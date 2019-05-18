Good Day May 19-21, 2019

The Lemonheads (with frontman Evan Dando), playing from their second covers album, appear at Slim’s on Tuesday. (Courtesy photo)

Bay to Breakers, Sarah Silverman, SF Symphony Youth Orchestra, Michael Rapaport, Matsuri Festival, Dave Chappelle, Anne Lamott, Holly Herndon, The Lemonheads, Fiddler on the Roof

SUNDAY, MAY 19

Bay to Breakers: Tens of thousands are expected to run, walk, watch or revel in the 12K race — San Francisco’s 109th, a moving mass of costumes and culture concluding with Finish Line Festival at Ocean Beach. [8 a.m., Main and Howard streets, S.F.]

Sarah Silverman: The performer joins Sirius XM radio personality Seth Rudetsky in an evening of comedy, song and conversation. [8 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra: Christian Reif conducts a program with Mendelssohn’s “Fingal’s Cave” Overture, Nathaniel Stookey’s “Mahlerwerk” and Mahler’s Symphony No. 1. [2 p.m., Davies Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Michael Rapaport: The prolific actor and podcaster closes a two-day day standup comedy gig. [7 p.m., Cobb’s Comedy Club, 915 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Matsuri Festival: Hakone Estate and Gardens hosts its 29th annual celebration of spring and Japanese culture, with entertainment, crafts, demonstrations and tea ceremonies. [11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 21000 Big Basin Way, Saratoga]

To Hope! A Celebration: Grace Lutheran, First Lutheran, and University Lutheran church choirs sing a mass by jazz pianist and composer Dave Brubeck. [4 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 3149 Waverley St., Palo Alto]

Bolshoi Ballet: Captured live on screen from Moscow, the troupe’s program includes Cuban choreographer Alberto Alonso’s “Carmen Suite” and contemporary chorographer Edward Clug’s “Petrushka.” [12:55 p.m., Century 9 San Francisco Centre, 845 Market St., S.F.]

You Don’t Know Me: Subtitled “An Inside Look at Mental Illness,” the show features solo performers exploring their experiences with bi-polar, depression, suicidal actions, borderline personality and anxiety. [7 p.m., Stage Werx, 446 Valencia St., S.F.]

Shoggoths on the Veldt: Dragon Theatre stages the Victorian era set “globetrotting adventure comedy with romance, betrayal, an amnesiac ghost, perfidious cultists and a Lovecraftian tentacle monster”; a talk with the cast follows the performance. [2 p.m., 2120 Broadway, Redwood City]

Steel Magnolias: The folksy comedy about friendship with Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine and Olympia Dukakis hits the big screen on its 30th anniversary. [4 and 7 p.m., Daly City 20, 1901 Junipero Serra Blvd., Daly City]

True Colors: Jewish Women’s Theatre opens a two-day run of a show with stories from Jews of color “exploring identity, community and being a Jew in modern times”; the performance repeats at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Jewish Community Center in Palo Alto. [2:30 p.m., Jewish Community High School of the Bay, 1835 Ellis St., S.F.]

Iestyn Davies: San Francisco Early Music Society presents the countertenor and lutenist Thomas Dunford performing songs by Dowland, Purcell and Handel [4 p.m., First Congregational Church, 2345 Channing Way, Berkeley]

MONDAY, MAY 20

Dave Chappelle: The comedy superstar opens a four-night sold-out standup engagement. [8 p.m., Punch Line, 444 Battery St., S.F.]

Anne Lamott: The writer reads from “Almost Everything” and speaks with Rev. John Dear in “On Peace and Nonviolence,” a ticketed talk benefiting Pace e Bene Nonviolence Service; a $75 VIP reception precedes the program. [7 p.m., Grace Cathedral, 1100 California St., S.F.]

Holly Herndon: The Bay Area electronic and avant garde pop musician’s most recent album is “Proto.” [9 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

Earplay: The new music ensemble’s final concert of the season “Windrose Lines” includes 20th and 21st century works by Kyle Hovatter, Xinyan Li, Tristan Murail and Olly Wilson; a 6:45 p.m. talk precedes the concert. [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Anna Considers Mars: PlayGround Festival of new plays begins preview performances of Ruben Grijalva’s show about the first Mars colonization effort. [8 p.m., Potrero Stage, 18th St., S.F.]

Bay Area Musical’s 2019 Gala: The theater troupe’s benefit “A Twist of Limelight” includes a performance by Broadway’s Paul Alexander Nolan of “Jesus Christ Superstar” fame. [6:30 p.m., Alcazar Theatre, 650 Geary St., S.F.]

Rough Reading Series: The Playwrights Foundation session focusing on early drafts of new works introduces Lindsay Joelle’s “The Garbologists,” about two sanitation workers on a 20-ton garbage truck [7:30 p.m., Roble Hall, 374 Santa Teresa St., Stanford University]

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind: Studio Ghibli Fest hosts a 35th anniversary screening of the animated adventure epic by Hayao Miyazake; the film is dubbed in English. [7 p.m., Metreon, 101 Fourth St., S.F.]

TUESDAY, MAY 21

Lemonheads: Frontman Evan Dando and his band have released their second album of eclectic covers, called “Varshons 2.” [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 1tth St., S.F.]

Fiddler on the Roof: The touring production of the Tony-nominated Broadway revival of the musical stars Israeli actor Yehezkel Lazarov as Tevye the dairy man. [7:30 p.m., Center for the Performing Arts, 255 S. Almaden Blvd., San Jose]

Susan Hockfield: The former president of Massachusetts Institute of Technology speaks about her book “The Age of Living Machines: How Biology Will Build the Next Technology Revolution.” [6:30 p.m., Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Francesco Piemontesi: San Francisco Performances presents the Swiss pianist in his San Francisco recital debut performing Busoni transcriptions of Bach, Debussy and Rachmaninoff. [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Zionism and the Left: Susie Linfield, cultural critic and author of “The Lions’ Den: Zionism and the Left from Hannah Arendt to Noam Chomsky,” appears in conversation with San Francisco State University professor Eran Kaplan. [7 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 3200 California St., S.F.]

Falling in Reverse: The hard rock band led by Ronnie Radke headlines the Episode III tour with Ice Nine Kills, From Ashes To New and New Years Day. [7 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]