Good Day May 9-10, 2019

NightLife at Cal Academy, Wild Reeds, Keb’ Mo’, The French Had A Name For It, Agrarianaa, Elhae, Pentatonix, Yann Tiersen

Bluesman Keb’ Mo’ headlines at the Fox in Redwood City on May 10. (Courtesy Andrew Kelly)

THURSDAY, MAY 9

NightLife in Space: The weekly museum social gathering features scientists discussing the search for “other earths,” music supplied by DJ Masha Martinovic and libations. [6 to 10 p.m., California Academy of Sciences, 55 Music Concourse Drive, Golden Gate Park, S.F.]

The Wild Reeds: The Los Angeles-based indie-folk band fronted by three stylistically different female singers, songwriters and instrumentalists, performs songs from its latest album, “Cheers.” [8 p.m., the Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Mother’s Day comedy: Kung Pao Kosher Comedy hosts standup comics who are moms: Diane Amos, Karin Dobbins, Emily van Dyke, Brandi Brandes and “de facto Jewish mother” Lisa Geduldig. [8 p.m., Ashkenaz, 1317 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley]

FRIDAY, MAY 10

Keb’ Mo’: The four-time Grammy Award-winning blues artist, about to release a new record “Oklahoma,” headlines a concert with rising blues star Jontavious Willis, who recently released “Spectacular Class.” [8 p.m., Fox Theatre, 2215 Broadway, Redwood City]

French noir: “The French Had a Name for It 5 1/2,” a film noir series put together by Don Malcolm, begins with a double bill of “Compartiment Tueurs” (“The Sleeping Car Murders”) starring Simone Signoret and Michel Piccoli, and “L’armoire Volante” (“The Flying Wardrobe”) with comic actor Fernandel. [7:15 and 9:15 p.m., Roxie Theater, 3117 16th St., S.F.]

Israeli elections: Alon Sachar, coauthor of “A Path to Peace,” and Ravit Baer, deputy consul general for Israel to the Pacific Northwest, discuss the recent Israeli election and how the results could affect the peace process and the region. [Noon, Commonwealth Club, 110 the Embarcadero, S.F.]

Agrarianaa: The multimedia exhibit features artwork reflecting Asian Pacific American agricultural traditions while also addressing current concerns, such as migrant labor and environmental conditions. [Noon to 7 p.m., SOMArts Cultural Center, 934 Brannan St., S.F.]

Elhae: On his album “Trouble in Paradise,” the North Dakota-born and Georgia-raised singer “approaches R&B like a film director would, choosing every element carefully and ensuring an intricate level of cohesion.” [9 p.m., Brick & Mortar, 1710 Mission St., S.F.]

Then They Came for Me: Extended through Sept. 1, the exhibition examines the U.S. incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II, with photographs by Dorothea Lange and Ansel Adams and works by then-incarcerated artists Toyo Miyatake and Mine Okubo on view. [10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Futures Without Violence, 100 Montgomery St., the Presidio, S.F.]

The Best of Second City: Chicago-based Second City comedy company’s touring troupe presents material performed over the decades by its members, who have included Tina Fey, Steve Carell and Gilda Radner. [8 p.m., Marines’ Memorial Theatre, 609 Sutter St., S.F.]

Flicks & Grooves: The South Bay outdoor cinema series, a History San José presentation running the second Friday of each month through October, begins with “Moonrise Kingdom.” [7 p.m., History Park, 635 Phelan Ave., San Jose]

Mortified Live: In the popular series, adults share embarrassing things they created as kids — old diaries, letters, lyrics and more — in front of total strangers. [7:30 p.m., DNA Lounge, 375 11th St., S.F.]

Finding Your Voice: Presented by the Gay Asian Pacific Alliance, the collection of theatrical works written and performed by members of the GAPA Theatre collective “reflects the true lived experiences of queer Asian and Pacific Islander men.” [8 p.m., Bindlestiff Studio, 185 Sixth St., S.F.]

SATURDAY, MAY 11

Pentatonix: The popular Grammy Award-winning a cappella group known for its cover versions of modern pop tunes and holiday songs appears in concert, with Rachel Platten also on the lineup. [7:30 p.m., Oracle Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland]

Yann Tiersen: The French avant-garde multi-instrumentalist and composer, whose credits include the film score for “Amelie,” performs material from his new album, “All,” a work reflecting his interest in the deep-ecology philosophy. [8 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

New Century Chamber Orchestra: The “American Masters” concert features an appearance by the Marcus Roberts Trio and music by George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein and others. [7:30 p.m., San Francisco Conservatory of Music, 50 Oak St., S.F.]

Baron Vaughn: The comedian and actor, whose credits include the role of Nwabudike “Bud” Bergstein in the Netflix series “Grace and Frankie” and appearances at comedy festivals, performs stand-up. [7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Punch Line, 444 Battery St., S.F.]

New Growth 2019: The youth art show and celebration features family art-making activities, an exhibit of student art, performances and a theme of finding common ground through the sharing of stories. [1 to 4 p.m., Root Division, 1131 Mission St., S.F.]

Malaka Gharib: The author of “My So-Called Filipino Egyptian Life” reads from her book and leads an interactive zine-making workshop. [3 to 5 p.m., Public Knowledge Branch of S.F. Public Library, SFMOMA, 151 Third St., second floor, S.F.]

Kevin Morby: The indie-rock singer-songwriter performs selections from “Oh My God,” a new double album, with singer-songwriter Sam Cohen opening. [9 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

The Teen Age: The exhibit explores the world of the American teenager through more than 60 pieces of original 20th-century cartoon art, including selections from “Archie,” “Emmy Lou,” and “The Teen Titans.” [11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cartoon Art Museum, 781 Beach St., S.F.]

Jack London Square Art & Wine Festival: Wine tastings, food bites, artisans, vendors and music by Pride & Joy and others are lined up for the event, whose partial proceeds benefit the Oakland Lions Club. [Noon to 5 p.m., Jack London Square, 472 Water St., Oakland]

Afrique Sogue: The music and dance company presents a concert celebrating the diverse culture of West Africa’s Manding and Mandinka people. [8 p.m., Ashkenaz, 1317 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley]