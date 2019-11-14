Good Day Nov. 14-16, 2019

Drew Holcomb, Mike Isaac, San Mateo Harvest Festival, Andrew Evans Illusions and Mystery, Cloud 9, Postcommodity-The Point of Final Collapse, Anthony Ramos, Opera San Jose’s Hansel and Gretel, Bianca Del Rio

The San Mateo Harvest Festival, billed as the West Coast’s largest arts and crafts show and sale, runs Nov. 15-17. (Courtesy photo)

THURSDAY

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors: The Nashville act draws influences from Tom Petty and Bob Dylan. [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Jesse Levit Quartet: The jazz saxophone player appears with pianist Dan Zemelman, bassist Josh Thurston-Milgrom and drummer Eric Garland. [7 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books, 653 Chenery St., S.F.]

Mike Isaac: The New York Times reporter speaks about his book “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber,” which chronicles the meteoric rise and headline-grabbing scandals of the ridesharing company in the decade since its founding. [7:30 p.m., Kepler’s, 1010 El Camino Real, Menlo Park]

Daybreaker Dusk-Studio Fiftyformal: Patrons of the ticketed yoga session (7 p.m.) and dance party (8 p.m.) are encouraged to envision “Met Gala meets ‘Saturday Night Fever.’” [7 p.m., 906 World Cultural Center, 906 Broadway, S.F.]

FRIDAY

San Mateo Harvest Festival: Art, jewelry, photography, specialty foods, clothing, toys, blown glass, decor and other gift items are for sale at what’s billed as the largest arts and crafts show on the West Coast, opening three days of festivities including a KidZone. [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Event Center, 1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo]

Andrew Evans Illusions and Mystery: Professional illusionist and magic designer Evans opens a two-night run of his show, which “brings a modern, innovative twist to magic.” [8 p.m., 99 Moraga Ave., S.F. Presidio

Cloud 9: Custom Made Theatre Co. opens a month-long run of Caryl Churchill’s modern classic about sexual politics in colonial Africa and modern-day Britain with a preview performance. [8 p.m., 533 Sutter St., S.F.]

A Christmas Story-The Musical: Berkeley Playhouse presents the show based on the Jean Shepherd’s tale about a boy who’s set on getting a Red Ryder air rifle for Christmas. [7 p.m., Julia Morgan Theater, 2640 College Ave., Berkeley]

Botanical Spritz Happy Hour: Following a high-intensity bootcamp workout and a dance class, Ketel One Botanical hosts a $30 per person party featuring cocktails distilled with botanicals and infused with fruit essences. [4 p.m., Assembly 449 14th St., S.F.]

Postcommodity-The Point of Final Collapse: The sound installation, a conceptual work that uses algorithms with data representing the movement of the sinking Millennium Tower — which will be activated daily at 5 p.m. until the building is torn down or fixed — opens with a reception. [5 to 8 p.m., Zellerbach Quad, San Francisco Art Institute, 800 Chestnut St., S.F.]

Shaw & Co: The gallery show focusing on the renowned artistic family including Bay Area ceramic pioneer Richard Shaw and his wife Martha, daughters Alice and Whitney and son Virgil opens with a reception. [6 to 9 p.m., Gallery 16, 501 Third St., S.F.]

Amber Run: The indie English band with Joe Keogh (vocal/guitar), Tomas Sperring (bass) and Henry Wyeth (keyboardist) delivers “cinematic pop with a moody and introspective tone”; soulful British vocalis Jordan MacKampa, who’s been compared to Marvin Gaye, opens. [9 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Around: The documentary about people from the Bay Area who make challah to connect, screens in an event in which audience members also bake bread “for social change.” [6:30 p.m., Women’s Building, 3543 18th St., S.F.]

Hell on Earth-A New Musical (About Middle School): Young Actors’ Theatre Camp begins a five performance run of a show by Shawn Ryan and Michael Sobie about the lives of friends during their final days of middle school. [8 p.m., Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View]

Bianca Del Rio: The comedy queen and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” champion brings her worldwide It’s Jester Joke Comedy Tour to town. [8 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

The Families of Abraham (Jews, Christians & Muslims): The art show featuring portraits of families of different ethnicities who immigrated to America to start new lives hosts a reception and artist’s talk at one of its four locations. [7:15 p.m., Neuman Hall, Sherith Israel, 2266 California St., S.F.]

Anthony Ramos: The singer-songwriter (and performer who originated the roles of John Laurens and Phillip Hamilton in “Hamilton”) is on tour to promote his pop-soul-Latin solo album “The Good & The Bad.” [9 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

Hansel and Gretel: Opera San Jose begins a six-performance run of a famil-friendly production of the opera by Engelbert Humperdinck. [8 p.m., California Theatre, 345 S. First St., San Jose]

Residence Artist Workshop (RAW): The evening of choreography and performance art features work by Juliet Paramor, Annalise Constantz and Ezra Unterseher. [8 p.m., SAFEHouse, 145 Eddy St., S.F.]

Nina Haft & Co: The contemporary dance troupe opens a two-weekend run of its premiere “Precarious Pod,” an “immersive performance for small, intimate audiences about animals and extinction.” [7 and 9 p.m., Joe Goode Annex, 401 Alabama St., S.F.]

Kindness: The band is the synth-pop, lo-fi project of English musician Adam Bainbridge. [9 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Snails: The Canadian producer’s over-the-top bass and dubstep melange he calls “vomitstep” is a “high-octane” style influenced in part by his years as a metalhead and Slayer fan. [9 p.m., San Jose Civic, 135 W. San Carlos St., San Jose

SATURDAY

Fresh Produce: Pear Theatre presents a staged reading of “Mothers of the Bride” by Meghan Maugeri, a play under development.[8 p.m., 1110 La Avenida St., Mountain View]

SFAI Concentrate Student Art Sale: San Francisco Art Institute’s once-a-year, the two-day salon style art sale also includes exhibitions, film screenings, performances and family-friendly activities.[11 a.m. to 6 p.m, SFAI, Fort Mason Campus, 2 Marina Blvd., Pier 2, S.F.]

Renegade Craft Fair: More than 200 makers and designers, including small batch food and drink purveyors, sell their wares at the marketplace. [11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Festival Pavilion, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

You Betta Work Comedy ¡Fiesta!: The show includes standup by Mark Shrayber, Faco, Loren Kraut and Sam Meeker. [7:30 p.m., San Mateo County Pride Center, 1021 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo]

Circle Mirror Transformation: Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center stages Annie Baker’s Obie Award-winning play about students in week-long acting class at a community theater in a fictional Vermont town. [8 p.m., Bothwell Arts Center, 2466 Eighth St., Livermore]

Alessandro Cortini: The member of Nine Inch Nails appears in an A/V show to promote his electronic recording “Volume Massimo” on a bill with sound designer and producer Richard Devine. [9:30 p.m., Public Works, 161 Erie St., S.F.]

Sea Music Concert Series: Brass Farthing, a nine-member singing group of “stalwart lads,” performs traditional and contemporary maritime and drinking songs aboard the sailing ship Balclutha. [8 p.m., Hyde Street Pier, 2905 Hyde St., S.F.]

Shawn James: The singer-songwriter (who also appears Nov. 17 at the Sweetwater in Mill Valley) plays an “authentic, gutbucket blend of blues, folk and soul music that runs the gamut of ecstatic joy and painful anguish.” [8 p.m., Thee Parkside, 1600 17th St., S.F.]

Velveteen Rabbit book reading: ODC/Dance presents the event, which is followed by a mini performance of the troupe’s holiday show based on the famous children’s story. [3:30 p.m., Bloomingdale’s, first floor entrance, 845 Market St., S.F.]

Hovvdy: Charlie Martin and Will Taylor break from the “confines of guitar-based slowcore, pop and hip-hop influences” on their new album “Heavy Lifter.” [9 p.m., Cafe Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Sammy Johnson: The Australian native (aka Sammy J) “embraces his Maori and Polynesian roots” in positive music that “blends island reggae, soul and jazz vibes with heartfelt lyrics.” [9 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Womxn’s Art Crit Salon: The project is a space for female-identifying artists to share their work and get feedback on their practice. [Noon to 2 p.m., Minnesota Street Project, 1275 Minnesota St., S.F. ]

TR3: The electric power trio features Dave Matthews Band guitarist Tim Reynolds, bassist Mick Vaughn and drummer Dan Martier. [9 p.m., Sweetwater, 19 Corta Madera Ave., Mill Valley]

Kimberley Acebo Arteche: The photographer and installation artist speaks about her exhibition “The curved body of a pixel,” which addresses how her “relationship with her heritage has always been mediated by the Internet.” [3 p.m., Incline Gallery, 766 Valencia St., S.F.]

Pamela Walsh Gallery: The new gallery opens with a reception for its inaugural show called “Grand: Significance of Scale” featuring large-format works by artists Matt Gil, Nathan Oliveira, Marna Shopoff, Raúl de la Torre, Tigran Tsitoghdzyan and Craig Waddell. [6 to 9 p.m., 540 Ramona St., Palo Alto]

Love With Accountability: Editor, filmmaker and abuse survivor Aishah Shahidah Simmons speaks about the book, a collection of writings by child sexual abuse survivors and advocates subtitled d Digging Up The Roots of Child Sexual Abuse.” [7:30 p.m., Green Arcade, 1680 Market St., S.F.]

Kendra Barnes’ ReDzONE: Subtitled “A Choreopoem and Transmutation Ritual,” the dance piece for #MeToo Era Oakland is “created around stories of women who have been sexually assaulted” and features poems and music by Jennifer John. [7:30 p.m., Malonga Casquelord Theater, 1428 Alice St., Oakland]