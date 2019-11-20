Good Day Nov. 20-21, 2019

“The Arctic Refuge Experience” an “immersive” installation that takes visitors on a journey to Alaska’s Arctic Refuge, opens a four-day run at Capitol Art in San Francisco on Thursday. (Courtesy photo)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20

Bloc Party: On its 15th anniversary, the indie English art-post punk band plays its milestone debut album “Silent Alarm” in its entirety; LPX, the “anthem fueled alternative solo project” of Lizzy Plapinger, opens. [8 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.]

Will Roger: The artist, teacher, innovator, environmentalist and Burning Man co-founder discusses his book “Compass of the Ephemera: Aerial Photography of Black Rock City through the Lens of Will Roger.” [6 to 9 p.m., 660 Alabama St., S.F.]

The Impact of Big Tech on Journalism: In the panel, reporters from Denmark and the U.S. address challenges journalism faces due to technology industries’ grip on information dissemination (including how 90 percent of Danish news media ad revenues flow through Facebook and Google).[6 to 9 p.m.: Diego Rivera Theater, City College, 50 Frida Kahlo Way, S.F.]

Don’t Be Nice: The documentary details the journey of Bowery Slam Poetry Team, made up of five African-American, Afro-Hispanic and queer poets in their 20s, as it prepares for the national championships. [6:30 p.m., Roxie Theater, 3117 16th St., S.F.]

Steve Grand: The gay singer-songwriter with the viral hit “All American Boy” brings his Pink Champagne Tour to The City for two nights. [7 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

Susannah Cahalan: The author of “The Great Pretender,” which re-examines a groundbreaking study about psychiatry in which a group of people went undercover as “patients” in mental health wards, appears in converation with Shaili Jain. [7:30 p.m., Kepler’s Books, 1010 El Camino Real, Menlo Park]

Stand-up Comedy at Salesforce Park with Danny Dechi & Friends: The free show also features Dhaya Lakshminarayanan, Don Lacy, Frisco Fred, Griffin Daley, Loren Kraut, Mike Meehan, Nicole Turley, Sharon Birzer and Tony Sparks. [5:30 p.m., Salesforce Plaza, 425 Mission St., S.F.]

Catch the Spirit: Los Altos History Museum hosts the festivities, including the decorated Smith House, singing by Schola Cantorum Silicon Valley and Egan Junior High Chorus, refreshments and a gift boutique; registration requested. [Noon to 4 p.m., 51 S. San Antonio Road, Los Altos]

City College of San Francisco Forum Magazine Fundraiser: Artists and writers who work on the literary journal, issued twice yearly, celebrate the publication with readings and a party; donations of any size encouraged. [7 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books & Records, 653 Chenery St., S.F.]

Mindbody Wellness Wednesday: Lifestyle blogger Kat Ensign leads a free CorePower yoga class, presented by the Mindbody app. [5 to 6 p.m., Grand Hall, second floor, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]

THURSDAY, NOV. 21

The Arctic Refuge Experience: Opening a four-day engagement, the ticketed one-of-a-kind art installation (combining film, 4D technology and “immersive sensations”) takes visitors on a journey through a year in the Arctic Refuge and introduces them to damaging effects of oil and gas drilling on Alaska’s environment. [Noon, 2, 4 and 9 p.m., Capitol Art, 3073 17th St., S.F.]

Cher: The Goddess of Pop is on her Here We Go Again tour; Nile Rodgers & Chic open. [7:30 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]

Alcatraz Occupation Anniversary: Golden Gate National Recreation Area opens a series of free events — including the exhibition “Red Power on Alcatraz: Perspectives 50 Years Later” — with speakers connected to the historic 19-month occupation of Alcatraz Island, a watershed moment for Native American civil rights. [9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Native American Building, Alcatraz Island]

People/Places/Performance: Poet Kim Addonizio hosts the evening of readings and performances, including a rendition of the poem “Blues Guitar,” a tribute to beloved Bay Area blues musician Johnny Nitro, along with readings and music by Susan Browne, Brittany Perham, Steven Freund, Beth Kohnen, Steve Ehrmann, and Paul Revelli. [7 p.m., McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, 1150 25th St., Building B, S.F.]

Malcolm Nance: In a ticketed talk presented by the Commonwealth Club, the NBC news analyst discusses his book “The Plot to Betray America: How Team Trump Embraced Our Enemies, Compromised Our Security, and How We Can Fix It.” [6:30 p.m., Marines Memorial Theatre, 609 Sutter St., S.F.]

Adam Minter: The journalist and author of “Junkyard Planet” speaks about his latest volume “Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale,” which takes readers on an “unexpected adventure into the often-hidden, multibillion-dollar industry of reuse.” [6:30 p.m., Mechanics’ Institute, 57 Post St., S.F.]

One Dyke’s Theater book launch: Terry Baum, an out lesbian and feminist theater maker since the 1970s, hosts the party for the recently published career-spanning anthology. [8 p.m., Exit Theatre, 156 Eddy St., S.F.]

Jerome Rothenberg: The poet and anthologist shares two new books: “The President of Desolation and Other Poems” and “The Mystery of False Attachments.” [7 p.m., City Lights Booksellers, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Woody De Othello: In San Jose Museum of Art’s Third Thursday programming, the artist explores his Haitian roots during a walk-through of his installation, “Breathing Room.” [7 p.m., 110 S. Market St., San Jose]

Aiiieeeee! The Birth of Asian American Literature: Poets and novelists Shawn Wong, Lawson Fusao Inada and Marilyn Chin celebrate the 45th anniversary of the anthology of work by Asian-American writers published by Howard University Press. [6:30 p.m., MLK Library, Room 225/229, San Jose State University, 150 E. San Fernando St., San Jose]

Classic Albums Live Presents Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: Without impersonating the original artists, the cover band plays the album “Damn the Torpedoes.” [7:30 p.m., Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga]

San Francisco Conservatory of Music Opera: In the first of two free performances, student singers appear in a double bill of Mozart’s “The Impresario” and Richard Strauss’ “Ariadne auf Naxos (Prologue).” [7:30 p.m., 50 Oak St., S.F.]

Black Midi: Spin called the young London-based band — with Geordie Greep and Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin on vocals and guitar, Cameron Picton on vocals and bass and Morgan Simpson on drums — “an exciting new force in the world of post-punk.” [8 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]