]

Mission Bay-Hidden Waters: City Guides presents the tour, which covers how the inlet recently has been transformed into an active residential, business and entertainment hub for San Franciscans. [2 p.m., meet at Caltrain Station plaza, Fourth and King streets, S.F.]

THURSDAY, NOV. 28

Silicon Valley Turkey Trot: In the 15th annual event, more than 25,000 folks are expected to participate in family-friendly fun runs/walks and competitions, to benefit food banks and other local nonprofits. [6:30 a.m. to noon, Arena Green, North Autumn Street, San Jose]

International Auto Show: In the 62nd annual showcase, the world’s major manufacturers display hundreds of 2020 model cars, SUVs, trucks and vans, including electric, hybrid and alternative fuel vehicles. [10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Moscone Convention Center, 747 Howard St., S.F.]

San Francisco Botanical Garden: Free admission is offered on Thanksgiving at the “living museum,” which has expanses of landscaped gardens and open spaces and more than 8,000 kinds of plants from around the world. [7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1199 Ninth Ave., Golden Gate Park, S.F.]

San Francisco Zoo: Open daily, the park and gardens are home to more than 1,000 exotic, endangered and rescued animals (representing more than 250 species). [10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sloat Boulvard at Great Highway, S.F.]

Turkey Trot: Registration is officially closed for the 17th annual Thanksgiving Day event, which includes a five-mile Turkey Trail Trot (run), three-mile Pilgrim Promenade (walk) and 100 meters Kid’s Gobbler Chase. [7 a.m., Polo Field, JFK Drive at 36th Avenue, Golden Gate Park, S.F.]

Japanese Tea Garden Tour: City Guides hosts the stroll through the five-acre, world-famous site, which offers information about its icons and the family that lived there. [11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Golden Gate Park, 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive, S.F.]

City Guide Tour: “Making Waves on the Waterfront” led by Spencer Whatcott explores sites along The City’s northern shoreline, where Gold Rush pioneers, labor organizers, entrepreneurs, inventors and architects helped create today’s modern San Francisco. [2 p.m., meet at Clock Tower, Ferry Building, Market Street and the Embarcadero, S.F.]

