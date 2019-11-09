Good Day Nov. 10-12, 2019

Daymé Arocena, Hiroshima, Rebekah Victoria, The King’s Singers, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, Matt Maeson, Son Little, Transit of Mercury, Nassim, Santana, Miss Saigon, Rich Lowry

On Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Magic Theatre, playwright Nassim opens a six-show run of his show in which he and one other actor perform a previously unseen script they take out of a sealed box. (Courtesy David Monteith-Hodge)

SUNDAY, NOV. 10

Daymé Arocena: NPR described the rising Cuban singer-songwriter as “a magical mash-up of Queen of Latin Music Celia Cruz and Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin.” [8 p.m., SFJAZZ, 201 Franklin St., S.F.]

Hiroshima: The 45-year-old Asian-influenced jazz band’s “smooth-as-silk sound falls somewhere between R&B, pop, world music, salsa and jazz” as it “integrates traditional Japanese instruments and musical traditions.” [7 p.m., Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga]

Rebekah Victoria: The jazz vocalist celebrates the release of her album “Songs of the Decades.” [7:30 p.m., Angelica’s, 863 Main St., Redwood City]

The King’s Singers: The renowned male a cappella group performs music spanning from the 16th to 21st centuries. [2:30 p.m., Bing Concert Hall, 327 Lasuen St., Stanford University]

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui: Foothill Theatre Arts presents Bertolt Brecht’s satirical play about the rise of a demagogue, in a new adaptation by Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning American playwright Bruce Norris (“Clybourne Park”). [2 p.m., Lohman Theatre, Foothill College, 12345 El Monte Road, Los Altos Hills]

Delhi 2 Dublin: The band plays “subcontinental pop” with influences from India and Ireland. [8 p.m., Sweetwater, 19 Corte Madera Ave., Mill Valley]

Dinah Jane: Billboard called the singer’s (and former member of the group Fifth Harmony) solo EP “Dinah Jane 1” as “like old-school R&B with 2019 club-ready treatment.” [8 p.m., Brick + Mortar, 13710 Mission St., S.F.]

Techapella: The event showcases a cappella ensembles featuring employees from the Bay Area tech industries, with three performances featuring different groups. [Noon, 2 and 5:30 p.m., San Francisco Conservatory of Music, 50 Oak St., S.F.]

Penny and Sparrow: “Finch” is the new recording from the indie folk pop outfit; harmonizing Lily & Madeleine open. [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Our Last Night: The New England born post-hardcore band headlines the Let Light Overcome the Darkness Tour with I See Stars, The Word Alive and Ashland, an alt rock duo from central Illinois. [7 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Dahveed Behroozi Trio: The pianist and composer, a Bay Area native, appears play a free concert exploring stylistic approaches of the late great jazz artist Bill Evans. [2 p.m., Tateuchi Hall, Community School of Music and Arts, 230 San Antonio Circle, Mountain View]

Lieder Alive!: Soprano Esther Rayo and pianist Peter Grunberg perform music by Schumann, Wolf, Obradors, Montsalvatge, Granados and De Fall. [5 p.m., Noe Valley Ministry, 1021 Sanchez St., S.F.]

You Too: Theatre Makers, a project of Ritual Art Troupe, presents the original play by Iryna Lymar and Stardust Doherty about a female senate candidate running against a former Hollywood director accused of harassing women. [4 p.m., Fremont Community Center, 40204 Paseo Padre Parkway, Fremont]

MONDAY, NOV. 11

Matt Maeson: With the hit “Cringe,” the alt-rock-folk artist’s diverse inspirations range from Johnny Cash to Kurt Cobain. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Son Little: The blues, soul, gospel and rock singer-songwriter (born Aaron Livingston) counts Stevie Wonder and Jimi Hendrix among his idols and influences. [8 p.m., Swedish American Hall, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

The Building: Singer-songwriter Anthony LaMarca (guitarist of The War on Drugs and drummer for St. Vincent and Dean & Britta) plays from his solo effort “Petra.” [8 p.m., Cafe Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Transit of Mercury: Chabot Observatory staff astronomers will be on hand to answer questions about the rare event (not happening again until 2049) in which Mercury appears as a tiny black dot moving across the disk of the sun. [7 to 10:30 a.m., Chabot Space & Science Center, 10000 Skyline Blvd., Oakland]

Heather Mae: The Washington DCLGBTQ activist “makes gloriously anthemic piano-driven pop music with a message.” [9 p.m., Neck of the Woods, 406 Clement St., S.F.]

Veterans Day Observance: “Forever Vigilant” includes comments from U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier and Maj. Gen. Garrett Yee of the U.S. Army, as well as the Blue Star Mothers wreath presentation, the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps Band of the West and vocalists. [10:30 a.m. Golden Gate National Cemetery, 1300 Sneath Lane (Veterans Way), San Bruno]

In Flames: The veteran Swedish metal band headlines a concert with RED and Arrival of Autumn. [8 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Pete Souza: The White House photographer for Barack Obama is promoting his book “Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents,” which tells the “tale of the Obama and Trump years through visual juxtapositions that begin on Inauguration Day and move through the release of the Mueller report.” [7 p.m., Angelico Hall, Dominican University, 20 Olive Ave., San Rafael]

Andy Greenberg: The Wired senior writer discusses his book “Sandworm: A New Era of Cyberwar and the Hunt for the Kremlin’s Most Dangerous Hackers,” which offers insight into an “evolving world of global threat where lines between online and physical conflict are blurring.” [7 p.m., Book Passage, 51 Tamal Vista Blvd., Corte Madera]

Teaching Resistance: Editor John Mink and activist educators Michelle Gonzales, Kadijah Means, Lindsay McLeary, Sarah Orton and Melissa Merin — contributors to the collection of writing about transforming educational spaces and fighting for genuine change — discuss the book. [7 p.m., Green Arcade, 1680 Market St., S.F.]

Odd Mondays Nonfiction November: Tamim Ansary reads from “The Invention of Yesterday: A 50,000-Year History of Human Culture, Conflict, and Connection”: Brandon Brown from “The Apollo Chronicles: Engineering America’s First Moon Missions”; and Julia Flynn Siler from “The White Devil’s Daughters: Women Who Fought Slavery in San Francisco’s Chinatown.” [6:30 p.m., Folio Books, 3957 24th St., S.F.

Sarah Ruhl: The acclaimed playwright appears at a free “Page to Stage” talk about the creation of her upcoming premiere “Becky Nurse of Salem.” [7 p.m., Berkeley Repertory Theatre, 2025 Addison St., Berkeley]

TUESDAY, NOV. 12

Nassim: Opening a limited run, Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour’s “audacious theatrical experiment” involves a different performer joining him onstage for each performance, while the script “waits unseen in a sealed box.” [7 p.m., Magic Theatre, Building D, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

Santana: Multi-Grammy winning guitarist Carlos Santana, marking the 20th anniversary of his album “Supernatural” and the 50th of his legendary performance at Woodstock, plays a hometown show; veteran California funk-soul hitmaking War opens the show. [7:30 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]

Miss Saigon: Broadway San Jose presents the Vietnam War-set musical by Claude-Michel Schonberg, Alain Boublil and Richard Maltby Jr. (based on “Madame Butterfly”) about the doomed romance involving an Asian woman abandoned by her American lover. [7:30 p.m., Center for the Performing Arts, 255 Almaden Blvd., San Jose]

Rich Lowry: The editor the National Review speaks about his book “The Case for Nationalism: How It Made Us Powerful, United, and Free” with journalist and lawyer Melissa Caen. [Noon, Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Portland Cello Project: The “genre-bending” alt-classical collective’s “Purple Reign” is a concert revolving around the artistic power of Prince. [7 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 3200 California St., S.F.]

Art, Wonder, and the Natural World: Ink Dwell Studio science illustrator Jane Kim, known for large-scale public art, including a Migrating Mural series focusing on the monarch butterfly, discusses her work in the visual presentation. [6 p.m., Koret Auditorium, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Maxo Kream: On his “Brandon Banks” tour, the Houston rapper (born Emekwanem Ogugua Biosah Jr.) brings audiences into a “world that contrasts the grim realities of poverty with the luxurious life of a successful” artist. [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Scotty Sire: The YouTube personality and recording artist is on his What’s Going On Tour. [8 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

Moonchild: Vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Amber Navran and multi-instrumentalists Andris Mattson and Max Bryk play an “evolving fusion of alternative R&B, jazz and neo-soul.” [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Copyslut: The San Francisco cabaret rock band plays on an avant garde bill with Wizard Apprentice, Blacker Face and Louda. [8:30 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]