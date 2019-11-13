Good Day Nov. 13-14, 2019

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13

Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale: Opening a four-performance run across the Bay Area, “Mozart’s Musings” features Jeannette Sorrell conducting and Gonzalo X. Ruiz on oboe in Mozart’s Overture to “La finta semplice,” Concerto for Oboe in C major and Symphony No. 40, along with music by Mozart contemporary Andre Grétry. [7:30 p.m., Bing Concert Hall, 327 Lasuen St., Stanford University]

Flip The Script Benefit: The fourth annual event — a reception, dinner and auction — is a fundraiser for The Representation Project, filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s gender watchdog organization which, through media, “inspires individuals and communities to challenge limiting gender stereotypes and shift norms.” [6:30 p.m., Ferry Building, 1 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Dr. Azra Raza: The oncologist speaks about her book “The First Cell” in which she covers how medicine and our society (mis)treats cancer — and changes that ought to be made. [7 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 3200 California St., S.F.]

Julia Michaels: The pop songwriter known for “Issues” (and penning tunes for Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and more) is on her headlining The Inner Monologue Tour; Rhys Lewis opens. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Sylvia Fein/Matrix 275: Running through March 1, the exhibition includes paintings made over a 70-year period by the Martinez-based surrealist artist, who is inspired by northern Renaissance painters and employs the 14th-century medium of egg tempera; she observes her 100th birthday on Nov. 20. [11 a.m. to 7 p.m., UC Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive, 2155 Center St., Berkeley]

Shakira in Concert: The film captures the Grammy-winning singer’s 2018 El Dorado World Tour and describes in her own words what it took to bring the career-highlight show to the stage after it was posponed due to a vocal cord injury. [7:30 p.m., Century 20, 1901 Junipero Serra Blvd., Daly City]

Dayglow: “Find what makes you happy and embrace it unapologetically” is the mantra of young Texas producer-songwriter Sloan Struble, whose debut recording is ”Fuzzybrain.” [8 p.m., Rickshaw Shop, 115 Fell St., S.F.]

Wherever There’s A Fight: Co-authors Elaine Elinson and Stan Yogi celebrate the 10th anniversary edition of their book, subtitled “How Runaway Slaves, Suffragists, Immigrants, Strikers, and Poets Shaped Civil Liberties in California.” [7:30 p.m., Green Arcade, 1680 Market St., S.F.]

Époque évolution SF pop up: Founders Nancy Taylor and Hannah Franco of the line of “functional, versatile and sustainable wear-everywhere wardrobe essentials” will be on hand at the party and sale, during which 10 percent off the FW19 collection is offered. [6 to 8 p.m., Bar Code SF, 3600 Sacramento St., S.F.]

California & Montreal Guitar Trios: The two virtuoso acoustic guitar groups appear in performances of original compositions and new arrangements of progressive rock, world, jazz and classical music. [7:30 p.m., Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga]

Alcatraz Reflections: The John-Carlos Perea Trio — with San Francisco State associate professor of American Indian Studies Perea on Native American flute and laptop, Karl Evangelista on guitar and Karen Stackpole on gongs — premieres a composition reflecting on the 50th anniversary of the 1969 occupation of Alcatraz Island in a free concert. [1:10 p.m., Knuth Hall, Creative Arts Building, SF State, 1600 Holloway Ave., S.F.]

Leakey Lecture Series: In “Living on the Edge: Early Modern Humans in Central Asia,” palaeoanthropologist Bence Viola shares new research on early human interactions. [7 p.m., African Hall, California Academy of Sciences, 55 Music Concourse Drive, Golden Gate Park, S.F.]

Broncho: The band from Tulsa, Oklahoma has been “churning out thoughtful, nuanced rock and roll with an art school spirit and a punk rock heart since 2010.” [7:45 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Twin Peaks: Since 2010, the indie rock band from Chicago has been playing a mix of “’60s garage rock and the 2010s garage punk”; its new fourth album is “Lookout Low.” [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

THURSDAY, NOV. 14

Tere O’Connor Dance: The contemporary troupe appears in the West Coast premiere of “Long Run,” which refers to O’Connor’s lengthy career as a dance-maker. [8 p.m., ODC Theater, 3153 17th St., S.F.]

Post Malone: On his Runway tour, the pop/trip-hop star (born Austin Richard Post) is joined by Swae Lee, who appears on the hit tune “Sunflower.” [8 p.m., Oakland Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland]

Mt. Joy: The Los Angeles via Philadelphia folk rock outfit, whose tune “Astrovan” hit on Spotify, opens a two-night stand. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

GLIDE Annual Holiday Jam: “Dare to Love” is the theme of the benefit concert, singers Ledisi and Lisa Fischer, the Alphabet Rockerts, the GLIDE Ensemble and The Change Band and host Renel Brooks-Moon. [5:30 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.]

The Bribes: The San Francisco by way of Chicago rock trio celebrates the release of the single “Wawona Ranch.” [8:30 p.m., Amnesia, 853 Valencia St., S.F.]

Zhavia: The soulful young singer who got her start on TV’s singing competition “The Four” appeared with Zayn Malik on “A Whole New World” on the new “Aladdin” soundtrack. [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Simone Young-San Francisco Symphony: In the first of three performances, the conductor directs the orchestra and vocalists in Act 1 from Wagner’s “Die Walküre” featuring soprano Emily Magee in her SFS debut as Sieglinde, tenor Stuart Skelton as Siegmund, and bass Ain Anger as Hunding [8 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Helmet: The 1990s alt-metal group plays an anniversary concert called “30 Years x 30 Cities x 30 Song Set.” [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Prateek Kuhad: Billed as “India’s most popular independent singer-songwriter,” the musician has been compared to Nick Drake and Elliott Smith. [8:30 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

David Sedaris: “Calypso” is the new best-selling book by the sardonic humorist and essayist. [8 p.m., Luther Burbank 50 Marks West Spring Road, Santa Rosa]

New Kingston: Opening for San Diego rock-reggae band Tribal Seeds, the New York roots reggae band’s sound includes rock, R&B, dancehall and hip hop influences. [8 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Madeon: The French artist-producer’s Good Faith Live headlining tour also features Giraffage and Devault. [8 p.m., Bill Graham Civic, 99 Grove St., S.F.]

Soundwave Festival 9: Curator Christo Oropeza presents vocalist San Cha in collaboration with San Francisco drag queen Persia and Guillermo Galindo with his hand-made instruments from objects found at the border in “Nochtlaca: Todos, todos, todos.” [7:30 p.m., Center for New Music, 55 Taylor St., S.F.]

The Superwoman and Other Writings: Editor Lori Harrison-Kahan speaks about Miriam Michelson, an overlooked figure of the early women’s rights movement who was one of San Francisco’s first female reporters in the 1890s and the author of the novella “The Superwoman.” [7 p.m., Mechanics’ Institute, 57 Post St., S.F.

Cairo Cabaret: The every-second-Thursday event is a celebration of live Arabic music and improvisational dance. [9 p.m., El Valenciano, 1153 Valencia St., S.F.]

Twilight Zone: Marking its 60th anniversary, Fathom presents six episodes of the classic TV show, which combined horror, science-fiction, drama, comedy and superstition, on movie screens for the first time, accompanied by a documentary “Remembering Rod Serling” about its creator. [7 p.m., Century at Tanforan, 1188 El Camino Real, San Bruno]

The Wickhams-Christmas at Pemberley: City Lights Theater Company opens its production of Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon’s companion piece to “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” a continuation of Jane Austen’s classic “Pride and Prejudice” that takes audiences downstairs to the kitchen in the home of the married Darcy couple. [8 p.m., City Lights, 529 S. Second St., San Jose]