Good Day Nov. 17-19, 2019

SUNDAY, NOV. 17

San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra: Music director Daniel Stewart leads selections from Prokofiev’s “Romeo and Juliet,” 2019 SFSYO Concerto Competition winner Roger Xia performing Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A minor and Michael Tilson Thomas’ “Agnegram.” [2 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Sleater Kinney: Playing an added show due to demand, indie rockers Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker are promoting their new album “The Center Won’t Hold.” [8 p.m., Fox Theater, 1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland]

Unitarian Universalist San Francisco Forum: Tim Redmond, editor of San Francisco’s progressive news organization 48 Hills, offers post-election insights on the state of affairs in The City. [9:30 a.m., First Unitarian Universalist Society, 1187 Franklin St., S.F.]

The Crushing Spiral Ensemble: Bassist-composer Matt Small and his modern jazz band — Steve Adams (reeds), Sheldon Brown (reeds), Chris Grady (trumpet), Steve Blum (piano) and Michael Pinkham (drums) — debut new compositions. [3 p.m., ODC, 3153 17th St., S.F.]

Jonathan Bree: The masked art-pop band leader from New Zealand is known for surreal performances and videos featuring white zentai suits, Beatle wigs and mod clothing. [8 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Nahko and Medicine for the People: Nahko, a musician of Puerto Rican, Filipino and Apache descent playing a variety of percussion-heavy styles, appears in a “21st-century medicine-show for the mind and soul.” [8 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

The Miguel Zenón Quartet: “Sonero: The Music of Ismael Rivera,” which pays tribute to a giant of salsa, is the new recording from saxophonist-composer and his band: pianist Luis Perdomo, drummer Henry Cole and bassist Matt Penman. [4:30 p.m.,Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society, 311 Mirada Road, Half Moon Bay]

Liturgy: Headlining musician-artist-philosopher Hunter Hunt-Hendrix’s work has “more than a touch of [Werner] Herzog’s maddening genius-genius madman dynamic.” [8:30 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

Zeruya Shalev: The best-selling Israeli author speaks about “Pain,” a novel about an Israeli woman who survived a terror attack which Amos Oz called “a great book that ends with a therapeutic catharsis.” [1:30 p.m., Jewish Community Library, 1835 Ellis St., S.F.]

Mahabharata: Ubuntu Theater Project opens its production of the solo show in which company member J Jha offers a “bold new retelling” of the ancient Indian epic The Mahābhārata, which dates from around 800 BCE. [7 p.m., FLAX Building, 1501 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakl

Strung Out: The California rock band’s new album “Songs of Armor and Devotion” was created out of frontman Jason Cruz’s need “to reveal his fresh feelings on loss [and] the current state of America.” [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

MONDAY, NOV. 18

Migration to Jonestown-African Americans in San Francisco: Community organizations host the candleight vigil honoring the 909 lives lost in Jonestown, Guyana, on Nov. 18, 1978. [7 p.m., Mini Park, Fillmore and Turk streets, S.F.]

Kirsten and Christopher Shockey: The fermentation experts discuss their book “Miso, Tempeh, Natto & Other Tasty Ferments: A Step-By-Step Guide To Fermenting Grains and Beans.” [6:30 p.m., Omnivore Books, 3885a Cesar Chavez St., S.F.]

Singers of the Street: The church choral group invites vocalists to join in, and spectators, to a free rehearsal of music from Broadway tunes to movie themes. [11 a.m., St. Paulus Lutheran Church, 1541 Polk St., S.F.]

Café Zoetrope 20th Anniversary: The North Beach eatery named for Francis Coppola’s production company is offering themed happy hour specials to celebrate. [6 to 9 p.m., 916 Kearny St., S.F.]

The Choreography of Emerging Technology: Museum of Dance launches a lecture and workshop series with sessions exploring how gesture and choreography play a critical role across the fields of robotics, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence technologies. [5:30 to 9 p.m., ODC Theater, 3153 17th St., S.F.]

Monday Night Play Space: In Dragon Theatre’s workshop event “Condoms and Macarons,” Laura Jane Bailey and Annamarie MacLeod share their solo shows about how feminine energy encounters tragedy, with jokes. [7:30 p.m., Broadway, 212- Redwood City]

TUESDAY, NOV. 19

Astana Ballet: The troupe from Kazakhstan makes its West Coast debut in a show featuring “masterpiece” classical and folk dances. [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Plain White T’s: The “Hey There Delilah” pop-rock band plays on a bill with The Mowgli’s and New Politics. [7:30 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Carmen Consoli: Over a 25-year career, the “most successful female singer-songwriter Italy has ever produced” is known for “unflinching live performances of songs that examine themes of love, illness, solitude and friendship from a feminine — and feminist — perspective.” [8 p.m., Brava Theater, 2781 24th St., S.F.]

Savannah Shange: The UC Santa Cruz anthropology professor and activist speaks about her book “Progressive Dystopia: Abolition, Antiblackness, and Schooling in San Francisco.” [7 p.m., City Lights, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Will Roger: The artist, teacher, innovator, environmentalist and Burning Man co-founder discusses his book “Compass of the Ephemera: Aerial Photography of Black Rock City through the Lens of Will Roger.” [6 to 9 p.m. 660 Alabama St., S.F.]

X Ambassadors: The indie rock band known for “Renegades,” “Jungle” and “Unsteady” healines a bill with alt-pop singer-songwriter Vérité. [7:30 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

Big Freedia: The New Orleans-based rapper and ambassador of bounce music co-headlines with old-school Philadelphia rock and soul band Low Cut Connie. [8 p.m., UC Theatre, 2036 University Ave., Berkeley]

Eye Witness Report Back from Syria: The forum discussion features peace workers Rick Sterling and Elicha Gastelumendi, who dispel myths about the situation and share information about their trip to the war-torn country. [7 p.m., Mt. Diablo Peace and Justice Center, 1035 Carol Lane, Lafayette]

The Get Up Kids: “Problems” is the new recording by an influential group from the wave of late 1990s emo bands. [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

