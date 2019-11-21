Good Day Nov. 21-23, 2019

Puma Blue, T-Mobile Winter Park at Civic Center, ’Tis the Season for Science, Embarcadero Center Building Lighting, Arhoolie Foundation concert, Mandy Patinkin, Rembrandts, Lesli Margherita, Remarkable WWII Rosie, Belmont Holiday Craft Faire, Snovember Holiday Market, The Humans, Stunt Dog Experience

On Nov. 23 at San Francisco’s Main Library, Carol Witten speaks about “Remarkable WWII Rosie,” the exhibition of prints she created after meeting “Rosie the Riveters” — women in their 90s and older whose building efforts helped win World War II. (Courtesy Carol Witten/S.F. Public Library)

THURSDAY, NOV. 21

Puma Blue: The act is the project of songwriter, producer and vocalist Jacob Allen, whose 2017 febut EP “Swum Baby” has been called “a collection of DIY bedroom recordings aptly described as ‘voicemail ballads’ for their intimacy.” [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

BiteLife: California Academy of Sciences’ NightLife after-hours festivities focus on the cience of taste and flavor with demos, talks and samples from “some of the Bay Area’s most innovative tastemakers.” [6 to 10 p.m., Golden Gate Park, 55 Music Concourse Drive, S.F.]

FRIDAY, NOV. 22

T-Mobile Winter Park at Civic Center: In its second year, the “ice experience” near City Hall — a rink and 400-foot skating track — opens with a ceremony featuring performances by German Wheel Artist Cornell Freeney and 2019 U.S. National Champion Alysia Liu, and State Sen. Scott Wiener breaking the ice on a resurfacing machine. [11 a.m., 355 McAllister St., S.F.]

’Tis the Season for Science: California Academy of Sciences’ annual holiday programming (continuing through Jan. 5), which includes indoor snow, festive performances, live reindeer and penguins, polar bear models and more, opens. [9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., 55 Music Concourse Drive, Golden Gate Park, S.F.]

Embarcadero Center Building Lighting: The complex turns on 17,000 holiday lights in an event with fireworks and an ice skating show. [4 to 7 p.m., Embarcadero Plaza, 1 Market St., S.F.]

San Francisco Opera Chorus: Ian Robertson leads the singers in a concert of music by Bach, Tchaikovsky, Rossini, Verdi, Berlioz and Rodgers and Hammerstein. [7:30 p.m., Taube Atrium Theater, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Mandy Patinkin: In “Diaries,” the actor-singer-storyteller performs songs by Randy Newman, Stephen Sondheim, Harry Chapin and Rufus Wainwright, accompanied by pianist Adam Ben-David. [8 p.m., Sydney Goldstein Theater, 275 Hayes St., S.F.]

The Rembrandts: The group famous for TV’s “Friends” theme appears for free at the AT&T flagship store’s “Friendsgiving” display dedicated to the beloved sitcom. [7 p.m., 1 Powell St., S.F.]

dawsondancessf: The contemporary troupe opens a weekend run of the premiere “Keep your Head to the Skies,” a one-act piece “exploring relationship with the soul.” [8 p.m., Mission Dance, 3316 24th St., S.F.]

Arhoolie Foundation Awards & Benefit Concert: Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Linda Tillery & the Cultural Heritage Choir and The Sons of the Soul Revivers appear in concert, to benefit the foundation stemming from the esteemed independent roots music label Arhoolie Records. [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St. S.F.]

Elderbrook: The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist’s “Something About You” officially hit No. 1 at US Dance Radio, displacing The Chainsmokers. [10 p.m., 1015 Folsom, 1015 Folsom St., S.F.]

Amy D.: The San Jose vocalist — who melds a “dream-like fusion of jazz, soul, world and R&B styles” — releases “Like You,” her debut album of originals. [8:30 p.m., Cafe Stritch, 374 S. First St., San Jose]

Audium 11: Audium, San Francisco’s pioneering theater of sound, in which listeners “explore space in music” in total darkness, debuts a new “immersive sound experience two years in the making.” [8 p.m., 1616 Bush St., S.F.]

Lesli Margherita: The Olivier Award winner, Broadway star and Bay Area native opens a two-night engagement of her cabaret show “Rule.” [8 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

Cinematic Orchestra: Led by Jason Swinscoe and Dom Smith, the 30-year-old jazz-electronic group is on its first tour in over a decade, with a seven-piece band of longtime collaborators. [9 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Brainstory: The San Bernardino Valley’s stoner-psych/rock-jazz trio (led by brothers Kevin and Tony Martin with drummer Eric Hagstrom) release their debut full-length album “Buck.” [8 p.m., Eli’s Mile High, 3629 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakland]

Plato’s Cave and the Techno Zombie Apocalypse: Scholars James Martel, Andrej Grubacic and Chris Carlsson address the consequences of humans’ slavish relationship to technology in the talk, followed at 8 p.m. jazz by Ocean Beach Social Club. [6:30 p.m., Mercury Café, 201 Octavia St., S.F.]

Ars Minerva: The group that resurrects operas from the Italian Baroque stages Domenico Freschi’s “Ermelinda” in its first production since its 1680 premiere. [7:30 p.m., ODC Theater, 3153 17th St., S.F.]

Warren Miller’s Timeless: The 70th movie by the late ski film impresario’s company was filmed on location in Wyoming, Colorado, France, British Columbia, Switzerland and Austria and features athletes including Marcus Caston, Aurélien Ducroz, Jess McMillan, Amie Engerbretson, Baker Boyd, Jaelin Kauf and Glen Plake. [7:30 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

Wizard World Bay Area: The inaugural local fan event “celebrating the best in movies, TV, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys and collectibles and more” opens three days of activities, including celebrity guests and costume contests on Saturday-Sunday. [4 to 9 p.m., Convention Center, 550 10th St., Oakland]

The Christmas Ballet: Smuin, the contemporary ballet troupe, begins a series of regional performances of its holiday show, which celebrates its 25th anniversary and includes a classical premiere by Amy London, contemporary premieres by Rex Wheeler and Tessa Barbour and old favorites such as “Santa Baby,” with its famed 42-foot long feather boa. [7:30 p.m., Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek]

Dave: The U.K.’s Independent called the British rapper’s debut album “Psychodrama” one of the most “thoughtful, moving and necessary albums of 2019.” [9 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Skywatchers Ensemble: The intergenerational, mixed-ability collaborative arts ensemble of Tenderloin residents and Anne Bluethenthal & Dancers/ABD Productions artists appears in “Came Here to Live: Resilience and Resistance in the Containment Zone,” a performance art piece “rooted in the stories, dreams, and challenges facing its participants.” [7:30 p.m., CounterPulse, 80 Turk St., S.F.]

San Francisco International Hip Hop Dance Fest: The 21st annual event opens a three-day, two program run with performances by B-Boy Spaghetti (Norway), Mozaik (New York), Underground Dance Providers (Paris), Str8Jacket (San Mateo), Krazy 8 (San Mateo), AMS (Montreal), Hungry Sharks (Austria), Chicago Dance Crash (Chicago) and Ambiance Facil (Paris). [8 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]

Bells Rang: The San Francisco indie electronic rock trio releases the track “Tone Poem.” [9 p.m., Amnesia, 853 Valencia St., S.F.]

Asian Art Museum Holiday Artisan Market: The annual two-day event features one-of-a-kind handmade goods — jewelry, ceramics, books, specialty foods, ornaments and more — by local makers. [10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 200 Larkin St., S.F.]

Jack London Square Tree Lighting: Annual festivities include entertainment and a marketplace along with the 6:30 p.m. illumination. [5 to 8 p.m., Broadway and Embarcadero, Oakland]

SATURDAY, NOV. 23

Remarkable WWII Rosie: Photographer Carol Witten opens her exhibition of 60 digital prints (diptychs) developed from her travels to Rosie the Riveter Conventions and local Rosie Rallies honoring women, now 90- and 100-years-old and older, whose work at home enabled America to win World War II. [3 p.m., Jewett Gallery, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Alonzo King Lines Ballet Training Program Showcase: Coinciding with choreographer King’s artist-in-residency at Grace Cathedral, the free concert offers new works by students working on their arts degrees in dance as well as a piece by Alice Klock performed by students. [7:30 p.m., 1100 California St., S.F.]

Belmont Holiday Craft Faire: The family-friendly outdoor event boasts over 70 vendors, music, treats, children’s games and unique hand-crafted items. [9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Twin Pines Park, 1 Twin Pines Lane, Belmont]

The Great Dickens Christmas Fair: Victorian London comes to life in the annual participatory historical holiday party, celebrating its 20th anniversary, with theater, dancing, food and plentiful shopping; it’s open weekends (and the day after Thanksgiving) through Dec. 22. [10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Cow Palace, 2600 Geneva Ave., Daly City]

Snovember Holiday Market: The flea market, in its last appearance on Treasure Island, is the site for 20 tons of snow, Santa Claus and other holiday festivities. [10 a.m. to 4 p.m., TreasureFest, 500 Ave N, Treasure Island, S.F.]

The Humans: San Jose Stage Company opens a nearly three-week run of Stephen Karam’s 2016 Tony Award-winning tragicomedy that takes place over the course of one family’s Thanksgiving dinner. [8 p.m., 490 S. First St., San Jose]

Stunt Dog Experience: Trainer Chris Perondi heads up the interactive, family-friendly show in which rescue dogs ride skateboards, do handstands and perfrom frisbee tricks; the show also onstage on Nov. 24 at Bankhead Theater in Livermore. [2 and 6 p.m., Schultz Cultural Arts Hall, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto]

Art on the Square Holiday Show: Local artisans offer gift items — jewelry, clothing, photography, glass, bags, weaving, ceramics, books, paintings and more — for sale at the fourth annual free event. [10 a.m. to 4 p.m., San Mateo County History Museum, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

The Hidalgos: Los Lobos multi-instrumentalist David Hidalgo appears in concert with his sons, David Jr. (drums) and Vincent (bass). [8 p.m., Sweetwater Music Hall, 19 Corte Madera Ave., Mill Valley]

TroyBoi: The “electronic music guru” headlines the Monster Energy tour, also featuring rising EDM acts Yultron and Argenil. [7:30 p.m., Bill Graham Civic, 99 Larkin St., S.F.]

Colony of Coastside Artists Open Studios: Nearly 40 local artists in Montara, Moss Beach, El Granada and Half Moon Bay sell their wares in the once-a-year showcase. [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., visit www.colonyofcoastsideartists.com for map]

Cautious Clay: The Ohio-born, Brooklyn-based singer, songwriter and producer (aka Josh Karpeh) released the acclaimed EP “Table of Context” in 2019. [9 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Los Angeles Guitar Quartet: Scott Tennant, Matt Greif, John Dearman and Bill Kanengiser play a program of American masterworks “from barnraising to consciousness-raising music from Copland to Hendrix.” [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Holiday Skating with The Velveteen Rabbit: Performers from the ODC/Dance holiday show meet skaters, invite visitors to play with bunnies and offer discounts to “Velveteen” performances at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Theater. [Noon to 4 p.m., Embarcadero Center Ice Rink, 4 Embarcadero Center, S.F.]

The Dirty Downtown Jazz Syndicate: Local pianist-arranger and movie buff Kevin McCullough, singer Lauren Halliwell and horn and rhythm sections play music from spy movies, detective shows and film noir. [8 p.m., Tabard Theatre, 29 N. San Pedro St., San Jose]

Goat Hall Productions: “Fresh Voices Festival XIX: Sometimes a Scream is Better than a Thesis” features new works by nine Bay Area contemporary classical composers. [8 p.m., Community Music Center, 544 Capp St., S.F.]

Duke Dumont: The U.K. artist, producer and DJ co-headlines with producer, remixer, DJ and Area10 label boss, Detroit native MK (Marc Kinchen). [9 p.m., Midway, 900 Marin St., S.F.]

Harlem 100: The multimedia concert honoring the centennial of the Harlem Renaissance, paying tribute to the Cotton Club and Apollo Theater, features Michael Mwenso, his band The Shakes and special guests. [8 p.m., Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore]