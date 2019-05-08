Good Day, May 8-9, 2019

CAAMFest37, the 11-day Asian-American film festival, opens Thursday at the Castro Theatre with the world premiere of “Chinatown Rising,” a documentary described as a “love letter to San Francisco,” followed by a gala at the Asian Art Museum. (Courtesy photo)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

Dustin Lance Black: The LGBTQ-activist and Oscar-winning screenwriter of “Milk” speaks about his memoir “Mama’s Boy: A Story from Our Americas” in a ticketed Commonwealth Club presentation. [6:30 p.m., Marines’ Memorial Theatre, 609 Sutter St., S.F.]

Flaural: The four-piece Denver-based psych-rock band has released its debut LP, “Postponement,” developed over a “trying” three years. [8 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Tom Odell: “Jubilee Road” is the most recent album from the award-winning young English singer-songwriter, who hit in 2012 with “Another Day”; Lucie Silvas opens. [8:30 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

Betty Who: Promoters say the Australian pop queen’s latest album “Betty” encompasses “everything from intimate artful fare to darkly sexy bangers to full-on wedding reception shout-alongs.” [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Spring Artisan Market: The Asian Art Museum hosts the sale, perfect for Mother’s Day gifts, offering handmade goods by local makers. [10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 200 Larkin St., S.F.]

Paris to Pittsburgh: The National Geographic film that rebukes Donald Trump’s decision to remove the U.S. from the Paris Agreement screens in a free presentation sponsored by Mothers Out Front, a group with a mission to “ensure a livable climate for all children.” [5:30 p.m., S.F. Department of Environment, 1455 Market St., #1200, S.F.;RSVP at www.mothersoutfront.org/Paris_to_Pittsburgh]

True Grit: The John Wayne Western about a drunken, uncouth U.S. Marshal hired by a headstrong girl to find the man who murdered her father screens in a 50th anniversary presentation. [7 p.m., Daly City 20, 1901 Junipero Serra Blvd., Daly City]

Magic at the Museum: Magician Phil Ackerly performs tricks and comedy in the family-friendly show. [6:30 p.m., Los Altos History Museum, 51 S. San Antonio Road, Los Altos]

Beyond Borders Storytelling Workshop: Participants learn basics of telling engaging stories based on personal experiences in the ticketed session presented by the group promoting the art of storytelling. [6:30 p.m., Spaces Levi’s Plaza, 1160 Battery Street East, S.F.]

Omar Apollo: The up-and-coming Mexican-American singer — who channels jazz, R&B, funk, alternative, soul and pop — plays a sold-out show. [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Animals As Leaders: The instrumental prog, experimental metal and modern jazz guitar-and-drums trio is on its 10 Year Anniversary Tour. [8 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

THURSDAY, MAY 9

Dorrance Dance: The award-winning New York City tap dance company, known for honoring the form’s “uniquely beautiful history in a new, dynamic and compelling context,” opens a three-day engagment of “ETM: Double Down,” in which the performers improvise to a manipulated electronic score. [7:30 p.m., YBCA Theater, 700 Howard St., S.F.]

CAAMFest37: Presented by the Center for Asian American Media, the nation’s largest Asian-American film festival — an 11-day-event with film, music, food and digital media — opens with the premiere of Harry and Josh Chuck’s “Chinatown Rising,” a documentary about San Francisco Chinatown activists in the 1960s; a gala at the Asian Art Museum follows. [6:30 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

THHe Auction: The annual fundraiser pairs “the biggest names in local art with emerging artists from the Tenderloin neighborhood” to benefit Hospitality House and its Community Arts Program, which provides a free-of-charge fine art studio for low-income artists. [6 to 9 p.m., Midway, 900 Marin St., S.F.[

CCA Wattis Institute for Contemporary Arts: The organization hosts a reception to open two solo exhibitions: “Abbas Akhavan: cast for a folly,” an installation referencing a looting of the National Museum of Iraq in Baghdad in 2003; and “Akosua Adoma Owusu: Welcome to the Jungle,” an installation with two 2019 films making up her “hair trilogy.” [6:30 p.m., 360 Kansas St., S.F.]

ionnalee: The “audiovisual pioneer and subcultural phenomenon,” aka Jonna Lee of iamamiwhoami, has announced her sophomore album “Remember the Future.” [8:30 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Bad Suns: The indie rock band’s new album “Mystic Truth” channels “inspiration from The Blue Nile, Kate Bush, The Cure and Russian novelist Mikhail Bulgakov.” [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]