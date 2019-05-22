Good Day May 22-23, 2019

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

lovelytheband: The group recently broke Billboard’s alternative songs longevity record with the tune “Broken,” which spent nine weeks at No. 1 on the alternative songs chart. [8 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

San Francisco Ballet School Spring Festival: Student dancers appear in the first of a three-night series of benefit concerts, performing new dances and works by company artistic director Helgi Tomasson; a dinner at the Four Seasons follows the opening performance. [6 p.m., Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 700 Howard St., S.F.]

A Midsummer Night’s Dream: California Shakespeare Theater opens its 2019 summer season with the classic about young lovers in the woods with a pay-what-you-can preview performance. [8 p.m., Bruns Amphitheater, 100 California Shakespeare Theater Way, Orinda]

Art Bash: The $3,500-per-guest fund-raiser four-course vegetarian dinner and party on all seven levels of the museum, with entertainment, supports SFMOMA’s exhibitions and education programs. [6 p.m. San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, 151 Third St., S.F.]

Allman Brown: The U.K. singer-songwriter, releasing his sophomore album “Darling, It’ll Be Alright,” is influenced by Bon Iver, James Vincent McMorrow and Sufjan Stevens; New York City singer-songwriter Aisha Badru opens. [7 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Teenage Bottlerocket: The punk band, formed in Wyoming in 2000, maintains its mix of humor, poignancy, silliness and melancholy on its new, eighth studio album “Stay Rad!” [9 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

Universal: Adventures in Space and Time: Renowned English physicist Brian Cox’s show, with-high resolution LED screens and high tech graphics and imagery from telescopes and space probes, takes audiences to “the edge of current understanding about the origin and evolution of the solar system and universe.” [8 p.m., California Theatre, 345 S. First St., San Jose]

Micro Cosmic Cinema: Works by avant-garde filmmaking pioneer Bruce Conner (1933–2008) open the program, followed by “Cosmic Children,” with live accompaniment by Marc Capelle and the Red Room Orchestra. [8 p.m., Balboa Theatre, 3630 Balboa St., S.F.]

Che Apalache: The band from Argentina has gained attention for its “Latingrass” style, a blend of South American music and bluegrass, and addressing social issues in its music. [8 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St., Berkeley]

THURSDAY, MAY 23

Hunter Hayes: The 21-year-old country music star and multi-instrumentalist is on his Closer To You Tour, with Levi Hummon opening. [7:30 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

George Packer: City Arts & Lectures presents The New Yorker staff writer, speaking with Mother Jones editor Clara Jeffery about his book “Our Man: Richard Holbrooke and the End of the American Century,” about the diplomat who served as assistant secretary of state twice. [7:30 p.m., Sydney Goldstein Theater, 275 Hayes St., S.F.]

Peter Blinston: The wildlife conservationist who appeared on the BBC Earth television series “Dynasties” with David Attenborough speaks about his book “Painted Wolves, A Wild Dog’s Life.” [7:30 p.m., Kepler’s, 1010 El Camino Real, Menlo Park]

Emotional Oranges: The Los Angeles duo’s sound combines “funky bass, break-beat drums and jazzy guitars to create a refreshing, retro sound with futuristic undertones.” [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

The Cold Blue: Audiences fly alongside surviving heroes of World War II watching the documentary, which includes never-before-seen color footage shot by Oscar-winning director William Wyler, who flew combat missions with B-17s in 1943. [7:30 p.m., Daly City 20, 1901 Junipero Serra Blvd., Daly City]

Solito, Solita: Editors Steven Mayers and Jonathan Freedman discuss the book, subtitled “Crossing Borders with Youth Refugees from Central America,” which collects stories by 15 narrators who describe why they fled their homes and what happened on their journeys. [7:30 p.m., Green Apple Books, 1231 Ninth Ave., S.F.]

Skeletonwitch: Revolver described the band’s most recent recording “Devouring Radiant Light” as “chilling, ruthless blackened thrash metal, culminating in a surprisingly catchy chorus.” [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]