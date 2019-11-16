Good Day Nov. 17-19, 2019

SF Symphony Youth Orchestra, Sleater Kinney, Crushing Spiral Ensemble, Nahko and Medicine for the People, Miguel Zenón Quartet, Zeruya Shalev, Migration to Jonestown vigil, Astana Ballet, Plain White T’s, Carmen Consoli, X Ambassadors, Savannah Shange

Astana Ballet, a dance troupe from Kazakhstan, makes its West Coast debut at the Herbst Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 19. (Courtesy photo)

SUNDAY, NOV. 17

San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra: Music director Daniel Stewart leads selections from Prokofiev’s “Romeo and Juliet,” 2019 SFSYO Concerto Competition winner Roger Xia performing Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A minor and Michael Tilson Thomas’ “Agnegram.” [2 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Sleater Kinney: Playing an added show due to demand, indie rockers Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker are promoting their new album “The Center Won’t Hold.” [8 p.m., Fox Theater, 1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland]

Unitarian Universalist San Francisco Forum: Tim Redmond, editor of San Francisco’s progressive news organization 48 Hills, offers post-election insights on the state of affairs in The City. [9:30 a.m., First Unitarian Universalist Society, 1187 Franklin St., S.F.]

The Crushing Spiral Ensemble: Bassist-composer Matt Small and his modern jazz band — Steve Adams (reeds), Sheldon Brown (reeds), Chris Grady (trumpet), Steve Blum (piano) and Michael Pinkham (drums) — debut new compositions. [3 p.m., ODC, 3153 17th St., S.F.]

Jonathan Bree: The masked art-pop band leader from New Zealand is known for surreal performances and videos featuring white zentai suits, Beatle wigs and mod clothing. [8 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Nahko and Medicine for the People: Nahko, a musician of Puerto Rican, Filipino and Apache descent playing a variety of percussion-heavy styles, appears in a “21st-century medicine-show for the mind and soul.” [8 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

The Miguel Zenón Quartet: “Sonero: The Music of Ismael Rivera,” which pays tribute to a giant of salsa, is the new recording from saxophonist-composer and his band: pianist Luis Perdomo, drummer Henry Cole and bassist Matt Penman. [4:30 p.m.,Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society, 311 Mirada Road, Half Moon Bay]

Liturgy: Headlining musician-artist-philosopher Hunter Hunt-Hendrix’s work has “more than a touch of [Werner] Herzog’s maddening genius-genius madman dynamic.” [8:30 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

Zeruya Shalev: The best-selling Israeli author speaks about “Pain,” a novel about an Israeli woman who survived a terror attack which Amos Oz called “a great book that ends with a therapeutic catharsis.” [1:30 p.m., Jewish Community Library, 1835 Ellis St., S.F.]

Mahabharata: Ubuntu Theater Project opens its production of the solo show in which company member J Jha offers a “bold new retelling” of the ancient Indian epic The Mahābhārata, which dates from around 800 BCE. [7 p.m., FLAX Building, 1501 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakl

Strung Out: The California rock band’s new album “Songs of Armor and Devotion” was created out of frontman Jason Cruz’s need “to reveal his fresh feelings on loss [and] the current state of America.” [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

MONDAY, NOV. 18

Migration to Jonestown-African Americans in San Francisco: Community organizations host the candleight vigil honoring the 909 lives lost in Jonestown, Guyana, on Nov. 18, 1978. [7 p.m., Mini Park, Fillmore and Turk streets, S.F.]

Kirsten and Christopher Shockey: The fermentation experts discuss their book “Miso, Tempeh, Natto & Other Tasty Ferments: A Step-By-Step Guide To Fermenting Grains and Beans.” [6:30 p.m., Omnivore Books, 3885a Cesar Chavez St., S.F.]

Singers of the Street: The church choral group invites vocalists to join in, and spectators, to a free rehearsal of music from Broadway tunes to movie themes. [11 a.m., St. Paulus Lutheran Church, 1541 Polk St., S.F.]

Café Zoetrope 20th Anniversary: The North Beach eatery named for Francis Coppola’s production company is offering themed happy hour specials to celebrate. [6 to 9 p.m., 916 Kearny St., S.F.]

The Choreography of Emerging Technology: Museum of Dance launches a lecture and workshop series with sessions exploring how gesture and choreography play a critical role across the fields of robotics, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence technologies. [5:30 to 9 p.m., ODC Theater, 3153 17th St., S.F.]

Monday Night Play Space: In Dragon Theatre’s workshop event “Condoms and Macarons,” Laura Jane Bailey and Annamarie MacLeod share their solo shows about how feminine energy encounters tragedy, with jokes. [7:30 p.m., Broadway, 212- Redwood City]

TUESDAY, NOV. 19

Astana Ballet: The troupe from Kazakhstan makes its West Coast debut in a show featuring “masterpiece” classical and folk dances. [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Plain White T’s: The “Hey There Delilah” pop-rock band plays on a bill with The Mowgli’s and New Politics. [7:30 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Carmen Consoli: Over a 25-year career, the “most successful female singer-songwriter Italy has ever produced” is known for “unflinching live performances of songs that examine themes of love, illness, solitude and friendship from a feminine — and feminist — perspective.” [8 p.m., Brava Theater, 2781 24th St., S.F.]

Savannah Shange: The UC Santa Cruz anthropology professor and activist speaks about her book “Progressive Dystopia: Abolition, Antiblackness, and Schooling in San Francisco.” [7 p.m., City Lights, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Will Roger: The artist, teacher, innovator, environmentalist and Burning Man co-founder discusses his book “Compass of the Ephemera: Aerial Photography of Black Rock City through the Lens of Will Roger.” [6 to 9 p.m. 660 Alabama St., S.F.]

X Ambassadors: The indie rock band known for “Renegades,” “Jungle” and “Unsteady” healines a bill with alt-pop singer-songwriter Vérité. [7:30 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

Big Freedia: The New Orleans-based rapper and ambassador of bounce music co-headlines with old-school Philadelphia rock and soul band Low Cut Connie. [8 p.m., UC Theatre, 2036 University Ave., Berkeley]

Eye Witness Report Back from Syria: The forum discussion features peace workers Rick Sterling and Elicha Gastelumendi, who dispel myths about the situation and share information about their trip to the war-torn country. [7 p.m., Mt. Diablo Peace and Justice Center, 1035 Carol Lane, Lafayette]

The Get Up Kids: “Problems” is the new recording by an influential group from the wave of late 1990s emo bands. [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]