Good Day May 29-30, 2019

The Green Arcade hosts John Waters talks about his new autobiography “Mr. Know-It-All” on Thursday. (Courtesy photo)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

Oedipus El Rey: Loretta Greco directs Magic Theatre’s 10th anniversary production of Chicano playwright Luis Alfaro’s retelling of the ancient Greek tragedy, which is set in South Central Los Angeles; it opens with a preview performance. [8 p.m., Fort Mason, Building D, 2 Marina Blvd., Building D, S.F.]

New Kids On The Block: On its Mixtape Tour, the band performs 30-plus years of hits alongside Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature. [7:30 p.m., SAP Center, 525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose]

SF DocFest: The annual documentary film festival, a 16 day-event with 48 features and 36 shorts from around the world and Bay, opens with French director Marie Losier’s “Cassandro the Exoctico!” about one of the first openly gay lucha libre wrestlers, followed by an after-party at the Make Out Room. [8 p.m., Brava Theater, 2781 24th St., S.F.]

Rhinoceros: Closing out American Conservatory Theater’s 2018-19 season, the show, directed by Tony Award-winning Frank Galati, is an adaptation of Eugène Ionesco’s absurdist satire “about power, conformism and mass culture.” [8 p.m., Geary Theater, 415 Geary St., S.F.]

Mogli: Berlin’s DIY, electro-folk, singer-songwriter appears in her first U.S. tour, performing her new EP, “Patience.” [7 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Food For Thought: Mother Jones and Food Tank, a nonprofit food organization, host conversations on “access, affordability and equity in the food system” with speakers including Alice Waters and chef Tanya Holland of Brown Sugar Kitchen. [7 p.m., SFJAZZ, 201 Franklin St., S.F.]

Daphne de Marneffe: The Bay Area psychologist discusses her two books “The Rough Patch: Marriage and the Art of Living Together” and “Maternal Desire: On Children, Love, and the Inner Life,” in which she shares knowledge gleaned from research and her clinical practice. [6 p.m., Book Passage, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]

Eugene O’Neill and Ireland: Dan McGovern, president of the Eugene O’Neill Foundation, speaks about the creator of “Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” the only playwright to win a Nobel Prize for Literature, and his Irish heritage. [6 p.m., Latino Rooms, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

The Twilight Sad: With the new acclaimed album “It Won/t Be Like This All the Time,” Glasgow’s post-punk, indie-rock outfit makes the second-to-last stop of its tour in The City. [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Dennis Kyriakos: The veteran magician does his tricks tableside for the evening at Anchor Taps. [6 to 8 p.m., 450 DeHaro St., S.F.]

THURSDAY, MAY 30

John Waters: The director and author reads from his new autobiography “Mr. Know-It-All: The Tarnished Wisdom of a Filth Elder,” which reveals his zaniness and offers insights into the long film career that made him as iconic as his pencil-thin mustache. [7 p.m., McRoskey Mattress Loft, 1687 Market St., S.F.]

Gay in the Great War: The dramatized reading of Lance Ringel’s historical fiction “Flower of Iowa,” centered on an unrequited and untimely love, is accompanied by World War I period music by Chuck Muckle. [7 p.m., GLBT Historical Society Museum, 4127 18th St., S.F.]

Snarky Puppy: During its 98-date, 20-country world tour, the Brooklyn-based jazz fusion band is releasing bonus and extended tracks from the recording sessions of its latest album, “Immigrance.” [8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 2025 Broadway, Oakland]

60 Minutes and the Search for Meaning: As part of the Commonwealth Club’s Ethics and Accountability series, Scott Pelley, correspondent for CBS’ “60 Minutes,” tackles the challenges facing today’s journalists in the “era of fake news and free speech controversies.” [6:30 p.m., Marines’ Memorial Theatre, 609 Sutter St., S.F.]

Big Salt: Presented by the Anata Project, Claudia Anata Hubiak’s new work explores “the clash between love and ambition in motherhood” through dance. [8 p.m., Joe Goode Annex, 401 Alabama St., S.F.]

88GLAM: Signed to The Weeknd’s XO Records, the hip-hop duo imbues its sound with Travis Scott-esque aesthetics that are dialed down and chilled down. [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

A$AP TyY: The member of the legendary Harlem-based collective A$AP Mob headlines a concert with Keith Lawson, Yasinb and Tigerbackwoods. [8 p.m., Brick & Mortar, 1710 Mission St., S.F.]

Art for Cancer at PAWS: Shanti’s Cancer Divas, a women’s support and writing group, host the reception and fundraiser for Shanti Project, which includes a retrospective of paintings and drawings by the late Susie Isome, a local artist known for her works of fantasy and beauty. [6 to 8 p.m., Pets Are Wonderful Support, 3170 23rd St., S.F.]

Jangala: Oakland Ballet Artistic Director Graham Lustig’s ballet gives Rudyard Kipling’s “Jungle Book” a modern-day interpretation in a family-friendly performance. [7:30 p.m., Odell Johnson Performing Arts Center, Laney College, 900 Fallon St., Oakland]

The Suitcase Junket: The solo project of singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Matthew Lorenz lands “somewhere between the Avett Brothers and early, dirty Black Keys.” [8 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St., Berkeley]

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown: Town Hall Theatre opens in previews its production of the musical adaptation of the movie by Pedro Almodóvar in which a lover, ex-lover, suspicious boyfriend, lawyer and a talkative taxi driver create dark comedy “chaos.” [8 p.m., 3535 School St., Lafayette]