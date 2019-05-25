Good Day May 26-28, 2019

Memorial Day observances at the Presidio include a ceremony at the National Cemetery, a 21-gun salute and community picnic. (Courtesy photo)

SUNDAY, MAY 26

TreasureFest: Celebrating its eighth anniversary, the ticketed flea market market hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade items and vintage goods. [10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 500 Ave. N, Treasure Island]

Carnaval San Francisco: The 41st annual celebration of food, music, dance and art from Brazil, Mexico, Bolivia, Colombia, Trinidad, Tobago, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Guatemala, Africa, Chile and Haiti includes a parade with grand marshals Jorge Molina, Concepcion “Concha” Saucedo Martinez and Archbishop Franzo W. King beginning at 9:30 a.m. at 24th and Bryant streets. [10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Harrison Street between 16th and 24th streets, S.F.]

SambaDa: The Santa Cruz-based band and San Francisco’s Afrofunk Experience bring their different takes on Afro-diasporic dance music to a post-Carnaval party. [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

KBLX Stone Soul Concert: The 22nd R&B fest presents Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Jeffrey Osborne, Stephanie Milles, Cameo, Lakeside and Club Nouveau on its second day. [Noon, Concord Pavilion, 2000 Kirker Pass Road, Concord]

BottleRock Napa Valley: The closing day of the big music fest features Con Brio, Skylar Grey, Citizen Cope, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Lord Huron and Mumford & Sons on the main stage. [Noon, Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa]

Avedis Chamber Music Series: Guitarist David Tanenbaum, flutist Alexandra Hawley, pianist Jeffrey LaDeur, bassist Daniel Smith and percussionist Mckenzie Camp play Claude Bolling’s “Picnic Suite” on a program with works by Francesco Molino and Erwin Schulhoff. [2 p.m., Legion of Honor, Lincoln Park, 100 34th Ave., S.F.]

Tribute to John Coltrane: Lyle Links, Grant Levin, Josh Thurston-Milgrim and John Hanrahan appear in the concert, a benefit for TraneTraxx, a group of jazz devotees promoting the music of John and Alice Coltrane. [8 p.m., Club Fox, 2209 Broadway, Redwood City]

Knife Fight Gauntlet: The third annual cooking competition series at the farmers’ market is presented by Eat Play Events & Catering. [10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Broadway Stage, Jack London Square, Broadway at Embarcadero West, Oakland]

Unitarian Universalist San Francisco Forum: Gloria La Riva and Silvio Rodrigues, antiwar activists with the Act Now to Stop War and End Racism Coalition, speak about recent experiences in Venezuela during the coup attempt and the current situation in the country. [9:30 a.m., First Unitarian Universalist Society, 1187 Franklin St., S.F.]

Miles Davis Birthday Bash: On what would have been the jazz great’s 93rd birthday, Noise Records and CinemaSF present his music and film in an evening featuring the Noise All-Stars and a screening of “Elevator to the Gallows,” for which Davis supplied the soundtrack. [7 p.m., Balboa Theatre, 3630 Balboa St., S.F.]

MONDAY, MAY 27

Presidio Memorial Day 2019 Commemoration: The 151st annual observance begins with a flag-raising ceremony, a march featuring veterans and the Army Band, followed by an 11 a.m. ceremony at the National Cemetery, a 21-gun salute and community picnic in the Main Post area. [9:45 a.m., Pershing Square, Main Post, Presidio, S.F.]

Korean War Memorial Foundation Memorial Ceremony: The nonprofit with a mission to educate about the “Forgotten War” (1950-53), and honor those who fought in it, hosts a Memorial Day commemoration. [1 p.m., Lincoln Boulevard and Sheridan Avenue, Presidio, S.F.]

Memorial Day Party: Anchor Public Taps offers $3 pints of Anchor Steam all day to observe the holiday. [Noon to 9 p.m., 495 De Haro St., S.F.]

Zveri: The Russian pop rock band led by Roma Zver has been going strong since 2001. [8 p.m., UC Theatre, 2036 University Ave., Berkeley]

TUESDAY, MAY 28

Beautiful-The Carole King Musical: A two-week run of the show about the early life and career of the groundbreaking singer-songwriter opens with preview performance. [7:30 p.m., Golden Gate Theatre, 1 Taylor St., S.F.]

French American Talks-Biodiversity: Leading experts from France and the U.S. discuss necessary steps that need to be taken to preserve biodiversity in urban areas. [6 p.m., Presidio Officers’ Club, 50 Moraga Ave., S.F.]

Ramit Sethi: The tech entrepreneur speaks about “I Will Teach You to Be Rich,” his entertaining volume offering a six-week program for gaining control of finances. [6 p.m., Book Passage, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]

Oakland Ballet: “Jangala,” which fuses contemporary ballet with south Indian classical Bharatanatyam dance, follows the story of Mowgli, a lost boy who is adopted by a pack of wolves and must use his wits to survive in the wild. [7:30 p.m., Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore]

Paging Through the Past: The S.F. History Association talk is presented by representatives of Neighborhood Newspapers of San Francisco, a program that preserves and promotes The City’s community newspapers. [7 p.m., Newman Hall, Congregation Sherith Israel, 2266 California St., S.F.]

Skegss: Noise Pop presents the Australian surf rock trio headlining a bill with Distractor and THICK. [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Xiu Xiu: The experimental band, led by Jamie “Butch Jenny” Stewart and with Thor Harris (Swans, Devendra Banhardt) and Christopher Pravdica (Swans, Yeah Yeah Yeahs), plays from its new release “Girl with Basket of Fruit.” [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Kiss My Aztec!: Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s premiere musical comedy by John Leguizamo — which mixes salsa, Latin boogaloo, hip-hop, gospel, funk, merengue and a mash-up of Elizabethan dialect and modern slang — opens in previews. [8 p.m., Roda Theatre, 2015 Addison St., Berkeley]