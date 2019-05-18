Good Day May 19-21, 2019

SUNDAY, MAY 19
Bay to Breakers: Tens of thousands are expected to run, walk, watch or revel in the 12K race — San Francisco’s 109th, a moving mass of costumes and culture concluding with Finish Line Festival at Ocean Beach. [8 a.m., Main and Howard streets, S.F.]
Sarah Silverman: The performer joins Sirius XM radio personality Seth Rudetsky in an evening of comedy, song and conversation. [8 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]
San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra: Christian Reif conducts a program with Mendelssohn’s “Fingal’s Cave” Overture, Nathaniel Stookey’s “Mahlerwerk” and Mahler’s Symphony No. 1. [2 p.m., Davies Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]
Michael Rapaport: The prolific actor and podcaster closes a two-day day standup comedy gig. [7 p.m., Cobb’s Comedy Club, 915 Columbus Ave., S.F.]
Matsuri Festival: Hakone Estate and Gardens hosts its 29th annual celebration of spring and Japanese culture, with entertainment, crafts, demonstrations and tea ceremonies. [11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 21000 Big Basin Way, Saratoga]
To Hope! A Celebration: Grace Lutheran, First Lutheran, and University Lutheran church choirs sing a mass by jazz pianist and composer Dave Brubeck. [4 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 3149 Waverley St., Palo Alto]
Bolshoi Ballet: Captured live on screen from Moscow, the troupe’s program includes Cuban choreographer Alberto Alonso’s “Carmen Suite” and contemporary chorographer Edward Clug’s “Petrushka.” [12:55 p.m., Century 9 San Francisco Centre, 845 Market St., S.F.]
You Don’t Know Me: Subtitled “An Inside Look at Mental Illness,” the show features solo performers exploring their experiences with bi-polar, depression, suicidal actions, borderline personality and anxiety. [7 p.m., Stage Werx, 446 Valencia St., S.F.]
Shoggoths on the Veldt: Dragon Theatre stages the Victorian era set “globetrotting adventure comedy with romance, betrayal, an amnesiac ghost, perfidious cultists and a Lovecraftian tentacle monster”; a talk with the cast follows the performance. [2 p.m., 2120 Broadway, Redwood City]
Steel Magnolias: The folksy comedy about friendship with Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine and Olympia Dukakis hits the big screen on its 30th anniversary. [4 and 7 p.m., Daly City 20, 1901 Junipero Serra Blvd., Daly City]
True Colors: Jewish Women’s Theatre opens a two-day run of a show with stories from Jews of color “exploring identity, community and being a Jew in modern times”; the performance repeats at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Jewish Community Center in Palo Alto. [2:30 p.m., Jewish Community High School of the Bay, 1835 Ellis St., S.F.]
Iestyn Davies: San Francisco Early Music Society presents the countertenor and lutenist Thomas Dunford performing songs by Dowland, Purcell and Handel [4 p.m., First Congregational Church, 2345 Channing Way, Berkeley]
MONDAY, MAY 20
Dave Chappelle: The comedy superstar opens a four-night sold-out standup engagement. [8 p.m., Punch Line, 444 Battery St., S.F.]
Anne Lamott: The writer reads from “Almost Everything” and speaks with Rev. John Dear in “On Peace and Nonviolence,” a ticketed talk benefiting Pace e Bene Nonviolence Service; a $75 VIP reception precedes the program. [7 p.m., Grace Cathedral, 1100 California St., S.F.]
Holly Herndon: The Bay Area electronic and avant garde pop musician’s most recent album is “Proto.” [9 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]
Earplay: The new music ensemble’s final concert of the season “Windrose Lines” includes 20th and 21st century works by Kyle Hovatter, Xinyan Li, Tristan Murail and Olly Wilson; a 6:45 p.m. talk precedes the concert. [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]
Anna Considers Mars: PlayGround Festival of new plays begins preview performances of Ruben Grijalva’s show about the first Mars colonization effort. [8 p.m., Potrero Stage, 18th St., S.F.]
Bay Area Musical’s 2019 Gala: The theater troupe’s benefit “A Twist of Limelight” includes a performance by Broadway’s Paul Alexander Nolan of “Jesus Christ Superstar” fame. [6:30 p.m., Alcazar Theatre, 650 Geary St., S.F.]
Rough Reading Series: The Playwrights Foundation session focusing on early drafts of new works introduces Lindsay Joelle’s “The Garbologists,” about two sanitation workers on a 20-ton garbage truck [7:30 p.m., Roble Hall, 374 Santa Teresa St., Stanford University]
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind: Studio Ghibli Fest hosts a 35th anniversary screening of the animated adventure epic by Hayao Miyazake; the film is dubbed in English. [7 p.m., Metreon, 101 Fourth St., S.F.]
TUESDAY, MAY 21
Lemonheads: Frontman Evan Dando and his band have released their second album of eclectic covers, called “Varshons 2.” [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 1tth St., S.F.]
Fiddler on the Roof: The touring production of the Tony-nominated Broadway revival of the musical stars Israeli actor Yehezkel Lazarov as Tevye the dairy man. [7:30 p.m., Center for the Performing Arts, 255 S. Almaden Blvd., San Jose]
Susan Hockfield: The former president of Massachusetts Institute of Technology speaks about her book “The Age of Living Machines: How Biology Will Build the Next Technology Revolution.” [6:30 p.m., Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]
Francesco Piemontesi: San Francisco Performances presents the Swiss pianist in his San Francisco recital debut performing Busoni transcriptions of Bach, Debussy and Rachmaninoff. [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]
Zionism and the Left: Susie Linfield, cultural critic and author of “The Lions’ Den: Zionism and the Left from Hannah Arendt to Noam Chomsky,” appears in conversation with San Francisco State University professor Eran Kaplan. [7 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 3200 California St., S.F.]
Falling in Reverse: The hard rock band led by Ronnie Radke headlines the Episode III tour with Ice Nine Kills, From Ashes To New and New Years Day. [7 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]