Good Day May 23-25, 2019

Presidio Twilight, Ripped, Run River North, JR: The Chronicles of San Francisco, Jill Biden, NAV, Be In Grace, Schola Cantorum Silicon Valley, Carnaval San Francisco, Los Tigres del Norte, Stone Soul Concert, Will Durst

Internationally acclaimed Norteño band Los Tigres del Norte headlines Carnaval San Francisco at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25 in The Mission. (Courtesy photo)

THURSDAY, MAY 23

Presidio Twilight: The sixth season of the Thursday night summer event — billed as “the Bay Area’s largest community campfire” and featuring Off the Grid food trucks, live music, and new this year, lawn domes — opens. [5 to 9 p.m., Main Parade Ground, 103 Montgomery St., Presidio of S.F.]

Ripped: The premiere play by Rachel Bublitz is about a college freshman who tries to balance her affection for her high school boyfriend and a new crush, and her experience with an unwanted sexual encounter. [8 p.m., Z Below, 470 Florida St., S.F.]

Run River North: The Southern California indie folk rock trio of Asian American musicians — Alex Hwang, Daniel Chae and Sally Kang — recently evolved from a sextet. [9 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

Next to Normal: Los Altos Stage Co. opens its production of the musical which takes an unflinching look at a suburban family struggling with the effects of mental illness. [8 p.m., Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Ave., Los Altos]

Jill Biden: The professor and former Second Lady is on tour, talking about her memoir “Where The Light Enters.” [7 p.m., Book Passage, 51 Tamal Vista Blvd., Corte Madera]

JR: The Chronicles of San Francisco: French artist JR gives a talk about his new video mural revealing the diversity of San Francisco and inspired by Diego Rivera’s 20th century murals. [7 p.m., S.F. Museum of Modern Art, first floor, 151 Third St., S.F.]

Self, Made: Running through Sept. 2, the new interactive exhibit, which draws from biology, psychology, history, race, gender and feminist studies and pop culture, invites visitors to consider facets of their identity. [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Exploratorium, Pier 15, S.F.]

Teen Daze: The ambient synth pop project of producer Jamison Isaak releases the album “Bioluminescence.” [8 p.m., Neck of the Woods, 406 Clement St., S.F.]

FRIDAY, MAY 24

NAV: “Bad Habits,” the new album by the Canadian rapper (aka Navraj Singh Goraya), signed to The Weeknd’s label, debuted at No.1 on Billboard’s top 200 chart. [9 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Be in Grace: Devotional singer Jai Uttal, sound healers and musicians appear in the “mindful concert” and immersion honoring Vietnamese monk and peace activist Thich Nhat Hahn. [8 p.m., Grace Cathedral, 1100 California St., S.F.]

Against Me!: The Florida punk band headed by Laura Jane Grace is playing current music before preparing for fall engagements featuring classic catalog material.[ 8:30 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

Kings: Shotgun Players stage the political satire by Sarah Burgess about a new member of U.S. Congress on a mission to do something about the corruption she encounters. [8 p.m., Ashby Stage, 1901 Ashby Ave., Berkeley]

Dragon Theatre Late Show: Mean Dave, Becca Henry, Jason Cole, Avery Harmon, Don Smith, Tyler Stannard, Jeen Yee and host Sedric Drake perform standup comedy. 10:30 p.m., 2120 Broadway, Redwood City]

Schola Cantorum Silicon Valley: Gregory Wait, the choral ensemble’s musical director for 30 years, leads his final concert before retirement, a free performance of Brahms’ “A German Requiem.” [8 p.m., Stanford Memorial Church, 450 Serra Mall, Stanford University]

Tempting Fate: Antic in a Drain opens a two-weekend run of the premiere by Ross Travis, described as a one-man “satirical sideshow entertainment reflecting the house of mirrors called climate change.” [8 p.m., Little Boxes Theatre, 1661 Tennessee St., Suite 2S, S.F.]

Molly Tuttle: The California-raised songwriter and string player, the 2017 International Bluegrass Association guitar player of the year winner, releases her debut LP, “When You’re Ready. [9 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

SATURDAY, MAY 25

Carnaval San Francisco: The 41st annual, free, two-day festival and grand parade (on Sunday) with international music, dance, arts and crafts and cuisine features a 3 p.m. headlining performance by Grammy-winning Los Tigres del Norte on the Harrison and 22nd Street stage on Saturday. [10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Harrison Street, between 16 and 24th streets, S.F.]

Stone Soul Concert: The first of KBLX’s 22nd two-day annual presentation features Maxwell, Ledisi, Eric Benet, Raheem Devaugn and Kindred The Family Stone. [Noon, Concord Pavilion, 2000 Kirker Pass Road, Concord]

Will Durst: The political comedian appears in “BoomeRaging: From LSD to OMG,” his tribute to the “joys, achievements, frustrations and looming doom of the Baby Boom generation.” [8 p.m., Tabard Theatre, 29 N. San Pedro St., San Jose]

Real Vocal String Quartet: “Culture Kin” is the new release by the internationally themed group — violinist Irene Sazer, fiddler Sumaia Jackson, cellist David Tangney and bassist Sam Shuhan – joined by collaborators Soo-Yeon Lyuh (haegum, traditional Korean violin), Fely Tchaco (vocals), Marta Roma (cello), Laura Inserra (hang drum), Mairtin de Cogain (vocals and bodhran) and Roberta Valente (pandeiro). [8 p.m., Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 701 Mission St., S.F.[

Poetry reading: In “Even Still,” poets Grace Shuyi Liew and Vidhu Aggarwal “address what it means to survive, to heal from, and to make space for ourselves under violent regimes.” [7 p.m., Kearny Street Workshop, 1246 Folsom St., S.F. ]

Fremont Burger & Brew Fest: At the ticketed ($35) event, local breweries and eateries offer for their wares; local business booths, arts and crafters, entertainment and the Burger Throwdown cooking contest also are on the program. [11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 3300 Capitol Ave., Fremont]