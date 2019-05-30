Good Day May 30-June 1, 2019

Sex and the City Live!, San Francisco Symphony, Redwood City Music on the Square, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Dead & Company, Flicks & Grooves, Cisco Adler, Rachael Sage, Sego, Pablo Dylan, Deborah Voight and San Francisco Boys Chorus, Sandor Russo, Left Coast Chamber Ensemble

“Sex and the City Live!” at Oasis features drag performers, from left, Steven Lemay as Charlotte, Lady Bear as Miranda, Sue Casa as Carrie and D’Arcy Drollinger as Samantha. (Courtesy Ashlynn Danielsen)

THURSDAY, MAY 30

Sex and the City LIVE!: Director D’Arcy Drollinger gives the groundbreaking HBO series the proper camp treatment with the return of the parody featuring some of The City’s most prominent drag stars; the show runs Thursdays through Saturdays through July 13. [7 p.m., Oasis, 298 11th St., S.F.]

San Francisco Symphony: Slovak conductor Juraj Valcuha leads the orchestra in Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 8 on a program with concermaster and soloist Alexander Barantschik playing Bach’s Violin Concerto No. 2. [8 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

FRIDAY, MAY 31

Music on the Square: Redwood City’s series of free summer programs, including many concerts, begins with SONA; the band led by vocalist Sona Lofaro plays unique interpretations of music by Journey, Pink, Van Halen, Prince, Boston, Green Day and others. [6 to 8 p.m., Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real: Playing the first of two shows, the roots rock band led by Willie Nelson’s son has released the acclaimed album “Turn Off The News (Build A Garden),” which straddles rock, country, soul, folk and R&B; Particle Kid opens. [9 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Performing Visible Resilience: The interdisciplinary art showcase offering personal stories from LGBTQ Asian Pacific American artists hosts a reception and performance. [6 p.m., California Institute of Integral Studies, 1453 Mission St., S.F.]

Dead & Company: Grateful Dead members Bob Weir (guitar), Mickey Hart (drums) and Bill Kreutzmann (drums) play with John Mayer (guitar), Oteil Burbridge (bass/drums) and Jeff Chimenti (keyboards) on their summer arena tour. [7 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]

Deborah Slater Dance Theater: As part of the San Francisco International Arts Festival, the contemporary troupe presents the first of three performances of “Solos Lost & Found,” which includes “Beneath the Thin Skin” (1989), danced by Nol Simonse; “Table Solo” from the 1984 dance “Work from Memory,” performed by Hien Huynh; and “Grace Floats” (1988), danced by Kerry Mehling [9:30 p.m., Firehouse, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

Flicks & Grooves: The South Bay summer movie and concert series opens with a performance by neo-soul songstress Kiva Uhuru. [7 p.m., History Park, 635 Phelan Ave., San Jose]

Long Beach Dub All Stars: The reunited dub-ska-rock band headlines a show with reggae-rock bands The Aggrolites and Tomorrows Bad Seeds opening. [7 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Cisco Adler: The genre-hopping multi-instrumentalist and producer plays “California-kissed indie-pop” from his upcoming album “Hippieland.” [9 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Rachael Sage: The New York poet and songwriter (and contributor to “Dance Moms”) is touring with her new album “PseudoMyopia,” an acoustic reworking of 2018’s “Myopia.” [8:15 p.m., Lost Church, 65 Capp St., S.F.]

Judy Carmichael: The Grammy-nominated pianist, vocalist and songwriter opens a two-night stand of “Swing Time!,” her cabaret show featuring music by Fats Waller, the Gershwins and Cole Porter. [8 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

Remember, Restructure, Recreate: Music scholars Austin Yip and Jack van Geem head up a demonstration and lecture focusing on the auditory aspects of remembering, in connection with the exhibition “Present Tense 2019: Task of Remembrance,” which looks at “struggles for freedom, the weight of history, and ways in which artists and their communities.” [6:30 p.m., Chinese Culture Center, 750 Kearny St., third floor, S.F.]

DEWR: The project of San Francisco indie rocker Brian Dewar, who counts The National, The Shins and Radiohead as influences, has the new single, “Serenity.” [9:30 p.m., Neck of the Woods, 406 Clement St., S.F.]

Love, Aswang: The exhibition curated by Kimberley Acebo Arteche, which examines “healing practices by Bay Area female, femme and non-binary identifying artists of color” and takes its title from a Filipinx mythical creature that’s woman by day and a predatory animal by night, opens with a performance and reception. [7 p.m., Southern Exposure, 3030 20th St., S.F.]

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

Sego: Noise Pop presents the Los Angeles-based quartet, which creates “boisterous, hook driven indie rock reminiscent of Beck or Phoenix in the early 2000s.” [8:30 p.m., Cafe Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Deborah Voight and San Francisco Boys Chorus: The famed soprano joins the young singers in their Spring Into Summer concert. [7:30 p.m., Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 700 Howard St., S.F.]

Pablo Dylan: The latest work by the musician, who’s Bob Dylan’s grandson, combines experimental ambient and classical music. [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

San José Museum of Art Community Day: Programming offers maker-themed activities connected to exhibitions on view. [11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 110 S. Market St., San Jose]

Betsie Miller-Kusz: “Retrofit: An Installation of Paintings,” an exhibition by the New Mexico artists (formerly from San Francisco), opens with a reception. [5 to 7 p.m., Think Round, 2140 Bush St., # 1, S.F.]

Sandro Russo: Sunset Arts presents the pianist in a recital of sonatas by Liszt and Chopin. [7:30 p.m., Incarnation Episcopal Church, 1750 29th Ave., S.F.]

Concerto for Frenemies: Oboist Alli Gessner and flautist James Brinkmann play a show mixing classical music, comedy and theater. [7:30 p.m., Community School of Music and Arts, 230 San Antonio Circle, Mountain View]

Performing Labor: The group exhibit of paintings, mixed media work and sculpture by Demetri Broxton, SHENEQUA and Victor Yañez-Lazcano — which reflects ideas of family, community, culture and tradition — opens with a walk-through with the artists. [4 p.m., Patricia Sweetow Gallery, 315 Potrero Ave., S.F.]

Porchlight: The storytelling program presents “Oops, I Did It Again: Stories About Repetition” with Anthony Bedard, Mary Goree, Horehound Stillpoint, Scott Vermeire and Michael Warr. [4:30 to 6 p.m., McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, 1150 25th St., Building B, S.F.]

Florante Aguilar and his Utom Ensemble: The band plays a five-movement suite inspired by a mythical story of a deity informed by musical traditions and indigenous instruments of the T’boli people of Southern Mindanao in the Philippines. [2 p.m., Gallery 308, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F. ]

Adrienne Swann: The New York choreographer presents six new solos in collaboration with dancers Rachelle Evans, Kyle Limin, Aiano Nakagawa, Phillip Laurent, Kim Ip, and herself, with original music scores created by Phillip Laurent. [7 p.m., SAFEhouse Arts, 145 Eddy St., S.F.]

Alison O’Daniel-The Tuba Thieves: The art installation, comprising several short films that center on acts of listening and producing sound, opens with a reception. [6 to 8 p.m., McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, 1150 25th St., Building B, S.F.]

Leslie Carol Roberts: The journalist and essayist, chair of the master’s writing program at California College of the Arts in San Francisco, speaks about her book “Here is Where I Walk: Episodes From a Life in the Forest,” which details her experiences in San Francisco’s Presidio. [3 p.m., Book Passage, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]

Left Coast Chamber Ensemble: “Dorothea and Artemisia” includes premieres of chamber operas, each inspired by a female artists: “From the Field” by Christopher Stark illuminates the work of Depression-era photographer Dorothea Lange and “Artemisia” by Laura Schwendinger is based on the life of 17th century Italian painter Artemisia Gentileschi. [7:30 p.m., Z Space, 450 Florida St., S.F.]

Fight for Air Climb: The one-of-a-kind fundraising event brings together community leaders, fitness enthusiasts and firefighters who share a common goal in the fight against lung disease. [8 a.m., 555 California St., S.F.]

Democratic Decriminalization Rally: Sex workers gather to advocate that a new “Decriminalize Sex Work” resolution be added to the state Democratic Party platform. [Noon to 3 p.m., Moscone Center North, 747 Howard St., S.F.]

Afro-Cuban Dance Party: Guests learn salsa moves at the free festivities featuring musical accompaniment by Community Music Center’s Cuban Charanga Ensemble. [6:30 p.m., CMC Concert Hall , 544 Capp St., S.F.]

VRV3 Studio: In its new second location, the aerial arts center’s opening festivities include free classes in yoga, pole, lyra and bollyfusion dance. [11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 520 Haight St., S.F.]

Real Live Comedians: Nina G and Dave Zugnoni are on the bill of the standup show established in 2013 and hosted by Jason Mack. [7:30 p.m., PianoFight, 144 Taylor St., S.F.]

Walnut Creek Art & Wine Festival: The 38th annual event offers fare for sale by 200 artisans, local wines and microbrews, ethnic and festival food, a kids’ zone and the family-favorite festival train. [11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Heather Farm Park, 301 N. San Carlos Drive, Walnut Creek]