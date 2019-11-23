Good Day Nov. 24-26, 2019

Macy’s Holiday Windows, the San Francisco SPCA sponsored program running through Jan. 1, introduces the public to adorable animals in need of homes. (Jessica Christian/S.F. Examiner file photo)

SUNDAY, NOV. 24

Macy’s Holiday Windows: San Francisco SPCA and Macy’s 33rd annual event, staffed by dedicated volunteers, showcases adoptable animals — this year including rabbits, chinchillas and guinea pigs as well as cats and dogs. [11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Macy’s, Stockton and O’Farrell streets, S.F.]

Stunt Dog Experience: Trainer Chris Perondi heads up the interactive, family-friendly show in which rescue dogs ride skateboards, do handstands and perform frisbee tricks. [2 and 6 p.m., Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore]

San Francisco International Hip Hop Dance Fest: The 21st annual event’s two-program run includes performances by B-Boy Spaghetti (Norway), Mozaik (New York), Underground Dance Providers (Paris), Str8Jacket (San Mateo), Krazy 8 (San Mateo), AMS (Montreal), Hungry Sharks (Austria), Chicago Dance Crash (Chicago) and Ambiance Facil (Paris). [Noon and 5 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]

Snovember Holiday Market: In its final appearance on Treasure Island, the TreasureFest flea market also includes 20 tons of snow, Santa Claus and other holiday festivities. [10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 500 Ave N, Treasure Island, S.F.]

Opal Fall Harvest: Children’s Creativity Museum hosts the seasonal family event, with face-painting, lawn games, cider and more. [10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 221 Fourth St., S.F.]

Patrick Wolff Quintet: The jazz saxophonist-KCSM host and his band — New York bebop sax player Chris Byars, guitarist Jeffrey Burr, bassist Michael Zisman and drummer Austin Harris — play bebop classics and Wolff’s own “harmonically rich” compositions. [4:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett, 653 Chenery St., S.F.]

Leif Ove Andsnes: The pianist performs Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 22 on a San Francisco Symphony program, also with conductor Manfred Honeck leading in Bruckner’s Symphony No. 4. [2 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Simple Plan: The multi-platinum Montreal band (winners of a 2005 Teen Choice Award and 2006 Juno Fan Choice Award) headlines a bill with New York’s pop punk State Champs; We The Kings and Northbound also appear. [6:30 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Bad Bunny: The Puerto Rican Latin trap and reggaeton singer appears on “I Like It” with Cardi B and J Balvin. [7 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]

Carole J. Bufford: Bay Area Cabaret presents the young vocalist, a favorite in the New York jazz scene, in “You Don’t Own Me: The Fearless Females of the 1960s.” [5 p.m., Venetian Room, Fairmont Hotel, 950 Mason St., S.F.]

Unitarian Universalist San Francisco Forum: Bay Area sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild speaks about her most recent book “Strangers in Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right,” in which she explores the challenges and importance of reaching across partisan lines. [9:30 a.m., First Unitarian Universalist Society, 1187 Franklin St., S.F.]

Ars Minerva: The group that resurrects operas from the Italian Baroque stages Domenico Freschi’s “Ermelinda” in its first production since its 1680 premiere. [2:30 p.m.,, ODC Theater, 3153 17th St., S.F.}

MONDAY, NOV. 25

Scott Adams: The creator of the cartoon “Dilbert” speaks about his book “Loserthink: How Untrained Brains Are Ruining America” in a ticketed talk. [6:30 p.m., Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

The Tale of Despereaux: Berkeley Repertory Theatre opens its production of PigPen Theatre Co.’s new musical, an “inventive retelling” of Kate DiCamillo’s award-winning children’s book about a mouse on a quest to rescue a human princess. [7 p.m., Roda Theatre, 2025 Addison St., Berkeley]

Kevin Gates: The rapper’s most recent release is the 2019 LP “I’m Him.” [9 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

Joanna Newsom: The idiosyncratic harpist and pianist opens a two-night, sold-out engagement on her Stringing Along For A Few Evenings More tour. [9 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Rapper A$AP Ferg headlines the Warfield on Tuesday. (Courtesy Renell Medrano)

TUESDAY, NOV. 26

A$AP Ferg: The rapper from Harlem (born Darold D. Brown Ferguson Jr.) is on his Yedi Tour with Bas and MadeinTYO. [8 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

Slayer: The trash metal gods are wrapping up The Final Campaign, the seventh and last leg of their farewell world tour, headlining a show with Primus, Ministry and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals. [6 p.m., Oakland Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland]

Ben Folds: The piano rocker appears with the San Francisco Symphony, conducted by Edwin Outwater, in the first show of the orchestra’s annual holiday pops concert series. [7:30 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The multiplatinum prog rock group presents a newly staged version of “Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” its first holiday show based on the album of the same name by late founder-composer Paul O’Neill. [8 p.m., SAP Center, 525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose]

Galaxy Quest-Never Surrender: The documentary explores how the movie “Galaxy Quest” — perahps the the most meta science-fiction comedy in film history — became an instant cult classic when it debuted at the box office 20 years ago. [7 p.m., 1901 Junipero Serra Blvd., Daly City 20, Daly City]

The Maine: The Arizona alt rock group, with the new seventh album “You Are OK,” headlines; rising alt-pop trio Twin XL opens. [8 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

Cinthia Marcella-A morta: The conceptual artist from Brazil opens her first California installation — in which the galleries are converted into a radio station and the public is encouraged to participate in live programming — with a walk-through and reception. [5:30 p.m., California College of the Arts Wattis Institute for Contemporary Arts, 360 Kansas St., S.F.]

