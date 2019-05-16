San Francisco Art Institute’s 2019 MFA Exhibition is on view, with free admission, at the school’s Fort Mason campus on Friday; the 2018 exhibition, with art work by Kuo-Chen (Kacy) Jung, is pictured. (Courtesy Hewitt Photography)

Good Day May 16-18, 2019

THURSDAY, MAY 16

Sonny Smith: The San Francisco musician plays his infectious hook-heavy pop and sun-soaked indie rock on his band The Sunset’s new James Mercer-produced album, “Hairdressers from Heaven.” [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Rina Banerjee-Make Me a Summary of the World: Opening today and running through Oct. 6, the retrospective includes the artist’s large-scale installations, sculptures and paintings, focusing on interdependent themes of identity, globalization, feminism and climate change. [11 a.m. to 8 p.m., San Jose Museum of Art, 110 S. Market St.., San Jose]

Sharks of Borneo: Shark Stewards founder David McGuire hosts a screening of “Alice in Borneo’s Ocean Wonderland” followed by a presentation on wok being doing to save endangered sharks. [6 p.m., Aquarium of the Bay, Pier 39, The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Kings: Shotgun Players stage the satire by Sarah Burgess about a new member of U.S. Congress determined to do something about the corruption she sees in politics with a preview performance. [8 p.m., Ashby Stage, 1901 Ashby Ave., S.F.] .

FRIDAY, MAY 17

San Francisco Art Institute MFA Exhibition: More than 50 master’s of fine arts degree students show their work, a collection of contemporary installations, painting, sound, video, sculpture, photography, printmaking and performance. [11 a.m. to 7 p.m., SFAI Fort Mason Campus, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

Skywatchers Festival : The eighth annual event with a focus on changing the Tenderloin neighborhood, opens with a reception and presentation of “Come Here to Live,” a dance theater work featuring an intergeneration, mixed-ability ensemble. [5:30 p.m., Kelly Cullen Community Center, 220 Golden Gate Ave., S.F.]

Chemical Brothers: The indie electronic duo’s recent ninth studio album is “No Geography.”[9 p.m., Bill Graham Civic, 99 Grove St., S.F.]

Jai Wolf: Opening a two-night stand, the musician is promoting his album “The Cure to Loneliness,” which charts his evolution from “upstart bedroom remixer to DJ to dream pop artist.” [8 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

American Psycho: Ray of Light Theatre kicks off its three-week run of the musical based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis about a young Wall Street banker with “unquenchable desires,” with music by Duncan Sheik and book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. [8 p.m., Victoria Theatre, 2961 16th St., S.F.]

Sister Act: The Theatre Rhinoceros version of the musical based on the movie comedy starring Whoopi Goldberg features men in drag as the leads. [8 p.m., Gateway Theater, 215 Jackson St., S.F.]

Comedy Returns to El Rio: Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the show features standup by Bernadette Luckett, Ian Williams, Justin Lucas, Arjun Banerjee and Lisa Geduldig. [7 p.m., 3158 Mission St., S.F.]

Sarah Cahill and Regina Myers: Old First Concerts presents the pianists playing contemporary classical music by Theresa Wong, Hannah Kendall, Sharmi Basu and Pauline Oliveros. [8 p.m., Old First Church, 1751 Sacramento St., S.F.[

Philip Hackett: The poet hosts an evening of poetry and refreshments. [6 to 9 p.m., Pier 5 Law Offices, 3330 Geary Blvd., third floor, S.F.]

Rest in Peace, Irene: Standup comedian Irene Tu, the featured artist in the 22nd United States of Asian American Festival, performs her solo show about death. [8 p.m., Bindlestiff Studio, 185 Sixth St., S.F.]

Jagah/Jadoo: The group show of work by South Asian artists “exploring displacement and identity across disciplines” opens with a reception. [6 to 8 p.m., Mission Cultural Center, 2868 Mission St., S.F.]

Spin Doctors: The band appears in its original lineup in a 30th anniversary show. [9 p.m., Sweetwater, 19 Corte Madera Ave., Mill Valley]

Woody Sez-The Life & Music of Woody Guthrie: Center REPertory Company’s five-week run of the show about “America’s greatest folk poet” includes a hootenanny with the cast after Sunday matinees. [8 p.m., Center REPertory Company, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek]

SATURDAY, MAY 18

Dandy Warhols: On its 25th anniversary, the Portland alt-rock band has released the new album “Why You So Crazy.” [9 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Frenship: The pop duo of James Sunderland and Brett Hite is known for its “warm harmonies, dreamy synths and high-energy showmanship.” [8:30 p.m., Mezzanine, 444 Jessie St., S.F.]

Sanctuary: Arc Gallery and Studios’ national juried group show, with works reflecting sanctuary as a sacred place or shelter, opens with a reception. [7 to 9 p.m., Arc Gallery, 1246 Folsom St., S.F.]

Xochitl and the Flowers: Hands-on-Opera education and Opera Parallèle present free performances of the opera based on the children’s book by Jorge Argueta. [4 and 6 p.m., Community Music Center, 544 Capp St., S.F.]

Shy Girls: The project of pop and R&B singer-songwriter Dan Vidmar released the 2019 album, “Bird On The Wing.” [9 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

The View UpStairs: New Conservatory Theatre Center stages the local premiere of the musical by Max Vernon based on a 1973 arson attack at the UpStairs Lounge, a gay bar in New Orleans. [8 p.m., Decker Theatre, 25 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Brahms and The Schumanns: Alexander String Quartet and Robert Greenberg close their concert-lecture series with a program featuring Brahms’ Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor and Piano Quintet in F minor. [10 a.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Johnny Orlando: The 16-year-old Canadian pop singer-songwriter, a Juno breakthrough artist of 2019 nominee, plays from his debut EP “Teenage Fever.” [7:30 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

Meg Baird and Mary Lattimore: “Ghost Forest” is the title of the new album by the avant-garde folk duo with harp. [8 p.m., Swedish American Music Hall, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Mac DeMarco: The title of the Canadian singer-songwriter’s new album “Here Comes The Cowboy” is inspired by his use of “cowboy” as a term of endearment for close friends. [9 p.m., Bill Graham Civic, 99 Grove St., S.F.]

Lindsay Mendez: The Tony winner and star of the Broadway revival of “Carousel” opens a two-night stand of her solo cabaret show. [8 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

Jorja Smith & Kali Uchis: The R&B singers co-headline the eighth annual Frost Music & Arts Festival. [6 p.m., Frost Amphitheater, 365 Lasuen St., Stanford University]

The Magic Flute: Students at Bay Area Vocal Academy sing Donald Pippin’s English translation of the Mozart classic. [7 p.m., Noe Valley Ministry, 1021 Sanchez St., S.F.]

Smriti Maalika: Tarangini School of Kathak’s 27th anniversary show features select Indian classical dance pieces from the school’s 26-year portfolio performed by 200 students. [5 p.m., Smithwick Theatre, Foothill College, 12345 Foothill Road, Los Altos Hills]

