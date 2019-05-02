Good Day, May 2-4, 2019

SAILGP, a grand prix sailing race, is on the waterfront on Saturday and Sunday. (Courtesy photo)

THURSDAY, MAY 2

Later in the Same Evening: San Francisco Conservatory of Music Chamber Opera opens a free, two-performance production of the opera by John Musto and Mark Campbell inspired by Edward Hopper paintings; reservations recommended. [7:30 p.m., 50 Oak St., S.F.]

Ronny Chieng: The Chinese, Malaysian, Australian comic, a correspondent on “The Daily Show,” opens a three-night standup gig. [8 p.m., Cobb’s Comedy Club, 915 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Sasha Marie and Sahar Habibi: Soulection’s rising DJs spin artists from Frank Ocean to Amy Winehouse. [10 p.m., 1015 Folsom, 1015 Folsom St., S.F.]

Books & Brews: Friends of the San Francisco Public Library supplies volumes to read and buy while sampling handcrafted beer. [5 to 8 p.m., Anchor Taps, 495 De Haro St., S.F.]

Kevin Blake: The “America’s Got Talent” star appears in a show of “world-class illusions, mentalism and spectacle.” [8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 644 Broadway, S.F.]

FRIDAY, MAY 3

Matilda The Musical: Pied Piper Players, a family community theater company, open a seven-performance run of the show based on the children’s book by Roald Dahl. [7 p.m., Bayside Performing Arts Center, 2025 Kehoe Road, San Mateo]

Supremacy: Opening a three-weekend run, Jason Mendez’s world premiere about the adventures of an adopted black youth is a “modern-day superhero story about race, power and collective responsibility.” [8 p.m., EXIT Theatre, 156 Eddy St., S.F.]

Maya Stovall: The performance artist appears in “Theorem, no.1,” a meditation on the “fervor, grit and craving of the day-to-day urban experience.” [3 p.m., Tenderloin Museum, 398 Eddy St., S.F.

The Drifters: The 1950s-60s group is best known for the soulful hits “Up on the Roof” and “Under the Boardwalk. [8 p.m., Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore]

PostColonial Survival Kit: The group art exhibition, with tribal soil paintings, sculpture installation and media art addressing “colonization and challenges of Pilipinx diasporic life opens with a reception. [6:30 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery, 1007 Market St., S.F.]

Territories: Arabian Shakespeare Festival opens the show by Betty Shamieh inspired by a true story in which the sister of an Islamic leader is kidnapped by a notorious French Crusader. [8 p.m, Royce Gallery, 2901 Mariposa St., S.F.]

Bakersfield Mist: Off Broadway West Theatre Company opens its production of the dramedy by Stephen Sachs about a woman who lives in a trailer park who thinks the painting she bought in a thrift store is a lost masterpiece by Jackson Pollock. [8 p.m., Phoenix Theatre, 414 Mason St., sixth floor, S.F.]

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical: New York master improvisers take song suggestions from the audience to create a spontaneous showcase of music and humor. [8 p.m., Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga]

Bronze Age Greece-Mycenaeans & the Origins of Western Civilization: The two-day Humanities West scholarly program begins with an illustrated talk exploring the Iliad and Odyssey and other Mycenaean-derived myths, and a lecture-performance-demonstration of Mycenaean literature, music, and performance culture. [7:30 p.m., Marines Memorial Theatre, 609 Sutter St., S.F.]

SATURDAY, MAY 4

SailGP: The grand prix, high-speed sail racing championship, in collaboration with Giants Enterprises, comes to The City’s waterfront for two days; viewers may watch for free, or in ticketed grandstand seats or ticketed boat excursions. [12:30 to 2 p.m., San Francisco SailGP Race Village, 1 Yacht Road, S.F.]

7 Mile House Jazz Fest: Hosted by KCSM Jazz 91 DJ Alisa Clancy, the day-long event features 10 top Bay Area jazz acts and ensembles. [Noon to midnight, 7 Mile House, 2800 Bayshore Blvd., Brisbane]

Michael Volpatt: The author and cofounder of the chic retro shop Guerneville shop speaks about his recipe book, “The Big Bottom Biscuit: Specialty Biscuits and Spreads From Sonoma’s Big Bottom Market.” [3 p.m., Omnivore Books, 3885a Cesar Chavez St., S.F.]

If AI were Cephalopod: The video installation by 0rphan Drift (Ranu Mukherjee and Maggie Roberts) exploring fictional relationships between human, animals and synthetic entities (in order to imagine future embodiments and forms of consciousness) opens with a reception. [6 to 9 p.m., Telematic, 323 10th St., S.F.]

An Artful Marriage: The exhibit of paintings and ceramics by artist and educator Blanche Rubin and abstract photos by her screenwriter husband Bruce Joel Rubin opens with a reception. [5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Laundry, 3359 26th St., S.F].

Heavy Psych Sounds Fest: The two-day event filled with “prog, desert and fuzzed out” rock opens with appearances by Red Fang, Duel, Glitter Wizard, Yawning Man and The Freeks. [9:30 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

7 Essential Steps to Selling and Closing More Customers: Sales and business development consultant Larry Schwimmer leads the session presented by the public library’s business and personal finance programming. [10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., Main Library, Learning Center, fifth floor, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Chantey Sing: All ages are welcome aboard the 1890 ferry Eureka to join the free session of work and sea songs; reservation required; call (415)561-7171. [8 to 11 p.m., Hyde Street Pier, 2901 Hyde St., S.F.]

Non Plus Ultra’s Kids Carnival: The second annual free festivities include games, art, face painting, balloons, music and refreshments; donations accepted to benefit Project Wreckless, a nonprofit helping at-risk youths by teaching auto mechanics [Noon to 4 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3601 Lyon St., S.F.]

Demetri Martin: The performer’s show is billed as “nerd comedy at its cerebral best.” [8 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.]

System Failure: Opening with a reception, the group show offers work by artists exploring “ideologies of disruption,” critiquing social and political effects of technological breakdown, and “tactically producing errors by building tools that are never meant to function.” [5 to 8 p.m., Minnesota Street Project, Gallery 107, 1275 Minnesota St., S.F.]

San Francisco Composers Chamber Orchestra: The concert features new music premieres by Bay Area composers. [8 p.m., St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 1490 19th St., S.F.]

Chandrika Marla and Andy Muonio: Cubberley Artist Studio Program painters open their work spaces for the annual Silicon Valley Open Studios event. [11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cubberley Community Center, 4000 Middlefield Road]

San Francisco City Chorus Spring Concert: The program includes three rarely performed pieces: Schubert’s “Miriam’s Song of Triumph,” Mendelssohn’s “Three Sacred Anthems” and Gretchaninov’s “Missa Festiva.” [3 p.m., Old First Presbyterian Church, 1751 Sacramento St., S.F.]

Bayer Ballet Company: Dancers from Bayer Ballet Academy and guests appear in “Enchanted Gardens,” a program of pieces presented in the Russian Vaganova style.[7 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3601 Lyon St., S.F.]

Vintage Vehicles & Family Festival: The Museum of American Heritage’s 15th annual display of antique autos is accompanied by activities for families, scheduled to coordinate with the city of Palo Alto’s 125th anniversary May Fete Parade, starting at 10 a.m. at Emerson Street and University Avenue.[9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 351 Homer Ave., Palo Alto]

The San Francisco International Art Salon: Some 80 international fine and performance artists, musicians, fashion designers, photographers and models unite at the inaugural event, which also includes a sponsors’ dinner.[6 p.m. to 2 p.m., SOMArts Cultural Center, 934 Brannan St., S.F.]

Within These Walls: Lenora Lee Dance and collaborators present the award-winning production and the premiere of its sequel, “Dreams of Flight”; both are site-responsive, immersive, multimedia dance works inspired by experiences of those detained and processed at the Angel Island Immigration Station; viewing requires separate ferry ticket to the island. [11 a.m. and 1 p.m., U.S. Immigration Station, Angel Island State Park]

Dance Film SF Celebrates Merce Cunningham: Merce Cunningham’s “Assemblage” (1968) and “If a Dancer Dances” (2018) screen, along with a panel with Margaret Jenkins, Hope Mohr, Charles Moulton, Karen Attix and Bill Yahraus, moderated by dance critic Claudia Bauer. [2 to 7:30 p.m., Delancey Street Screening Room, 600 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Reverberation Radio DJs: Matt Correia (Allah-Las) and Wesley Herron (Jungle Surfboards) provide sounds for a free dance party. [9 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St. S.F.]