Good Day, May 5-7, 2019

How Weird Street Faire, Mariachi Vargas, Baile en la Calle, Music of the Banned, Mountain View A La Carte & Art, Shop & Dine in the 49, Mike Edel, Chia-Chia Lin, Glenn Close, Art Alexakis

Organizers call the How Weird Street Faire, on its 20th anniversary, a “celebration of peace, creativity and weirdness.” (Courtesy photo)

SUNDAY, MAY 5

How Weird Street Faire: The 20th annual ticketed event, this year with the theme “Time Warp: A Love Story,” which looks back to the 1980s and 1880s, is “a celebration of peace, creativity and weirdness” with music, art, a quirky marketplace, a cannabis education area and performances. [Noon to 8 p.m., Howard and Second streets, S.F.]

Sunday Streets: Bayview/Dogpatch is the location of the huge block party, where roads are shut to vehicles and hubs on Carroll, Oakdale and Galvez avenues, Cargo Way and 22nd Street offer free family-friendly activities. [11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 22nd Street and Carroll Avenue, S.F; Third Street, between 22nd Street and Donner Avenue, S.F.]

Mariachi Vargas: For Cinco de Mayo, the group founded in 1898, one of the most internationally celebrated ensembles in Mexican music history, appears. [7:30 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Baile en la Calle-The Mural Dances: In the seventh annual free event, Calina Lawrence, Cuicacalli Dance Company, Dazaun Soleyn, Dia Pa’Son with Maestro Liche Oseguera and Loco Bloco lead guests on a tour focusing on murals in the Mission. [Noon, 1 and 2 p.m., Brava Theater Center, 2781 24th St., S.F.]

Music of the Banned: Red Poppy Presents the program of music from Iran, Kurdistan Sudan and Venezuela feauturing performances by Bay Area-based women artists originating from travel ban countries; a 5:30 p.m. visual art show and reception precede the concert. [7 p.m., Brava, 2781 24th St., S.F.]

Mountain View A La Carte & Art: The annual festival offers a huge juried arts and crafts show and sale, premium food and wine, a green products showcase, home and garden exhibits, a classic car show, kids’ zone and live entertainment. [10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Castro Street, between Church Street and Evelyn Avenue, Mountain View]

Life Sucks: Custom Made Theatre Co. presents the Bay Area premiere of the comedy based on Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya.” [7 p.m., 533 Sutter St., S.F.]

Asian Pacific Islander American Heritage Month Celebration: Ethnic dance, singing, music and an APIA quiz with prizes are on the free San Francisco Public Library program. [1 to 3 p.m., Koret Auditorium, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

American Bach Soloists: The program includes four Brandenburg Concertos by Bach and music by Vivaldi and Telemann. [4 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1111 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Unitarian Universalist San Francisco Forum: Conor Schaefer, chief technology officer at Freedom of the Press Foundation, speaks on freedom of the press. [9:30 a.m., First Unitarian Universalist Society, 1187 Franklin St., S.F.]

I Contain Multitudes: The 20th Thacher Art + Architecture Annual exhibition showcases works by 29 diverse juniors and seniors in University of San Francisco’s Department of Art + Architecture who focus on themes including mental health, identity and sustainability. [Noon to 6 p.m, Thacher Gallery, 2130 Fulton St., S.F.]

Lucha Libre Brings the Taco Smackdown: SoMa StrEat Food Park offers lucha libre wrestling, tasty taco specials and Mexican drink specials. [11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 428 11th St., S.F.]

Old Woodside Store Day: Free family programs presented by the San Mateo County Historical Association invite visitors to experience life in the 1880s, with a focus on logging activities. [Noon to 4 p.m., 3300 Tripp Road, Woodside]

You Don’t Know Me: The show features solo performers — Ashley Jaye, Bennet Caffee, Nicky Martinez, Penny Edwards and Toni Weingarten— who explore their experience with mental illness, [7 p.m., Stage Werx Theatre, 446 Valencia St., S.F.]

Parkinson’s Moving Day: The annual fundraising event hosted by the Parkinson’s Foundation, a nonprofit assisting people with Parkinson’s disease, includes a walkathon and Movement Pavilion with yoga, dance and boxing. [9 a.m. to noon, Embarcadero Plaza, Embarcadero at Market Street, S.F.]

Passion Pit: The indie electronica outfit headed by Michael Angelakos celebrates the 10th anniversary of the album “Manners.” [8 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.]

MONDAY, MAY 6

Shop & Dine in the 49: The one-day pop up shop showcases locally made items for sale by dozens of artisans and merchants from every district of The City. [11 a.m. to 5 p.m., North Light Court, City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.]

Mike Edel: The Seattle and British Columbia-based singer-songwriter releases the radio-rock ready album “Threshold.” [8:15 p.m., Lost Church, 65 Capp St., S.F.]

Batman Returns: The 1992 film with Michael Keaton as the title character, who battles Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer) and The Penguin (Danny DeVito) screens, to mark the 80th anniverary of the DC Comics star. [4 p.m., Daly City 20, 1901 Junipero Serra Blvd., Daly City]

Bayonne: Popscene presents the Austin-based artist otherwise known as Roger Sellers, co-headlining with Talos, the electronic-pop-R&B project of Irish artist Eoin French. [8 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

TUESDAY, MAY 7

Chia-Chia Lin: The acclaimed Bay Area short story writer speaks with D. Wystan Owen about her debut novel, “The Unpassing,” about a Taiwanese immigrant family trying to make ends meet in Alaska. [7 p.m., City Lights, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Jefferson Starship and Big Brother & The Holding Company: The legendary Bay Area bands appear in a concert commemorating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. [7 p.m., Marin Veterans’ Memorial Auditorium, 10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael]

Glenn Close-Bring Change to Mind: In a Commonwealth Club presentation, the actress appears on a panel with advocates and doctors about ways to end the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness. [7 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Jamie Metzl: The geopolitical expert and technology futurist is promoting his book “Hacking Darwin: Genetic Engineering and the Future of Humanity,” which explores how genetic engineering is shaking humans’ core foundations of “sex, war, love and death.” [6 p.m., Book Passage, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]

Art Alexakis: The frontman of Everclear — and Chris Collingwood (Fountains of Wayne), Max Collins (Eve 6) and John Wozniak (Marcy Playground) — play stripped down versions of their songs, and tell the stories behind them. [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Full Circle: The exhibition of art works by Dianne Hoffman and Su Evers, who recycle used objects, opens; a 5 p.m. May 11 reception is also slated. [9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Reclaimed Room, Building REsources 701 Amador St., S.F.]

Happening-A Clean Energy Revolution: The personal movie by James Redford detailing his journey at the dawn of the clean energy era — as it creates jobs, turns profits and makes communities healthier — screens, followed by a presentation by CleanPowerSF. [6 p.m., Koret Auditorium, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]